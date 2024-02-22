Platform 18 debuts new menu inspired by 'queens of New York'

click to enlarge Two Gun Girl is one of Platform 18's new carbonated cocktails, made with tequila, grapefruit and the tart berry sea buckthorn. Grace Stufkosky

What is the new story?

While the stories may not jump off the page as they once did, they're told in more subtle ways. Looking out at the passing skyline in the windows, there are nods to the women and clubs, and Platform 18’s bartenders are ready to share a tale as they present your drink.

click to enlarge Platform 18 has added clarified cocktails using vegan techniques, such as A Fight a Night. The drink is inspired by the aromatics of the Irish dish shepherd's pie and is clarified using potatoes. The drink is served with a side of homemade potato chips. Sara Crocker

What’s on Platform 18's new menu?

click to enlarge A new addition to Platform 18's menu is a trio of snacks that includes parmesan cheese, togarashi-dusted popcorn and warm olives marinated with garlic and orange peel. Sara Crocker

click to enlarge The new menu at Platform 18 is the first of multiple updates coming to Century Grand, with new drinks lists in the works for Undertow and Grey Hen Rx. Sara Crocker

New menus coming to Undertown, Grey Hen

Platform 18 at Century Grand 3626 E. Indian School Road