5 Phoenix bars make the first round of top cocktail competition

click to enlarge Highball's Libby Lingua crafts a drink. The bar is a regional honoree in two categories this year. Kyle Ledeboer

Phoenix Tales of the Cocktail honorees

click to enlarge Little Rituals is an honoree for Best U.S. Hotel Bar in the West region. Little Rituals

The Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards are to the drinks world what the James Beard Awards are to food. The highly competitive contest awards bars top honors for exceptional menus, service, concepts and overall excellence.On Thursday, the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation announced its first round of nominees for the 2024 awards. Phoenix bars made a strong showing in this year's lists of the Regional Top 10 Honorees. Here's who made the cut.The honorees were chosen by a panel of more than 250 industry pros including bartenders, bar owners, educators and writers.The large pool of nominees needs to be whittled down significantly before winners emerge. The top 10 nominees will be announced on May 29. The top four finalists will be named on June 17 and the winners will be crowned on July 25 at the 18th Annual Spirits Awards Ceremony in New Orleans.