Little O's original Phoenix brewpub and patio has closed

Little O’s, the spinoff from O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery, has closed its location on McDowell Road near Seventh Avenue. The restaurant and brewpub served the Willo neighborhood for nearly four years.
The vibrant restaurant and bar, launched by former O.H.S.O. server Summer Anesin, shared news of the closure online and on social media on Tuesday.
“We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported us over the years,” the post read. “Our proprietor Summer has made the difficult decision to leave the desert. Without her, we can’t continue, as she was the heart and soul of Little O on 7th. As a result, we closed our doors today.”
Little O’s opened in September 2020, replacing Zoe’s Kitchen with a condensed selection of menu items from O.H.S.O., including pizzas, sandwiches and shareable snacks, along with a selection of O.H.S.O. and other local craft beers, wine and signature cocktails. Little O’s is part of a cluster of drinks spots along McDowell including Roses By the Stairs Brewing and Caffe Vita Coffee Roasting.
As its name suggests, Little O’s was a smaller spot than its parent brewpub but it maintained the charm O.H.S.O. is known for. It featured a casual dog-friendly patio dotted with orange umbrellas outside and a comfortable dining room inside, decked out with orange bikes.
The intention, Anesin shared with Phoenix New Times in 2020, was to cultivate “the same neighborhood feel you get at O.H.S.O.”
Following the announcement of the immediate closure on Tuesday, well-wishes from fans flooded in.
“The neighborhood won’t be the same without you,” one Instagram user wrote.
Others shared disappointment and questions about the staff.
“What will happen to the employees? Were they given a bit more warning?” another user asked.
Since this first Little O’s opened, a second followed in Arcadia in 2021 and a third in Sunnyslope in March. Those locations remain open and the Seventh Avenue spot encouraged fans to find their favorite menu items there.
“To our incredible staff and loyal regulars, thank you for being a part of this journey," the post read. "You’ve made this place truly special, and we are forever grateful."