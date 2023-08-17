3 new restaurants are opening at Scottsdale Fashion Square

The new breezy, beachy Élephante will be designed as a "jungle oasis," according to the restaurant's announcement.

The new location of Élephante will build off its existing menu, which features whipped eggplant dip, wood-fired pizzas and fresh pastas. Additions to the menu will include a new grill section featuring premium meats, seafood and larger family-style dishes.Craft cocktails and a selection of more than 1,200 wine labels will be available. They can be sipped throughout the 12,000-square-foot restaurant which will contain a cocktail lounge — a feature exclusive to the Scottsdale location.