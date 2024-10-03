 Scottsdale Fashion Square restaurant opening: Élephante debuts in fall | Phoenix New Times
California eatery Élephante to open Scottsdale mall location this fall

The trendy Santa Monica restaurant branches out, bringing coastal Italian fare to Scottsdale Fashion Square.
October 3, 2024
Élephante, the anticipated coastal Italian restaurant from L.A., will open in Scottsdale later this fall.
Élephante, the anticipated coastal Italian restaurant from L.A., will open in Scottsdale later this fall.
A coastal Italian-inspired restaurant is getting closer to opening its doors in Scottsdale. The Los Angeles-born Élephante will open at Scottsdale Fashion Square next month, according to restaurateur Nick Mathers, founder of Élephante’s parent hospitality company Wish You Were Here Group.

The restaurant will be located in the redeveloped south wing of the Scottsdale mall. Élephante has been planning to expand beyond Southern California since at least May 2023.

“I’m excited to bring our Italian, which is that coastal, much fresher, produce-driven” version, Mathers says.

click to enlarge
The restaurant's whipped eggplant is their take on baba ganoush. The dip is served with puccia, a shareable, puffed bread from Italy’s Puglia region.
Élephante

What’s on Élephante’s menu?

Crafted under the guidance of Culinary Director Thomas Lim, the menu will include staples from Élephante’s original location, such as pizzas made with long-fermented dough, a whipped eggplant dip and vodka sauce canestri.

About a third of the menu is unique to Scottsdale, Mathers says. New dishes include anchovy crudo, imported burrata, lobster piccata and a pork pluma – described as “the wagyu steak of pork” in a press release from Élephante. Desserts will include elevated soft-serve sundaes and passion fruit pavlova, a meringue.

While dinnertime may be the initial draw for diners, Mathers hopes they’ll also take note of the restaurant’s brunch and lunch.

“We’re like the forefathers of this brunch movement,” says Mathers, an Aussie expat who takes credit for helping to popularize the now ubiquitous avocado toast – a staple of Australian “brekkie” – in the early 2000s.

While there will be avocado toast on Élephante’s brunch menu, Mathers also teases “something new, innovative for brunch” in the works as well. One dish the restaurant teases is a carbonara flatbread with a poached egg, guanciale and parmesan fonduta. The restaurant will also emphasize a “fun, vibrant” lunch service.

The cocktail menu, helmed by Élephante Vice President of Beverage Julien Calella, will include crafted, clarified and frozen sips that run the gamut from unleaded mocktails to shareable punch bowls.
click to enlarge
The Élephante is the restaurant's signature cocktail. It features passion fruit, lemon, almond orgeat, Montenegro and Calabrian chili. Guests select the spirit to add to it.
Élephante

The restaurant’s signature namesake cocktail features passion fruit, lemon, almond orgeat, Montenegro and Calabrian chili. Guests select the spirit to add to it. Among clarified drinks is a crystal-clear paloma that will be available on tap.

Martini service also will be a focus, with flavor options such as lavender, cinnamon and mocha. The ever-popular espresso martini will be served at Élephante as well, and thanks to a special printer, guests can send photos – of themselves, a pet, a business logo – to be printed in coffee ink atop the frothy drink.

Wine from every region of Italy, from Sicilian pinot grigio to Super Tuscans, also will be available.
click to enlarge
Élephante will open at Scottsdale Fashion Square as part of the mall's south wing redevelopment.
Élephante

A Mediterranean vibe in the desert

While the Santa Monica Élephante has a breezy, beachy vibe, the 12,000-square-foot, 345-seat indoor-outdoor Scottsdale outpost will aim to take diners to the Mediterranean by way of Arizona, using imported tile, soft wood tones and desert flora.

“I take all the things that have inspired me from around the world, and I try and bring it into places like Arizona,” Mathers says.

In addition to the food and organic modern decor, the restaurateur emphasizes the welcoming atmosphere that the Élephante team will work to create in Scottsdale.

“The vibe is something we’ve always been well-known for,” Mathers says. “Part of that is about the energy and making sure everyone in the room is having a wonderful time.”

The choice to expand to the Valley was easy for Mathers.

“I love the people in Scottsdale,” he says. “There’s an Australian way about the Arizonan. They’re very easy-going and engaging, and everyone’s so friendly. That’s been such a lovely experience for me.”

And, with so many Arizonans spending getaways in Southern California, he says he’d often hear requests to bring the restaurant to the Valley.

“We listened,” he quips.

Élephante

Opening in November
7014 E. Camelback Road, #601, Scottsdale
