‘We’re beyond thrilled’: This Phoenix bar was named the best in the country

On the cocktail world’s biggest awards night, Phoenix bar Century Grand took home top honors.The immersive, three-bars-under-one-roof concept was named Best U.S. Cocktail Bar on Thursday night in New Orleans at Tales of the Cocktail Foundation’s 17th Annual Spirited Awards . Known as the Oscars for mixology, the event recognizes people and bars for their outstanding work.Over the years, Valley bars including Century Grand, have received nominations — a feat and an accolade of its own when competing on a national and global stage. Yet, none of those bars have ever won the final bragging rights. Until now."Everybody's really stoked. It's a little like when you finish a race and you're out of breath, but we're feeling good," says Mat Snapp, executive vice president of operations for Barter & Shake Cocktail Entertainment, the hospitality group behind Century Grand. "It was the closeout to a lot of hard work and a lot of excitement. We're thrilled; we're beyond thrilled."