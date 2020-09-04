 
Little O’s, the first offspring of O.H.S.O Brewery, will neighbor Roses by the Stairs Brewing on McDowell Road near Seventh Avenue.
Little O’s, an Offspring of O.H.S.O Brewery, Is Set to Open This Month

Lauren Cusimano | September 4, 2020 | 10:58am
The pandemic hasn't slowed beer-drinking, not by a long shot.

Earlier this week, we reported that Roses by the Stairs Brewing is taking over the old Easley's Fun Shop, at McDowell Road and Fifth Avenue. Owner Jordan Ham of Scottsdale plans to open the brewery — named, yes, after the Blink 182 single "All the Small Things" — in early 2021.

Today we bring news that Little O's, a stripped-down version of O.H.S.O. Brewery, will soon move in right next door to Roses, in the former Zoe’s Kitchen spot at 521 West McDowell Road. The Little O's team is aiming for a September 28 opening.

“Menu will be a little different, space will be a lot smaller, but the vibe will be the same neighborhood feel you get at O.H.S.O.,” says Summer Anesin, who started as a server nine years ago when the first O.H.S.O. opened. She will own and operate the first location.

Little O's will offer a condensed menu with flatbread pizzas and popular O.H.S.O. menu items like burgers. All will be available for grab-and-go. On tap will be 16 beers of the O.H.S.O., Arizona-based, and national variety, while 12 to 18 canned and bottled beers will be available to-go.

The O.H.S.O. offspring will offer counter service weekdays, with full service (meaning waitstaff) at night and all weekend. Brunch will be served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

And (of course), there will be a dog-friendly patio.

For more information, keep an eye on the Little O’s website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

