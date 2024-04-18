 5 Phoenix Bars named honorees in Tales of the Cocktail's first round | Phoenix New Times
5 Phoenix bars make the first round of top cocktail competition

The Tales of the Cocktail regional honorees have been announced and Phoenix bars showed up strong.
April 18, 2024
Century Grand was named as an honoree for the Best U.S. Bar Team in the West region.
The Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards are to the drinks world what the James Beard Awards are to food. The highly competitive contest awards bars top honors for exceptional menus, service, concepts and overall excellence.

On Thursday, the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation announced its first round of nominees for the 2024 awards. Phoenix bars made a strong showing in this year's lists of the Regional Top 10 Honorees. Here's who made the cut.

Highball's Libby Lingua crafts a drink. The bar is a regional honoree in two categories this year.
Kyle Ledeboer

Phoenix Tales of the Cocktail honorees

Best U.S. Bar Team - U.S. West
Century Grand
Highball Cocktail Bar

Best U.S. Cocktail Bar - U.S. West
Highball Cocktail Bar

Best U.S. Hotel Bar - U.S. West
Little Rituals

Best U.S. Restaurant Bar - U.S. West
Valentine

Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar - U.S. West
FYPM

Little Rituals is an honoree for Best U.S. Hotel Bar in the West region.
Little Rituals
The honorees were chosen by a panel of more than 250 industry pros including bartenders, bar owners, educators and writers.

The large pool of nominees needs to be whittled down significantly before winners emerge. The top 10 nominees will be announced on May 29. The top four finalists will be named on June 17 and the winners will be crowned on July 25 at the 18th Annual Spirits Awards Ceremony in New Orleans.
