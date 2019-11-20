11 Best Chinese Restaurants in Greater Phoenix

Sadly no, we don't have a Chinatown in this city. However, that doesn't mean you can't find delicious and authentic Chinese food in Phoenix. You just have to know where to look.

Some of the city's best Cantonese restaurants might be hiding right in plain sight and if you're on the hunt for some harder to find cuisines (Dongbei cai, anyone?), we might have some of those for you, too. Good fortune is shining. Here are the best Chinese restaurants in Phoenix.

Chengdu Delight Chinese Cuisine 2992 North Alma School Road, #3, Chandler



One of the latest additions to our swelling Chinese food scene is a Sichuan-style spot called Chengdu Delight Chinese Cuisine. The capital city of Sichuan province, Chengdu is pretty much synonymous with the region’s polyglot, peppercorn-laced cuisine, a regional style that has lately conquered the food world — eaters from around the world fly to southwest China expressly to study and savor the complex, palate-tingling flavors of Sichuan-style cooking. The essential dish at Chengdu Delight may well be the hot pot, which is communal and generally a crowd-pleaser. This is a Sichuan staple, a dish that revolves around a scarlet-colored chile broth that bubbles and froths from a chafing dish like liquid-hot magma.

The fried pork chop at Asian Fusion Cafe. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Asian Fusion Cafe 725 South Rural Road, #105, Tempe



The Hong Kong-style diner holds a dear place in the hearts of those who have lived or eaten extensively in that city. These fast, cheap restaurants serve a blend of Cantonese and Western dishes, which can be somewhat surprising to those who haven't dined in this type of restaurant before. You'll find traditional Cantonese rice and noodle dishes next to interpretations of Western classics, including spaghetti with meat sauce and rice or a club sandwich served with a side of fries. Asian Fusion Cafe offers all of that plus a selection of Sichuan dishes. And while not everything on the more than 100-dish-long menu is worth a try, this is definitely a destination for a few hard-to-find items. We suggest you begin with the scallion pancakes.

EXPAND Kung Pao Chicken from Chou's Kitchen. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Chou's Kitchen Multiple Locations



If you know where to look it's not hard to find good Chinese food in the Valley. But finding another place that serves northeastern Chinese cuisine like Chou's Kitchen in Chandler and Tempe? Well, good luck — unless you're talking about Chou's newer location in Tempe. This humble restaurant has plenty to offer on its menu of unique Dongbei Cai delights and specializes in doughy dumplings. We like to start with an order of the xiaolongbao, or soup dumplings. Chou's version offer a delicate wrapper that holds in a flavorful meat filling and a mouthful of precious juices. Continue your meal with a bubbling hot pot or an order of the cold noodles, an spicy dish that's actually served at room temperature.

EXPAND Stretching hand-pulled noodles at China Magic Noodle House in Chandler. Chris Malloy

China Magic Noodle House 2015 North Dobson Road, #2, Chandler



It's true, many people come to China Magic Noodle House for the show. But that doesn't mean that the food — noodles and non-noodle dishes included — isn't top-notch. At this Chandler restaurant, you'll watch as the talented chefs stretch and sling and toss and chop fresh dough into noodle form before it arrives at your table. You can choose from five types of noodles to be served in soups, fried, or smothered in sauces. We particularly enjoy the shaved noodles, which are hand-cut from a piece of noodle dough. The thick, short noodles make for a perfect foundation for the saucy dishes.

A juicy piece of soy sauce chicken at New Hong Kong Restaurant. Evie Carpenter

New Hong Kong Restaurant 2328 East Indian School Road



If you drive down Indian School Road, it's hard to miss the giant neon sign that reads, "Hong Kong Restaurant," and advertises an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet. But don't let the old-school appearance fool you: This Central Phoenix spot is a go-to spot for top-quality Cantonese cuisine. The family-run New Hong Kong comes courtesy of Chinese chef Jian Yu and has both an American menu and a Chinese one. Smart diners will make sure they order off the latter. That's where you'll find authentic options like flavor-packed hot pots, pigs' feet, and more. Less adventurous diners can opt for knockout dishes including the black pepper beef, salt and pepper pork, and West Lake soup.

