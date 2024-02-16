Your recipe could become Phoenix’s official cocktail. Here's how to enter

click to enlarge Mayor Kate Gallego, Visit Phoenix and the Arizona Restaurant Association are encouraging Phoenix residents to submit their cocktail recipes. City of Phoenix

How the competition works

“They started the scene here in Phoenix,” Krol says of her fellow judges. “They’ve been putting in the work and they’ve mentored the next generation and the next generation.”

“If a home bartender from Phoenix happens to beat out some of the best cocktail bartenders in our fair city, that’s pretty cool in my opinion," he says.

click to enlarge The cocktail recipes should taste like Arizona, whether that means using local ingredients, leaning on Southwest flavors or otherwise taking inspiration from our state and city. Spirit of Phoenix

How to enter the competition

“It needs to be a well-balanced cocktail but it also needs to be different," he says. “The hope would be that they can create a new classic for our city... We have our own unique flavor here."





"I’m hoping (entrants) can look outside the box a little bit and get creative without having to go too far into chemistry," Donahue says. “This (competition) is really about the liquid in the glass."



One important element to note: All recipes must include one ounce of Milagro Tequila, a sponsor of the contest.

The cocktail must be made through a traditional bar technique – shaken, stirred or thrown.

The recipe must be detailed in fluid ounces and include execution technique, garnish and ideal glassware.

The drink must use one full ounce of any Milagro Tequila and must not use more than 2 ounces for a base spirit (those 40 percent ABV or higher).

Recipes may also make use of any base spirits, modifiers, bitters, syrups or mixers available through Republic National Distributing Co.

Local or indigenous ingredients are encouraged but must be attainable and available for bars to replicate.

If preparation for the drink requires a non-traditional technique or equipment, it should be replicable in a traditional kitchen in 36 hours or less.

No more than three house-made ingredients may be used. Cocktails using house-made ingredients must also submit those recipes with the entry.

Tinctures, bitters or oils may be expressed over a cocktail but will not be included during the judges' taste test.

A photo of the cocktail and garnish is required.