Phoenix’s 10 highest-paid athletes of 2024

Though Phoenix often is treated like a small market compared with other sports meccas such as New York and Los Angeles, the most recent estimate by the U.S. Census Bureau nudged the population of the Valley just north of 5 million. The Phoenix metropolitan area is the 10th most populous in the United States.
Phoenix's pro sports teams haven't always behaved that way, however, rarely shelling out the big bucks to bring top basketball, football and hockey players to Arizona. That's no longer the case. The Suns are running one of the highest payrolls in the NBA, while the Cardinals splurged to lock Kyler Murray up long term. Even the Diamondbacks went on a spending spree this past offseason, pushing their payroll to a team-record level.
As for the Coyotes, well, they're gone now.
Following are the 10 richest Phoenix athletes, listed by the average annual value of their contracts. Some are set to be paid for a long time, while others may be here just for a very short but good period. Note that while endorsement deals may significantly swell an athlete's earnings, those numbers are difficult to track consistently, and we have not factored them in here.