Oregon ice cream shop Salt & Straw to join local eateries at Epicenter

Salt & Straw, a popular Oregon-based ice cream shop known for its artisanal ice creams which include inventive flavors like pear and blue cheese and strawberry honey balsamic with black pepper, plans to open in Gilbert this July.
“Salt & Straw is a beacon of community and creativity, which aligns perfectly with the spirit of Epicenter," William Johnston, CEO of Johnston & Co. said in a press release. "Their dedication to crafting unique, locally-inspired flavors with a great story not only elevates our culinary landscape but also reinforces our dedication to creating spaces where people can come together and enjoy the simple pleasures in life."
Epicenter first broke ground in the early weeks of 2020 at the intersection of Ray and Higley roads. After years of planning and construction, the development celebrated its official grand opening in November 2023.
Today, Epicenter houses a handful of culinary hotspots and restaurants including Buck & Rider, Beer Barn, Gadzooks, Matt’s Big Breakfast, Peixoto Coffee, Source, Spinato’s Pizzeria and Family Kitchen, Belly Kitchen & Bar and UnderTow.
Local retailers including Why I Love Where I Live, Vintage Home, Bunky Boutique, urbAna and Manor also operate inside the space. A number of fitness studios and wellness brands such as The Beauty Boss Co., barre3, The Collective, The IVY and Wylde Hair Salon take up residence at Epicenter. And The Tyler, Epicenter’s elevated apartment living component, features 320 units perched above the walk-up restaurant and retail spaces.
The Oregon-born “scoop shop” will be located between Belly Kitchen & Bar and Bunky Boutique, joining Epicenter’s extensive band of local businesses.
From cart to country-wide chain
Salt & Straw was co-founded in 2011 by cousins Kim and Tyler Malek in Portland, Oregon. Like many food-focused startups, the pair took to the street, scooping eight flavors from a silver mobile cart with a red and white umbrella.
“I was straight out of culinary school,” says head ice cream maker, Tyler Malek. “It was going to be this summer thing.”
That “summer thing” had staying power. Since its launch, the ice cream shop has become a household name, not just in Portland, but across the country, garnering a solid consumer following and high-profile celebrity endorsements.
But Arizona was not on the Salt & Straw vision board in the late 2010s as the company had no existing blueprints to open in the state. However, a personal invitation and site tour from Agritopia visionary Joe Johnston helped kickstart the plans to open the forthcoming East Valley ice cream shop.
“We nerded out with Joe,” Malek says.
At that time, Malek recalls “this was all dirt,” referring to the now-complete Epicenter property. The Epicenter location of Salt & Straw will join the company's 40 scoop shops across the nation.
“When we started growing outside of Portland, our mission number one was to figure out how to set up in really genuine ways in every single city,” he says.
Malek calls it an “anti-expansion model,” and takes an approach that cultivates a vibe and product that is unique to each city or neighborhood that Salt & Straw resides. When the shop opens, he anticipates tapping the Arizona community for collaborations that will take form in weekend promotional events and month-long specials, similar to the brand’s existing partnerships.
Salt & Straw production will continue to take place in Oregon, as “it makes us Portland proud,” Malek notes.
Salt & Straw is looking to fill 25 to 30 positions for its Epicenter scoop shop. Hiring fairs and interviews are expected to take place four weeks before the store opening.
As peak ice cream season approaches, and construction chugs along, the Salt & Straw team anticipates a mid-July debut.
“We’re kind of hoping to find the hottest day of the year,” Malek laughs.
When that day comes, it will undoubtedly call for a double-scoop freckled mint chocolate chip cone.