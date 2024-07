Salt & Straw opens at Epicenter. Take a look inside

click to enlarge Salt & Straw has 40 locations across the country. The Gilbert shop is Arizona's first. Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo

click to enlarge Salt & Straw's menu features 13 signature flavors plus a rotating monthly series, available in your choice of cup, cone or milkshake. Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo

click to enlarge A scoop of the Goat Cheese Marionberry Habanero is equal parts fruity and fiery. The limited-run ice cream flavor is featured on Salt & Straw's July monthly menu series Berries, Berries, Berries. Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo

click to enlarge Salt & Straw is undeniably family-friendly and its artisan ice cream flavors are even tot-approved. Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo

click to enlarge The waffle cones are made in-house, right behind the service counter. Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo

click to enlarge Salt & Straw staff keep the cones coming. Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo

click to enlarge Salt & Straw co-founder Kim Malek poses with her go-to ice cream order: a double-scoop waffle cone with Arbequina Olive Oil and Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper ice cream. Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo

click to enlarge Curious about a flavor? Ask your scooper for a complimentary sample, or two. Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo

click to enlarge A selection of pre-packed pints are available for purchase inside the shop. Freezer bags are available, too. Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo

click to enlarge Salt & Straw's scoopers will add rainbow sprinkles to your order, you just have to ask. Whipped cream is also an add-on option. Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo

click to enlarge In addition to the scoops, the shop has merch like branded hats, Salt & Straw cookbooks, waffle cone-scented candles and culinary "perfumes" to spritz on your ice cream. Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo

Salt & Straw at Epicenter

3150 E. Ray Road, Gilbert

The Valley certainly has no shortage of great ice cream shops . Now, you can add another to the roster. Salt & Straw officially opens at Epicenter on Friday. On Thursday, the new shop hosted a sneak peek celebration with umbrellas popped and misters blasting. Inside, it was all smiles and samples as eager ice cream fans bellied up to the counter to try mini spoonfuls of wild-foraged berry slab pie and pear and blue cheese ice cream flavors.The artisan scoop shop was co-founded in 2011 by cousins Kim and Tyler Malek in Portland, Oregon. Today, Salt & Straw has 40 storefronts nationwide. This is the ice cream maker’s first Arizona location.Notably, Salt & Straw is the first out-of-state tenant to move into the mixed-use, multi-story development in Gilbert. In fact, The Malek’s were courted by Agritopia visionary Joe Johnston to open a Salt & Straw location at Epicenter years before the development celebrated its official grand opening in November 2023.“When you get a call from Joe, it’s like a call from on high,” Kim says. “You just show up and say yes.”Similar to the ethos shared across Agritopia, Salt & Straw takes a collaborative approach when it comes to sourcing its ingredients by investing in independent food artisans. When asked about potential Arizona-based collaborations, Kim was tight-lipped, but with a smile she said “there are several underway.”Here’s a first look inside the new Gilbert scoop shop.