Take-out from King Wong Chinese Food. Phoenix New Times Archives

King Wong Chinese Food 2545 North 32nd Street

There's arguably no sweeter family in the Chinese takeout game than the one that runs King Wong. While we love supporting their family business, the restaurant's absolutely gigantic delivery area, cheap deals, and monster portions don't hurt either. Twice-cooked pork, which just means double the tasty breading, is a favorite for lazy nights in, and one entrée-size order once made three filling meals for us. Call in your order and pick it up, or, if you live pretty much anywhere in east Phoenix, including parts of downtown and Arcadia, you can just have them bring it to your door.

Nee House Chinese Restaurant is for the adventurous. J. Mercandetti Photo

Nee House Chinese Restaurant 13843 North Tatum Boulevard, #15



For those who live in the north Phoenix neighborhood around Nee House, this restaurant is a blessing. Amid chains and fast food, this spot offers a solid menu of Chinese cuisine with a few remarkably good and authentic dishes blended in. You can definitely get your fix of Americanized dishes here, but skip them if you're feeling adventurous and go for something from the sea. The restaurant offers everything from sea cucumber to whole lobsters, which will be plucked from the tanks at the back of the dining room and prepared however you wish. Talk about fresh.

EXPAND Make a date with these extra-crispy hot wings in Mesa. Tom Carlson

Asian Café Express 1911 West Main Street, #3, Mesa



Asian Cafe Express is an institution of legit Hong Kong-style cuisine in Phoenix. If you're one of those naysayers that say you can't find it in the Valley, just simmer down and go to this restaurant off Main Street and Dobson Road in Mesa. There you'll find a bible-like menu of different dishes and dinner combo options, but don't be scared. Just crack open the big old menu and point at pretty much anything, you're sure to get the best of the best. For soup lovers, though, you absolutely have to try the preserved pickle and shredded pork soup with ho fun noodles. The fatty, decadent broth, hunks of pork, and thin noodles are pretty much the key to happiness.

EXPAND Great Wall Cuisine is the dim sum destination in west Phoenix. J. Mercandetti Photo

Great Wall Cuisine 3446 West Camelback Road, #155



Do you know how we know Great Wall Cuisine has authentic dim sum? They have chicken feet. And even better yet, they're delicious. The rest of the dim sum spread is also impressive, with towering piles of noodles, crispy egg rolls, and dumplings of all varieties. The restaurant attracts a pretty large Sunday morning crowd, so definitely be prepared to wait — or go on Saturday when there are fewer people. The restaurant's regular dinner and lunch services are worthwhile too, with a giant menu of a la carte dishes from Americanized favorites to more authentic fare.

EXPAND You've got to try the stir-fry at Shaanxi Garden. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Shaanxi Garden 67 North Dobson Road, #109, Mesa



This casually upscale Chinese restaurant specializes in the bold, elusive flavors of northwest China's Shaanxi province and its capital city of Xi'an. Shaanxi Garden's expansive menu spans more than 50 dishes, including stews, dumplings, offal, barbecue, and handmade noodles. Service is exceptional, and you'll find plenty of dishes that are hard to locate at other Chinese restaurants around metro Phoenix. Don't miss house specialties like crispy Shaanxi-style chicken and broad, silky biangbiang noodles served with slow-roasted pork. On the weekends, the restaurant hosts traditional guzheng (Chinese harp) musical performers.

EXPAND The lemon chicken dinner combo at Little Szechuan. Little Szechuan

Little Szechuan 524 West University Drive, Tempe



The petite, glowing sign in front of Little Szechuan is hard to miss off University Drive as you near Roosevelt Street. This classic Chinese restaurant has been in Tempe since 1976, and the menu even has ASU-themed signature dishes, including the Sun Devil — a maroon and gold dish made with homemade chili, bamboo shoots, and your choice of protein (students even receive a discount; just let your server know). There's also the $5 sake bomb for those so inclined.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 28, 2014. It was updated on November 20, 2019.