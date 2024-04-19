 Industry Standard to replace Carly’s Bistro in downtown Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Scottsdale bar owners to open new concept in Carly's Bistro space

Small plates, craft cocktails and a focus on hospitality are on the menu.
April 19, 2024
Industry Standard is led by partners (from left) Michael Bodow, Mike Cheathem and Jordan Hudgens. The forthcoming restaurant and bar will replace Carly's Bistro this fall.
Industry Standard is led by partners (from left) Michael Bodow, Mike Cheathem and Jordan Hudgens. The forthcoming restaurant and bar will replace Carly's Bistro this fall.
When Carla Wade Logan and John Logan decided to shutter their 19-year-old downtown Phoenix restaurant Carly’s Bistro, the couple knew they wanted the space to remain a neighborhood hangout.

Once Carly’s Bistro serves its last dishes and drinks on May 3, the Logans will hand the keys of the Roosevelt Row staple to Mike Cheathem, an operating partner of Old Town Scottsdale spot Scapegoat Beer & Wine. Cheathem has partnered with DashTrack founder Jordan Hudgens and longtime hospitality pro Michael Bodow to open a new concept.

They plan to open Industry Standard in the former Carly’s Bistro this fall.

“They want to focus on customer service and being a neighborhood establishment that knows the neighbors, so when we were looking for people to come into the space, we thought that would be a great fit,” Wade Logan says.

The team was scouting locations in downtown Phoenix when they connected with Wade Logan.

“We’re incredibly grateful. (Carla) literally could have chosen anyone to go in there,” Cheathem says of landing in the space on the northwest corner of Second and Roosevelt streets.

“It shows us… that she trusts that we have aligned vision," he says.

At Industry Standard, Cheathem says the name was inspired by the team's focus on, and love for, hospitality.

“We want to make sure that we’re giving back and doing the absolute best that we can, and making that the industry standard," he says.

Cheathem’s Scapegoat is a rare locals’ spot in Scottsdale’s bustling, tourist-driven entertainment district. The beer and wine bar opened in 2016 and serves a small food menu, an ever-evolving rotation of Arizona craft beer and a global wine selection. The casual spot is a counterpoint to the clubby, luxe vibe cultivated elsewhere around Old Town.

“On any given day, 60 to 75% of our clientele are regulars,” he says.

Opening Industry Standard allows Cheathem to branch out, and with access to a full kitchen and bar, he’s looking forward to offering a wider array of food and drinks. But he hopes to cultivate a similar welcoming, neighborhood feel on Roosevelt Row, with a special focus on supporting fellow hospitality professionals. To do so, Cheathem says they’ll offer discounts to those working in the industry and will host special parties.
click to enlarge The exterior of Carly's Bistro.
Carly's Bistro is set to close on May 3. The new restaurant and bar is expected to open in October.
Jennifer Goldberg

What to expect at Industry Standard

The menu at Industry Standard is still in the works. He says guests can expect a progressive menu of shareable small plates.

“We’re currently testing a lot of things at my house as we speak,” Cheathem says.

The fare will take inspiration from Arizona and the team’s travels abroad, including "the best variations of dishes we’re in love with,” Cheathem says.

Guests of Scapegoat will recognize Cheathem’s curation of wines and Arizona-centric craft beer. The Industry Standard team is working with Keifer Gilbert to craft the cocktail menu. Gilbert has crafted drinks at some of the Valley’s most popular and prestigious bars, including UnderTow, Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour and Counter Intuitive.

“He’ll be designing and curating some really unique cocktails that’ll pair with our food and pair with the area as well,” Cheathem says.

The look and feel of the space will be akin to Scapegoat, which is dark and industrial, while keeping original elements of Carly’s, such as the exposed concrete, brick and wood.

“We want to pay homage to what it was before,” Cheathem says.

He notes that Industry Standard will feature murals and art pieces created by artists who have exhibited their work at Carly’s. Industry Standard will also carry on Carly’s tradition of live music, with plans to host local bands and DJs.

“That is probably the biggest component that we’re so excited about,” Cheathem says. “There will be a huge emphasis on music at this new space.”

While Cheathem is eager to join Roosevelt Row, he does feel the pressure of taking over a spot occupied for nearly 20 years by its proprietors.

“They’re literal legends to the community,” Cheathem says of the Logans.

But Cheathem believes he and his team are up to the challenge.

"We’re doing it out of love the same way that (Carla’s) done,” he says. “We just want to keep that same energy going.”

Industry Standard

Opens this fall
128 E. Roosevelt St.
Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.
Contact: Sara Crocker
