Little O's Arcadia gets a funky refresh as a Mexican cantina

Little O's is known for its coffee and mini doughnuts. Tirion Boan

Funky Frida's menu features several bowls, including one with ahi tuna. O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery

The team behind O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery , one of the state’s largest craft beer brewers, will open a second artist-inspired, cocktail-forward restaurant and bar this fall. Funky Frida’s will replace Little O’s, the casual cafe next to O.H.S.O.’s flagship brewpub in Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood. The Mexican cantina is anticipated to open on Indian School Road near 49th Street in October, says owner Jon Lane.Van Gogh was the visual inspiration for The Starving Artist , the eclectic tavern that Lane’s team opened in early 2024, just over three miles west of O.H.S.O. on Indian School Road. As the name Funky Frida’s suggests, this second restaurant’s interiors are a nod to painter Frida Kahlo’s bold use of color.“We were looking at the vibrant colors of Frida, like the Blue House, and some of her paintings are very out there,” Lane says. “It reminded us of things we like to do – things that are a little out there, things that are fun and odd and get people talking. Hopefully that’s what this does.”On June 2, Little O’s Arcadia announced on social media that the cafe was closed “for the summer as we begin a full remodel.”“We’re refreshing the space and coming back with something new — but still local, still us!” the Instagram post said.Little O’s served breakfast and brunch, as well as grab-and-go coffee and mini doughnuts. This is the second Little O’s to close in the past year. In August 2024, the original Little O’s in Phoenix's Willo neighborhood shuttered. The Sunnyslope location of Little O’s remains open, and “it’ll stay that way for a long time to come,” Lane says.He called the transformation at Little O’s in Arcadia “a one-off refresh,” which is a response to changing dining options in the area.“The space that we have was doing great on weekends but wasn’t doing much during the week,” Lane says.While the concept is different, Lane says Funky Frida’s will continue to offer two things its neighborhood diners crave: brunch and a dog-friendly patio.The creation of a Mexican-inspired cantina is a callback for Lane, who previously opened and managed locations of the former local chain, Dos Gringos.The menu at Funky Frida’s combines dishes that pull from chef Junior Cortez’s family roots in Mexico City and “traditional gringo Mexican food,” Lane says.That includes seafood-forward starters, such as shrimp cocktail, lobster quesadillas and seafood empanadas. Diners will also be able to choose from plates of vegetarian enchiladas, citrus-chipotle ribs, elote and smoked-brisket tacos, a carne asada burrito bowl and a burger served on a cast-iron fajita platter with sizzling cheese. Brunch options will likewise have Mexican-inspired dishes, like biscuits with chorizo gravy.The bar will continue to pour O.H.S.O. beers, plus micheladas. The cocktail menu will feature a carajillo, Oaxcan old fashioned and margaritas made with mint or Carolina reaper chile. For the boozy brunch crowd, there will be a large-format 70-ounce marg.Popular sips from The Starving Artist, like its Sparking Saturn and the mezcal-based Beach Boi, will be served at Funky Frida’s, too. The bar will also have 30 to 40 agave spirits on hand, Lane says. Funky Frida’s will also offer a happy hour featuring $3 beers, $6 margaritas and food deals.

Funky Frida's is awash in colorful murals. O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery

Funky Frida’s Opening in October

4910 E. Indian School Road

Wall-spanning murals of animals have drenched the formerly midcentury modern-leaning indoor-outdoor space in bright colors. Lane describes Funky Frida's as part of a “side hustle” of new restaurants that has allowed his team to be more creative.“We’ve done O.H.S.O. and we know O.H.S.O. – we know it very well,” Lane says. “(The Starving Artist) allowed us to jump outside our normal box, and this is also allowing us to that.”