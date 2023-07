Thirsty for something new? 5 Valley cocktail bars debut summer menus

click to enlarge For its eighth cocktail menu, Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour's bar team has created 17 new drinks. Grace Stufkosky

Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour 1 W. Jefferson St.

One of the most anticipated drinking updates each year comes when Ross Simon, announces its new menu. The downtown Phoenix bar's eighth illustrated book of cocktail options takes inspiration from literary icons from Shakespeare to Tolkien. There are 17 new drinks to try plus 19 fan favorites available for the change-averse.



New concoctions include the Plot Twist, found in chapter one, "Mixing Under the Influence." The drink consists of rum, Maker's Mark 46 bourbon, dram, pineapple, lime and plantain syrup and promises to be tropical and refreshing. Along with the unique additions, the menu features chapters dedicated to classics including martinis and Negronis, all coming together to make a real page-turner.

The White Rabbit 207 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert



If you're looking for a mid-year goal, Quartz is challenging people to try each cocktail. Drinkers who punch their card each week will receive a T-shirt, and one will receive a $200 gift card and a reservation for two to The Cave, the immersive bar within Quartz. These alphabetical classic cocktails will only be available at Quartz's front bar and lounge from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

click to enlarge Little Rituals is debuting 10 new cocktails on its menu, including the Mr. Hollywood. The cognac-based cocktail gets a dose of opulence with a potato chip garnish topped with caviar and creme fraiche. Grace Stufkosky Little Rituals 132 S. Central Ave., 4th Floor

Little Rituals has debuted 10 new cocktails, the most it has shaken up its menu since opening in the Residence Inn/Courtyard by Marriott in 2019. The oft-awarded bar team, led by co-owner Aaron DeFeo, has worked in some unexpected ingredients into its latest tipples – Irish whiskey, barley tea and Vidalia onion. Take the Mr. Hollywood, described as "opulent, crisp, intense, savory and tart," the cocktail starts with two kinds of cognac and adds sweet onion cordial, lemon and Taittinger Champagne. Atop the coupe glass, sippers will find a house-made potato chip with caviar and creme fraiche.



“We think people gravitate to us because while they can enjoy their favorites on the menu, we keep pushing the boundaries with presentation and technique,” DeFeo said in a release announcing the new drinks.



And Little Rituals may receive more recognition later this summer. It is currently a



click to enlarge The clarified cocktail-centric Pour Bastards has a new menu and new look to its space on Roosevelt Row. Tirion Boan Pour Bastards 504 E. Roosevelt St. The team behind



When it comes to cocktails, there's no shortage of options around the Valley. Stirred or shaken, sweet or dry, the tipples in this desert city offer cool relief. And bartenders here can sling drinks with the best of them, continuing to rack up accolades and bragging rights.They're also not resting on their laurels, serving the same ol' old fashioned. If you're ready to mix it up, these five cocktail bars around metro Phoenix have recently dropped new drink menus.