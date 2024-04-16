 Paris Baguette to open an uptown Phoenix bakery | Phoenix New Times
Paris Baguette is coming to uptown Phoenix

The South Korean bakery chain famous for its sweet and savory pastries is opening in uptown Phoenix.
April 16, 2024
Paris Baguette has a location inside H Mart's food hall. The new bakery will open on Central Avenue in Phoenix.
Paris Baguette has a location inside H Mart's food hall. The new bakery will open on Central Avenue in Phoenix.
The space next to Jinya Ramen Bar on Central Avenue has sat empty since Blaze Pizza closed in 2022. But soon, it will have a new tenant.

Paris Baguette, a South Korean chain with bakery locations all over the world, is set to open this fall. The concept's U.S. headquarters are in New Jersey and there are locations around America.

In Arizona, there are two locations, one inside H Mart in Mesa and another at the Promenade shopping center in north Scottsdale.

The new uptown cafe will be the first with a Phoenix address.

Paris Baguette serves pastries, cake slices and whole cakes.
Kris Vera-Phillips
The cafe serves a selection of sweet and savory pastries. Most come individually wrapped in plastic and are snack-sized. The chain also serves full cakes, seasonal specials and coffee drinks.

Some of the most popular items include berry-filled cake slices, loaves of bread, mochi doughnuts and the Pastry Frank, a croissant wrapped around a smoked bratwurst.

Paris Baguette has been expanding its presence in the U.S., especially in the center of the country, and is one of the fastest-growing businesses in the specific bakery or cafe category. From 2021 to 2022, the chain grew by 25%, according to Nation's Restaurant News.

Sam Yoon, who owns several Paris Baguette locations in Southern California, along with Thomas Park will bring the new Phoenix location to life. The duo plan to open in uptown this fall, and they have three other locations in the works.

Paris Baguette

Opening this fall
5120 N. Central Ave.
