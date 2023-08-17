 Scottsdale Fashion Square adds new restaurants Catch, Elephante and Moxies | Phoenix New Times
Openings & Closings

3 new restaurants are opening at Scottsdale Fashion Square

Restaurant concepts from New York, Los Angeles and Canada are moving in at the mall.
August 17, 2023
New York-born swanky seafood restaurant Catch is one of three restaurants moving in at Scottsdale Fashion Square.
New York-born swanky seafood restaurant Catch is one of three restaurants moving in at Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Diners can expect more imported restaurants at Scottsdale Fashion Square as three new popular concepts born in Los Angeles, New York and Canada have been announced.

Moxies, an "upscale casual" dining experience, is now open, and swanky seafood spot Catch has been named as the second restaurant of up to five that will be part of the mall's south wing redevelopment. LA-based coastal Italian restaurant Élephante was announced earlier this year.

Here's what we know about each restaurant and when you can visit.
Moxies, a Canadian-based upscale casual restaurant, has opened its first location in Arizona at Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Moxies

Now open
7014 E. Camelback Road, Suite B120, Scottsdale
Moxies opened on Thursday on the east side of the mall in a 12,000-square-foot space featuring indoor and patio dining.

The menu at Moxies takes cues from across the globe, with spicy tuna rolls, guacamole and poutine among appetizer selections. Serving from brunch until late-night, Moxies also offers a selection of steaks, burgers, pastas and bowls.

Moxies' drink menu likewise takes a global approach. It features a Fusion Fashioned made with Toki Japanese whisky, Knob Creek rye, cane syrup, double bitters and orange and lemon peels. The Millionaire Margarita is prepared with Herradura Legend añejo, Grand Marnier Cuvée Louis Alexandre, agave and lime.

The physical space also speaks to the restaurant's goal of providing something for everyone, with an Instagrammable wall adorned with greenery and a lit sign that reads, “I will if you will,” and 20-plus TVs in the lounge and bar. Started in Calgary, Alberta, this is Moxies’ seventh U.S. location and first in Arizona.
The menu at Catch focuses on modern takes on classic dishes, such as Lobster Macaroni. The restaurant group says it will also have menu items influenced by Arizona.
Catch

Coming in 2025
7014 E. Camelback Road, #612, Scottsdale
On Friday, upscale seafood eatery Catch announced plans to open in a 12,000-square-foot restaurant in Scottsdale Fashion Square, “providing a stunning oasis amidst the bustling locale,” according to a press release.

Slated to open in early 2025, Catch will serve modern takes on classics and lean into shareable plates. The menu will include a raw bar, sushi, seafood and steak. The Catch announcement teased menu items including Truffle Sashimi with tuna, hamachi, chili ponzu and black truffle purée; Crispy Shrimp with spicy mayo and tobiko; and Lobster Macaroni.

"Locally influenced menu offerings” will be served alongside these “Catch Classics,” according to the release. The drink selection features sake, signature cocktails and reserve cocktails that use high-end spirits, such as Catch’s reserve Old Fashioned that uses Wolves Whiskey.

The hospitality group said to also expect a sleek, modern aesthetic, matched with a lively atmosphere.
The coastal Italian-inspired restaurant Élephante will open its first outpost outside of Los Angeles in Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Élephante

Coming in 2024
7014 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale
In May, California-based coastal Italian restaurant Élephante was the first restaurant announced as part of Fashion Square's renovation of its south wing, anchored by Nordstrom.

The coastal Italian restaurant's Scottsdale location will be its first outside of Los Angeles and is slated to open in 2024.
 
The new location of Élephante will build off its existing menu, which features whipped eggplant dip, wood-fired pizzas and fresh pastas. Additions to the menu will include a new grill section featuring premium meats, seafood and larger family-style dishes.

Craft cocktails and a selection of more than 1,200 wine labels will be available. They can be sipped throughout the 12,000-square-foot restaurant which will contain a cocktail lounge — a feature exclusive to the Scottsdale location.

The new breezy, beachy Élephante will be designed as a "jungle oasis," according to the restaurant's announcement. 

“Unique, upscale experiential restaurant concepts like Élephante,” are what make Scottsdale Fashion Square a luxury destination, Doug Healey, Senior Executive Vice President of Leasing for the mall’s parent company Macerich, said in the release. The mall's leadership anticipates adding up to five new destination restaurants in the south wing.
Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times.
