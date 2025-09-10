 Long-awaited steak and seafood restaurant to open in Scottsdale | Phoenix New Times
This highly anticipated seafood restaurant is opening in Scottsdale

Catch plans to make a splash at Scottsdale Fashion Square later this month. Here's what to expect.
September 10, 2025
Image: Full table of dishes and drinks from Catch.
Catch will debut in Scottsdale on Sept. 19. Catch Hospitality Group
Scottsdale has finally reeled in the long-anticipated, opulent seafood restaurant Catch. The swanky spot will officially open at Scottsdale Fashion Square on Sept. 19.

This is the seventh location of Catch, which also has restaurants in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Aspen, Miami and Dallas.

“Scottsdale is a natural next step for us as we continue to evolve the brand in exciting destinations," Mark Birnbaum, a partner of Catch Hospitality Group, said in a press release announcing the opening date. “With its dynamic dining scene and year-round appeal, we’re excited to introduce our signature blend of cuisine, design and vibe to this incredible city.”

Plans for Catch to join the luxe renovation of the mall’s south wing were first announced in August 2023. It was originally anticipated to open earlier this year, but after a delay, the wait is nearly over.
click to enlarge Wagyu on a hot rock.
Wagyu is cooked tableside on hot rocks.
Catch Hospitality Group

The restaurant serves seafood, sushi and steaks, using fish from Tokyo’s Toyosu Market and cuts of Japanese Wagyu beef. Catch’s signature dishes include an eponymous roll with crab, salmon and miso honey; and truffle sashimi, a dish of tuna and hamachi with chile ponzu, black truffle puree and caviar. Diners will also be able to choose from Spicy Gigli Pasta, Cantonese lobster and Wagyu cooked tableside on hot rocks. Catch's Scottsdale menu will also include seasonal sushi "inspired by the flavors and spirit of Arizona," Eugene Remm, a Catch Hospitality Group co-founder and partner, shared in an email.

Catch’s bar team will shake and stir martinis, specialty cocktails and mocktails, and pour beer, wine and sake.

"Our aim is to blend refined elegance with a sense of fun in our cocktail program," Drew Reid, the hospitality group's associate beverage director shared via email.

A clarified pina colada is one of Catch's fan-favorite tipples, Reid said. The drink is made with two kinds of rum and amaro, which are infused with tropical flavor from toasted coconut, pineapple, lime and a house coconut cordial.

click to enlarge Cocktails from Catch.
Catch's bar offers martinis, specialty cocktails, sake and more.
Catch Hospitality Group

The restaurant's luxurious dining room, bar, sushi bar and private dining space, including a rich jewel-toned Emerald Room, span 11,700 square feet. The Rockwell Group designed a space that blends desert modernism with a West Coast-inspired palette, using touches of limestone, layers of green, terracotta, wood and oil-rubbed bronze.

Catch Scottsdale will be “refined, design-forward and rooted in experiential hospitality,” Remm said in the release.

The seafood spot joins a growing lineup of elevated dining options at the mall, including the trendy Santa Monica hotspot Elephante. Local restaurateur Sam Fox’s American brasserie, Society Swan, will open Oct. 15. The renowned tapas restaurant Telefèric Barcelona is likewise anticipated to open this fall, and the award-winning international dumpling restaurant Din Tai Fung is coming in 2026.

"Scottsdale is an incredible market with amazing growth as more people continue to move here," Remm said via email. "The clientele is amazing and we’re excited for the opportunity to be alongside other great restaurants in this city."

Here’s a look inside Catch in Scottsdale:
click to enlarge
The design of the space blends desert modernism with a West Coast-inspired palette, using touches of limestone, layers of green, terracotta, wood and oil-rubbed bronze.
Catch Hospitality Group
click to enlarge
Scottsdale is the seventh location of Catch, joining restaurants in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Aspen, Miami and Dallas.
Catch Hospitality Group
click to enlarge
The Emerald Room is a richly designed space featuring green leather banquettes, floral wallcoverings and emerald and copper accents.
Catch Hospitality Group
click to enlarge The bar of The Emerald Room at Catch.
Catch's private dining options include The Emerald Room.
Catch Hospitality Group
click to enlarge
Catch offers a la carte service and is available for private and semi-private events.
Catch Hospitality Group


Catch

Opens Sept. 19
7014 E. Camelback Road, #612, Scottsdale
Image: Sara Crocker
Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food.
