5 Phoenix bars make the first round of top cocktail competition

On Thursday, the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation announced its first round of nominees for the 2024 awards. Phoenix bars made a strong showing in this year's lists of the Regional Top 10 Honorees. Here's who made the cut.
Phoenix Tales of the Cocktail honoreesBest U.S. Bar Team - U.S. West
Century Grand
Highball Cocktail Bar
Best U.S. Cocktail Bar - U.S. West
Highball Cocktail Bar
Best U.S. Hotel Bar - U.S. West
Little Rituals
Best U.S. Restaurant Bar - U.S. West
Valentine
Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar - U.S. West
FYPM
The large pool of nominees needs to be whittled down significantly before winners emerge. The top 10 nominees will be announced on May 29. The top four finalists will be named on June 17 and the winners will be crowned on July 25 at the 18th Annual Spirits Awards Ceremony in New Orleans.