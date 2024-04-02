Phoenix gallery Modified Arts celebrates 25 years on Roosevelt Row

"18 Apologies" by Christopher Jagmin Modified Arts

"Some of the Many Trees in Muir Woods" (left) by Bill Timmerman; "Two Suns" (center) by Brian Boner; and "Owl-Owl" (right) by Carolyn Lavender. Modified Arts

"Watermelon Patch" by Larry Kornegay Modified Arts

"Handiwork Issue 2 Poster" (left) and "Handiwork Issue 1" (right) by Jonathan Howard. Modified Arts

In fact, Modified has maintained its "edgy" roots in a way that's made the whole area seem deeply viable.



"And then, in terms of its identity, there were empty lots across the street when it first started," Angel says. "We brought a lot of interest to the area and gentrification came in and developers came in. Bentley Gallery from Scottsdale moved to Phoenix into the warehouse district. (President) Michael Crow moved ASU downtown there."

click to enlarge Kimber Lanning says Modified Arts "plays a critical role there right in the middle of Roosevelt." Lynn Trimble

will continue to make Modified the institution it has been for a quarter of a century.

"Modified Arts: A 25th Anniversary Group Invitational" runs through April 12 at the gallery, 407 E. Roosevelt St. The space is open from 6 to 9.p.m. on Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. To schedule a visit, email [email protected] or call 602-312-4203. Head to the official Modified Arts website for further info.