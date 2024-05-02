 Highest-paid athletes in Phoenix 2024 | Phoenix New Times
Phoenix’s 10 highest-paid athletes of 2024

The Phoenix Suns are shelling out for Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, while Kyler Murray tops Cardinals players.
May 2, 2024
Devin Booker (right) and Kevin Durant (left) rank first and third, respectively, among Phoenix's highest-paid athletes.
Devin Booker (right) and Kevin Durant (left) rank first and third, respectively, among Phoenix's highest-paid athletes. Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
The Valley of the Sun is, somewhat ironically, filled with stars.

Though Phoenix often is treated like a small market compared with other sports meccas such as New York and Los Angeles, the most recent estimate by the U.S. Census Bureau nudged the population of the Valley just north of 5 million. The Phoenix metropolitan area is the 10th most populous in the United States.

Phoenix's pro sports teams haven't always behaved that way, however, rarely shelling out the big bucks to bring top basketball, football and hockey players to Arizona. That's no longer the case. The Suns are running one of the highest payrolls in the NBA, while the Cardinals splurged to lock Kyler Murray up long term. Even the Diamondbacks went on a spending spree this past offseason, pushing their payroll to a team-record level.

As for the Coyotes, well, they're gone now.

Following are the 10 richest Phoenix athletes, listed by the average annual value of their contracts. Some are set to be paid for a long time, while others may be here just for a very short but good period. Note that while endorsement deals may significantly swell an athlete's earnings, those numbers are difficult to track consistently, and we have not factored them in here.

Devin Booker is just one of a trio of highly paid superstars on the Suns' roster.
No

1. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns, $55.3 million

If anyone's the face of Phoenix sports, it's Booker. Drafted in the first round in 2015, Booker weathered lean years in Phoenix while blossoming into the face of the franchise. When the Suns finally got their act together with a surprise run to the 2021 NBA Finals, Booker's ascent to stardom was complete. In 2022, he signed a four-year, $224 million contract extension that kicks in later this year — the second time in his career the Suns gave him a suitcase full of money to hang around. He's locked up through the 2027-28 season, during which he'll earn $61.6 million.

Trading for Bradley Beal was a big splash, but it has not gone well for the Suns so far.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

2. Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns, $50.2 million

Beal was an expensive addition who, so far, hasn't worked out. He was richly compensated before arriving in Phoenix, signing a five-year, $251 million contract with the Washington Wizards in 2021. The Suns traded for him before the 2023-24 season, shipping a host of draft picks along with expensive and aging point guard Chris Paul to Washington in exchange. In Beal's first year in the Valley, he struggled to stay healthy, playing in only 53 games while never seeming to fit comfortably into the Suns' offense. If Phoenix keeps him around, they'll owe him more than $100 million over the next two years — and possibly more, if Beal exercises a $57 million player option for 2026-27.

Kevin Durant has been one of the best scorers in the league since he was drafted in 2008.
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

3. Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns, $48.6 million

Durant has been one of basketball's best scorers since he entered the NBA in 2008, and the trade that brought him to Phoenix midway through the 2022-23 season signaled the Suns' rise to super team status. It . . . hasn't worked out that way. Phoenix has been a playoff team in each of Durant's two runs with the club — and Durant has been excellent, averaging 27 points per game in 2023-24. But overall, Phoenix has been less than dominant on the court, with ugly playoff exits both years. Durant’s under contract for two more seasons — leftover from an extension he signed with the Brooklyn Nets, his previous club — although he also has a history of forcing trades when he's unhappy with his team.

The rebuilding Cardinals will have to decide whether Kyler Murray is still their franchise quarterback.
Norm Hall/Getty Images

4. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals, $46.1 million

NFL contracts are funny — and never as valuable as they seem on the surface. So where you place the Cardinals' franchise quarterback on this list depends on which numbers you're counting. In 2022, Murray signed a five-year, $230 million extension with the Cardinals, which is the value we've used here. Then again, only $103 million of that money is guaranteed. Starting in 2026, Arizona could cut Murray and save more salary cap space than they'd be required to pay him. That's notable as the rebuilding Cardinals try to determine if Murray, a former Rookie of the Year winner who returned from knee surgery in 2023, is still worth paying like a star.

Jordan Montgomery's signing pushed the Diamondbacks' payroll to a franchise record $163 million.
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

5. Jordan Montgomery, Arizona Diamondbacks, $25 million

Montgomery is the Valley's most recent newcomer, signing with the Diamondbacks a day into the 2024 season, and his addition pushed the club into record payroll territory. According to Cot's Baseball Contracts, which tracks MLB team spending, the team is now running a payroll in the range of $163 million, more than $30 million beyond where the franchise has ever ventured. Arizona hopes to reach a second straight World Series, and what better way to do that than to sign one of the pitchers who shut them down in the playoffs? Maybe hold off on nabbing a Montgomery jersey, though. He signed for one year and $25 million — with a $20 million option for 2025 — but he was hoping for a long-term deal and is almost certain to hit free agency again after the 2024 season.

Eduardo Rodriguez has yet to take the field for the Diamondbacks due to a muscle tear.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

6. Eduardo Rodriguez, Arizona Diamondbacks, $20 million

If landing Montgomery was the coup de grace of the Diamondbacks' offseason, signing Rodriguez was the opening blow. Last December, the left-handed pitcher signed with Arizona for four years and $80 million. Arizona has had bad luck with lefties on pricey deals — their last was Madison Bumgarner, whom they released in 2022 with nearly two years remaining on his contract — and Rodriguez's tenure is already off to a poor start. As of May 1, a muscle tear suffered in spring training has prevented him from taking the field at all. But there's still plenty of time for Rodriguez to prove he's worth the money.

The Suns essentially swapped center Deandre Ayton for Jusuf Nurkić and received comparable production.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

7. Jusuf Nurkić, Phoenix Suns, $17.5 million

Nurkić came to Phoenix before the 2023-24 season as part of a massive trade that, at its essence, amounted to a swap that sent center Deandre Ayton to the Portland Trail Blazers. Nurkić was a solid addition in his first season with the Suns, averaging 11 points and 11 rebounds per game. He also, less laudably, led the NBA in personal fouls. Ayton gave the Blazers better overall production, albeit in limited games and while making nearly twice the salary. Barring a trade, Nurkić will be around for two more seasons as part of a four-year, $70 million deal he signed with the Blazers in 2022.

Ketel Marte has signed two team-friendly extensions with the Diamondbacks and outperformed both.
Jim Louvau

8. Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks, $15.2 million

Early in his Diamondbacks career, Marte signed a team-friendly extension and immediately played like one of the best players in baseball. A run of injuries then made his deal look iffy, only for the Diamondbacks to sign him to another long-term deal in 2022 worth $76 million over five years. Now, Marte has once again played above his salary. He's been a consistently dangerous hitter since 2023 and was a force in Arizona's surprising run to the World Series that same year. The Diamondbacks control his rights through the 2028 season, a span in which they'll never have to pay Marte more than $16.6 million.

Budda Baker has been one of the NFL's top safeties, although his contract is up after the 2024 season.
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

9. Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals, $14.1 million

Other than Murray, Baker is one of the only Cardinals players making significant money in 2024. Given his track record, it's easy to see why. The safety is a six-time Pro Bowler and twice has been named a first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press. In 2020, he signed a four-year, $59 million extension, making him the highest-paid safety in the NFL at the time. That deal was renegotiated in 2023, and now 2024 is Baker's last season under contract with the Cards. He's only 28, so it won't be surprising if the team hands him another payday to keep him around.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was a big part of the Diamondbacks' World Series run in 2023, and a big part of their subsequent offseason spending spree.
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

10. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Arizona Diamondbacks, $14 million

Gurriel was a big part of the Diamondbacks' breakout 2023 season and also a big element of their statement offseason. Acquired via trade before 2023, Gurriel clubbed 24 homers that year before hitting free agency. Then Arizona brought the outfielder back on a three-year, $42 million deal. He's a pretty good player locked up at a pretty good price, and the last player on our list. He edges out a teammate and another notable Phoenix star: Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll, who is by far a larger figure than most on his list. Carroll is locked up to an eight-year, $111 million extension he signed before the 2023 season, but the average annual value of that deal places him just outside the top 10.
