Salt & Straw opens at Epicenter. Take a look inside

Salt & Straw officially opens at Epicenter on Friday. On Thursday, the new shop hosted a sneak peek celebration with umbrellas popped and misters blasting. Inside, it was all smiles and samples as eager ice cream fans bellied up to the counter to try mini spoonfuls of wild-foraged berry slab pie and pear and blue cheese ice cream flavors.
The artisan scoop shop was co-founded in 2011 by cousins Kim and Tyler Malek in Portland, Oregon. Today, Salt & Straw has 40 storefronts nationwide. This is the ice cream maker’s first Arizona location.
Notably, Salt & Straw is the first out-of-state tenant to move into the mixed-use, multi-story development in Gilbert. In fact, The Malek’s were courted by Agritopia visionary Joe Johnston to open a Salt & Straw location at Epicenter years before the development celebrated its official grand opening in November 2023.
“When you get a call from Joe, it’s like a call from on high,” Kim says. “You just show up and say yes.”
Similar to the ethos shared across Agritopia, Salt & Straw takes a collaborative approach when it comes to sourcing its ingredients by investing in independent food artisans. When asked about potential Arizona-based collaborations, Kim was tight-lipped, but with a smile she said “there are several underway.”
Here’s a first look inside the new Gilbert scoop shop.