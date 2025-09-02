 Sam Fox to open a new restaurant at Scottsdale Fashion Square | Phoenix New Times
New restaurant from Sam Fox to open in Scottsdale this fall

“Part timeless American brasserie, part French daydream,” the new eatery joins Scottsdale Fashion Square's dining options.
September 2, 2025
Image: Society Swan will replace the two-story Kona Grill at Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Society Swan will replace the two-story Kona Grill at Scottsdale Fashion Square. Fox Restaurant Concepts
Taking inspiration from a gaggle of “Mad Men”-era New York socialites and Paris’ Swan Island, Valley restaurateur Sam Fox will debut an American brasserie at Scottsdale Fashion Square this fall.

Society Swan will open on Oct. 15, replacing the two-story Kona Grill in the mall’s south wing.

“Society Swan is all about bringing a little glamour to everyday dining, but in a way that’s relaxed, fun and never fussy,” Fox said in a news release.

The prolific Valley restaurateur is behind a bevy of restaurants, including Culinary Dropout, Doughbird, Blanco, Flower Child, as well as the luxe hotel, The Global Ambassador. Fox has been busy already this year, expanding his popular New American eatery The Henry and teaming up with the Arizona Cardinals on the “exclusive elevated club seating experience” Casa Roja at the Fifty.
Society Swan is "designed for lingering," according to a news release.
Society Swan will be “part timeless American brasserie, part French daydream,” the press release says. Its eclectic menu includes fried zucchini and French onion soup to start, a raw bar boasting sushi rolls and shrimp cocktail plus salads and grain bowls. Entrees range from a cheeseburger to filet mignon and there's a “frites” section, “because everything tastes better with fries,” the release says. Pair those frites with Wagyu skirt steak, braised chicken or fried fish.

The bar’s cocktail list includes the CIAO Brooklyn, a sipper made with bonded rye whiskey, a vermouth trio, toasted pecan and house bitters. During happy hour, customers can order $10 martinis.

With the addition of Society Swan, Scottsdale Fashion Square’s dining glow-up continues. The mall welcomed trendy Santa Monica hotspot Elephante in October. The renowned tapas restaurant Telefèric Barcelona and lively, upscale seafood eatery Catch are anticipated to open this fall, and the award-winning international dumpling restaurant Din Tai Fung is coming in 2026.

Reservations for Society Swan are now open online.

Society Swan

Opens Oct. 15
7014 E. Camelback Road, #559
