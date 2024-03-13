O.H.S.O.'s Sunnyslope brewpub and cafe are now open. Take a look inside

The concept is a two-in-one destination for the neighborhood. One side houses the newest location of the Valley-wide chain of dog-friendly brew pubs that O.H.S.O. is known for, complete with a giant patio. The other side houses Little O's Market, a coffee shop with breakfast and doughnuts in the morning, a grab-and-go food section and a market with gifts, beer and wine to go.
The new space held a soft launch on Tuesday and celebrated its official opening on Wednesday. Going forward, Little O's will open at 7 a.m. daily. O.H.S.O. opens at 11 a.m. on weekdays for lunch and dinner and 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday for brunch.
O.H.S.O.'s food menu sticks to its usual offerings of pub fare, sandwiches, burgers, tacos and shareable appetizers. Little O's breakfast menu, which is only available until 11 a.m., is packed with hot sandwiches including the Sunrise, with eggs, ham and rosemary aioli and the Central, a mix of guacamole, egg whites, tomato, arugula and feta cheese served on a croissant with a pesto drizzle. Hearty options such as buttermilk biscuits with spicy sausage and beer gravy are also available. These dishes can be taken to go or enjoyed on Little O's patio.
The opening has been a long time coming for the O.H.S.O. team and for neighbors eager to have a location of the brewpub close to home. But the space itself has a long history in the neighborhood. The building was built over 100 years ago and has housed many concepts from a dance hall to the most recent concept, Spoke & Wheel, a bike-themed restaurant and bar.
The history of the building and the Sunnyslope neighborhood is celebrated throughout the space, with small touches such as historical photographs on the walls, and on a grand scale with a floor-to-ceiling flow chart explaining the story at the restaurant's entrance.
Whether customers are eager to step inside and see the historic space or they're ready to embrace it's next chapter, the new double concept is open, dogs are chilling on the patio and the beer is flowing. Here's a look inside.