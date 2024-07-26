 Salt & Straw opens at Epicenter in Gilbert. Take a look inside | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Salt & Straw opens at Epicenter. Take a look inside

The new scoop shop is officially open at Epicenter. Here's a peek at what to expect.
July 26, 2024
Salt & Straw is located in Epicenter between Belly Kitchen & Bar and Bunky Boutique. The new scoop shop officially opened on Friday.
Salt & Straw is located in Epicenter between Belly Kitchen & Bar and Bunky Boutique. The new scoop shop officially opened on Friday. Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo
Share this:
The Valley certainly has no shortage of great ice cream shops. Now, you can add another to the roster.

Salt & Straw officially opens at Epicenter on Friday. On Thursday, the new shop hosted a sneak peek celebration with umbrellas popped and misters blasting. Inside, it was all smiles and samples as eager ice cream fans bellied up to the counter to try mini spoonfuls of wild-foraged berry slab pie and pear and blue cheese ice cream flavors.

The artisan scoop shop was co-founded in 2011 by cousins Kim and Tyler Malek in Portland, Oregon. Today, Salt & Straw has 40 storefronts nationwide. This is the ice cream maker’s first Arizona location.

Notably, Salt & Straw is the first out-of-state tenant to move into the mixed-use, multi-story development in Gilbert. In fact, The Malek’s were courted by Agritopia visionary Joe Johnston to open a Salt & Straw location at Epicenter years before the development celebrated its official grand opening in November 2023.

“When you get a call from Joe, it’s like a call from on high,” Kim says. “You just show up and say yes.”

Similar to the ethos shared across Agritopia, Salt & Straw takes a collaborative approach when it comes to sourcing its ingredients by investing in independent food artisans. When asked about potential Arizona-based collaborations, Kim was tight-lipped, but with a smile she said “there are several underway.”

Here’s a first look inside the new Gilbert scoop shop. 
click to enlarge
Salt & Straw has 40 locations across the country. The Gilbert shop is Arizona's first.
Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo
click to enlarge
Salt & Straw's menu features 13 signature flavors plus a rotating monthly series, available in your choice of cup, cone or milkshake.
Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo
click to enlarge
A scoop of the Goat Cheese Marionberry Habanero is equal parts fruity and fiery. The limited-run ice cream flavor is featured on Salt & Straw's July monthly menu series Berries, Berries, Berries.
Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo
click to enlarge
Salt & Straw is undeniably family-friendly and its artisan ice cream flavors are even tot-approved.
Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo
click to enlarge
The waffle cones are made in-house, right behind the service counter.
Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo
click to enlarge
Salt & Straw staff keep the cones coming.
Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo
click to enlarge
Salt & Straw co-founder Kim Malek poses with her go-to ice cream order: a double-scoop waffle cone with Arbequina Olive Oil and Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper ice cream.
Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo
click to enlarge
Curious about a flavor? Ask your scooper for a complimentary sample, or two.
Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo
click to enlarge
A selection of pre-packed pints are available for purchase inside the shop. Freezer bags are available, too.
Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo
click to enlarge
Salt & Straw's scoopers will add rainbow sprinkles to your order, you just have to ask. Whipped cream is also an add-on option.
Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo
click to enlarge
In addition to the scoops, the shop has merch like branded hats, Salt & Straw cookbooks, waffle cone-scented candles and culinary "perfumes" to spritz on your ice cream.
Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo

Salt & Straw at Epicenter

3150 E. Ray Road, Gilbert
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Iraqi specialties shine at Eat &amp; Go Mediterranean Cuisine

Restaurant Reviews

Iraqi specialties shine at Eat & Go Mediterranean Cuisine

By Dominic Armato
66,467 breadsticks in 3 weeks: Fazoli's booms in Glendale

Food & Drink News

66,467 breadsticks in 3 weeks: Fazoli's booms in Glendale

By Tirion Boan
After 3 months in downtown Phoenix, The Pairing Room has closed

Downtown Phoenix

After 3 months in downtown Phoenix, The Pairing Room has closed

By Sara Crocker
No password required, mostly: The 10 best speakeasies in Phoenix

Cocktails

No password required, mostly: The 10 best speakeasies in Phoenix

By Phoenix New Times Writers
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation