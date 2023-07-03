Thirsty for something new? 5 Valley cocktail bars debut summer menus

They're also not resting on their laurels, serving the same ol' old fashioned. If you're ready to mix it up, these five cocktail bars around metro Phoenix have recently dropped new drink menus.
Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour
1 W. Jefferson St.One of the most anticipated drinking updates each year comes when Bitter & Twisted, helmed by self-described "cocktailian" Ross Simon, announces its new menu. The downtown Phoenix bar's eighth illustrated book of cocktail options takes inspiration from literary icons from Shakespeare to Tolkien. There are 17 new drinks to try plus 19 fan favorites available for the change-averse.
New concoctions include the Plot Twist, found in chapter one, "Mixing Under the Influence." The drink consists of rum, Maker's Mark 46 bourbon, dram, pineapple, lime and plantain syrup and promises to be tropical and refreshing. Along with the unique additions, the menu features chapters dedicated to classics including martinis and Negronis, all coming together to make a real page-turner.
The White Rabbit
207 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert
One popular downtown Gilbert speakeasy has dropped a new menu with options ranging from spirit-forward drinks to refreshing and dessert-like libations, as well as nonalcoholic options. New drinks at the White Rabbit include the tiki-style Calypso's Curse, featuring rum, watermelon, chipotle pineapple, citrus and menthe or the stirred Guns & Butter, which includes Suntory Toki Whisky, cardamom, sarsaparilla, bittersweet orange peel, black pepper and orgeat. There's also the delightfully twee Papillon with lemon verbena gin, egg white, lemon, ginger, lychee and creme de violette.
White Rabbit devotees will find cocktail favorites that have graced previous menus under its "Vintage" section. Be sure to sign up online to get the monthly password; it's your ticket to go down the rabbit hole.
Quartz
341 W. Van Buren St.
If you're looking for a mid-year goal, Quartz is challenging people to try each cocktail. Drinkers who punch their card each week will receive a T-shirt, and one will receive a $200 gift card and a reservation for two to The Cave, the immersive bar within Quartz. These alphabetical classic cocktails will only be available at Quartz's front bar and lounge from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
Little Rituals132 S. Central Ave., 4th Floor
“We think people gravitate to us because while they can enjoy their favorites on the menu, we keep pushing the boundaries with presentation and technique,” DeFeo said in a release announcing the new drinks.
And Little Rituals may receive more recognition later this summer. It is currently a finalist for Best U.S. Hotel Bar in Tales of the Cocktails' Spirited Awards, the Oscars of mixology.
Pour Bastards504 E. Roosevelt St. The team behind Pour Bastards has renovated both the bar's space and its menu. From the same crew as Killer Whale Sex Club, Disco Dragon and FYPM, Pour Bastards has flown a bit under the radar compared to its sister Roosevelt Row spots. While the bar team leans heavily on technique, clarifying cocktails and infusing flavor through gels, foams and cocktail toppers like salted cherry tomatoes, shards of meringue or black sesame powder, the bar is laid back.
Try the Whisper Carelessly, which brings together tequila, mezcal, watermelon, fermented strawberry, Serrano, mint and lime and is topped with watermelon-lime bubbles, or the Cool Your Jets, which features Grey Goose, agricole, cantaloupe, vanilla Greek yogurt, green tea and mint. Previously walk-in only, Pour Bastards now provides reservations via Tock.