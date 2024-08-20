 Little O's has closed its Phoenix restaurant and patio | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Little O's original Phoenix brewpub and patio has closed

The O.H.S.O. sibling's McDowell Road location closed its doors on Tuesday after nearly four years.
August 20, 2024
After nearly four years, Little O's on McDowell Road near Seventh Avenue has closed.
After nearly four years, Little O's on McDowell Road near Seventh Avenue has closed. Lauren Cusimano

5 days left to support local news

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $8,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$8,500
$4,500
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Little O’s, the spinoff from O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery, has closed its location on McDowell Road near Seventh Avenue. The restaurant and brewpub served the Willo neighborhood for nearly four years.

The vibrant restaurant and bar, launched by former O.H.S.O. server Summer Anesin, shared news of the closure online and on social media on Tuesday.

“We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported us over the years,” the post read. “Our proprietor Summer has made the difficult decision to leave the desert. Without her, we can’t continue, as she was the heart and soul of Little O on 7th. As a result, we closed our doors today.”

Little O’s opened in September 2020, replacing Zoe’s Kitchen with a condensed selection of menu items from O.H.S.O., including pizzas, sandwiches and shareable snacks, along with a selection of O.H.S.O. and other local craft beers, wine and signature cocktails. Little O’s is part of a cluster of drinks spots along McDowell including Roses By the Stairs Brewing and Caffe Vita Coffee Roasting.

As its name suggests, Little O’s was a smaller spot than its parent brewpub but it maintained the charm O.H.S.O. is known for. It featured a casual dog-friendly patio dotted with orange umbrellas outside and a comfortable dining room inside, decked out with orange bikes.

The intention, Anesin shared with Phoenix New Times in 2020, was to cultivate “the same neighborhood feel you get at O.H.S.O.”

Following the announcement of the immediate closure on Tuesday, well-wishes from fans flooded in.

“The neighborhood won’t be the same without you,” one Instagram user wrote.

Others shared disappointment and questions about the staff.

“What will happen to the employees? Were they given a bit more warning?” another user asked.

Since this first Little O’s opened, a second followed in Arcadia in 2021 and a third in Sunnyslope in March. Those locations remain open and the Seventh Avenue spot encouraged fans to find their favorite menu items there.

“To our incredible staff and loyal regulars, thank you for being a part of this journey," the post read. "You’ve made this place truly special, and we are forever grateful."
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.
Contact: Sara Crocker
Randy’s Donuts to open second Phoenix location this month

Openings & Closings

Randy’s Donuts to open second Phoenix location this month

By Tirion Boan
Holiday pop-ups Miracle and Sippin' Santa announce 2024 Phoenix bars

Cocktails

Holiday pop-ups Miracle and Sippin' Santa announce 2024 Phoenix bars

By Sara Crocker
Saint Pasta announces return to downtown Phoenix

Food & Drink News

Saint Pasta announces return to downtown Phoenix

By Zach Oden
Guy Fieri visits Scottsdale barbecue staple. Here’s when to watch

Food & Drink News

Guy Fieri visits Scottsdale barbecue staple. Here’s when to watch

By Tirion Boan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation