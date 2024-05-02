The 5 best bites we tried in April around metro Phoenix

Meatball Hero from SorelleVarious locationsYou'll find Sorelle, the sandwich and baked goods pop-up helmed by sisters Melissa and Samantha Miola, at spots around Phoenix, serving comforting Italian food and sinfully good sweets. At a food truck meet-up outside of the "Sheaborhood" in north Phoenix, the meatball hero was enticing. A Noble Bread baguette was piled high with meatballs in red sauce, slices of mozzarella and pesto. The herbaceous pesto cut through the richness of the tender meatballs and melty mozz. The sturdy baguette ensured this sandwich didn't fall apart, but it was so delicious, it didn't last more than a few minutes anyway.
Cinnamon Roll at Chin Up Donuts
7325 E. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., #103, ScottsdaleChin Up Donuts is home to some of our favorite, and most unique, doughnuts in the Valley. During a recent visit, what did we spy but a massive cinnamon roll among its brioche kin? Don't let the dark exterior of the roll, which just barely peeks out from under a good slathering of vanilla cream cheese glaze, scare you off. The rolls are deep-fried to create a crisp outer shell and gooey interior that's giving Cinnabon in the best way. The rolls are loaded with lots of spice from the cinnamon, and you'll be licking your fingers to savor that last bit of not-too-sweet glaze.
7021 E. Main St., Scottsdale
3302 W. Thomas Road, #1El Rincon Poblano highlights the owners' family recipes from Puebla, Mexico. Among them is a Pueblan-style torta, the Cemita Poblana. Cemita is the name of both the sandwich and the bun, which is light with a crisp exterior topped with sesame seeds. A breaded, fried beef cutlet is the traditional foundation and the sandwich arrives with the cutlet overhanging the bun, offering an enticing first bite. The sandwich is also topped with stringy, stretchy Oaxacan cheese, slices of avocado, onion and, if you like, chipotle casero, a housemade chipotle condiment. The crisp toasted bun and beef give way to sweet onion and creamy avocado, punctuated by salty bits of cheese and hits of spice from the chiles. It's a feast all wrapped up in a green-and-white checkered paper.