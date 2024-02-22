 Phoenix bar Platform 18 debuts new menu inspired by 'queens of New York' | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Cocktails

Platform 18 debuts new menu inspired by 'queens of New York'

New snacks, cocktails and speakeasy sirens take center stage at Phoenix's award-winning bar at Century Grand.
February 22, 2024
The award-winning Phoenix cocktail experience Platform 18 at Century Grand has a new menu.
The award-winning Phoenix cocktail experience Platform 18 at Century Grand has a new menu. Grace Stufkosky
Share this:
The celebrated train car cocktail experience inside Century Grand has a new story to tell – and new drinks to go with it.

Walking inside Century Grand, you'll see Hollis Cottley Pennington's Presidential Pullman train car. The immersive experience uses technology and cocktailing prowess to transport its guests to locales along the Transcontinental Railroad, from the snow-capped Rockies to the bayous of New Orleans, without ever leaving Phoenix.

Platform 18 has rolled out its latest menu with a new destination. On this ride, guests are headed to New York City. It’s 1924 – think the Jazz Age, the era of Art Deco and, of course, Prohibition. It’s evening and there’s a bit of rain, but no matter, the lights of the Big Apple shine in the distance.

Originally, Jason Asher set out to create a menu inspired by a “little black book” to help train passengers navigate the city.  But, as he got deeper into his research, the founding partner of Barter & Shake Cocktail Entertainment – the group that runs the award-winning trio of Platform 18, Undertow and Grey Hen Rx – found himself taken with the history and the people of the city.

The resulting menu and story is a departure from the bar's previous long, illustrated, storybook-like menus.

“Our menu, rather than having a fictional narrative along with illustrations, utilizes these individuals' names or nicknames or clubs to tell our story,” Asher says.
click to enlarge Carbonated cocktail from Platfrom 18.
Two Gun Girl is one of Platform 18's new carbonated cocktails, made with tequila, grapefruit and the tart berry sea buckthorn.
Grace Stufkosky

What is the new story?

The characters and places encountered along the way focus on the evolution of the city’s boroughs, mobsters and the women who ran clandestine hooch houses, whom Asher calls the “queens of New York.”

That includes women like Mary Louise Cecilia “Texas” Guinan – an actress turned speakeasy hostess to eventual speakeasy proprietor.

“One of the things we really started honing in on was these women that rose in power,” Asher says, noting that Prohibition fueled changes in social norms, with women going out and drinking at these hidden bars. “They rose through the ranks through these speakeasies.”

He was also inspired by the various groups immigrating to the U.S. from parts of Europe and Asia.

“What stood out to me from a beverage perspective, from a flavor-set perspective, was the influx of culture and the influx of ethnicity that really is the melting pot of what we know as New York today,” Asher says.

While the stories may not jump off the page as they once did, they're told in more subtle ways. Looking out at the passing skyline in the windows, there are nods to the women and clubs, and Platform 18’s bartenders are ready to share a tale as they present your drink.
click to enlarge A Platform 18 cocktail and side of potato chips.
Platform 18 has added clarified cocktails using vegan techniques, such as A Fight a Night. The drink is inspired by the aromatics of the Irish dish shepherd's pie and is clarified using potatoes. The drink is served with a side of homemade potato chips.
Sara Crocker

What’s on Platform 18's new menu?

Return customers will notice that the bar book is slimmed down, organizing over 30 drinks by format and alcohol level to help guests easily understand how much punch is in their glass.

“I think people are drinking more responsibly in that way these days,” Asher says. “This really enables our guests to navigate the menu.”

The mixologist says he's incorporated techniques learned on his travels, adding carbonated cocktails and drinks that are clarified without using animal products.

One of the bubbly boozy selections, Two Gun Girl,  is inspired by Guinan, Asher says. The tequila-based tipple is effervescent and refreshing, with grapefruit and sea buckthorn, a tart berry.

The drink A Fight a Night nods to Owney Madden, a gangster and owner of infamous speakeasies including the Cotton Club. The cocktail is inspired by the aromatics used in the Irish dish shepherd’s pie – bay leaf, thyme, carrot and celery. The whiskey and bourbon-based cocktail is clarified with a technique borrowed from winemakers that uses potatoes, Asher says. The drink is paired with a side of house potato chips dusted with a chive and white cheddar powder.

“They bring that fat to the dish, they bring that richness,” Asher says. “My goal was to really incorporate snacks that were complementary to the drinks as a part of the garnish. Those particular elements are really important components of the drink.”

click to enlarge Olives, cheese and popcorn from Platform 18.
A new addition to Platform 18's menu is a trio of snacks that includes parmesan cheese, togarashi-dusted popcorn and warm olives marinated with garlic and orange peel.
Sara Crocker
Perhaps the most notable addition to the menu is the snacks, a welcome addition to the timed 90-minute imbibing session. Drinks come with an edible garnish, and there’s a snack trio available that includes parmesan cheese, togarashi-dusted popcorn and warm olives marinated with garlic and orange peel.

You’ll also continue to see riffs on milk punches, as well as shaken, stirred and zero-proof drinks as part of the bar’s repertoire. Platform 18 has also added champagne by the glass.

For a sweet finish, the bar car continues to offer boozy ice creams, including a vegan option, and has added its first hot beverage, a riff on an Irish coffee that's available in full-sized format or a smaller portion as part of the “shots” section of the menu.
click to enlarge The bar car seating in Platfrom 18.
The new menu at Platform 18 is the first of multiple updates coming to Century Grand, with new drinks lists in the works for Undertow and Grey Hen Rx.
Sara Crocker

New menus coming to Undertown, Grey Hen

While the new menu is rolling aboard Platform 18, Asher promises updates to the menus at Century Grand's other two bars as well.

Just as the written narrative has departed from the Pullman’s bar car menu, so too will the narrative at Undertow, which follows Captain John Mallory and his crew. Instead, there will be a map to “tell the story” and share drink and snack selections, Asher teases.

The new menu at Undertow is anticipated to debut in late March, with updates at the New Orleans-inspired Grey Hen to follow a few months later.

Platform 18 at Century Grand

3626 E. Indian School Road
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
Contact: Sara Crocker
Celebrated local restaurateur moving into former Southern Rail

Food & Drink News

Celebrated local restaurateur moving into former Southern Rail

By Tirion Boan
Copper &amp; Sage, Blue Stave aim for upscale comfort. Here's what to order

First Taste

Copper & Sage, Blue Stave aim for upscale comfort. Here's what to order

By Asonta Benetti
10 great spots to sip margaritas in metro Phoenix

Cocktails

10 great spots to sip margaritas in metro Phoenix

By Sara Crocker
The Golden Pineapple Craft Lounge in Tempe has closed

Food & Drink News

The Golden Pineapple Craft Lounge in Tempe has closed

By Sara Crocker
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation