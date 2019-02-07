Are doughnuts breakfast or dessert? Hard to say, but we do know they're delicious at any time of day. But some sweet dough rings stand out above the rest. We trekked across the Valley to find the best spots to satisfy your need for deep-fried goodness. Here are the 10 best doughnut shops in metro Phoenix.
Tolleson's Blooming Donuts features yeast and cake varieties, along with boba teas and sandwiches.
Blooming Donuts
Blooming Donuts
9820 W. Lower Buckeye Road #107, Tolleson Blooming Donuts
keeps its offerings traditional with its yeast and cake doughnuts which come sugared, glazed or studded with sprinkles. The most creative option is a vanilla glazed doughnut with split Oreos positioned to look like a panda bear's ears. The raised doughnuts are light and have a nice chew, but we’re partial to the exceptional cake doughnuts, which feature a crisp exterior and moist crumb. Vanilla glaze offers just the right amount of sweetness for this morning treat, which is best paired with an iced matcha latte with boba.
With locations all over the Valley, BoSa is a Phoenix favorite.
BoSa Donuts
Multiple locations
There’s a reason BoSa Donuts
, which started as a single 24-hour shop in Chandler in 1994, has grown to include dozens of locations across the state. BoSa’s consistently delicious classic doughnuts, boxes of doughnut holes and Thai teas keep us coming back to this homegrown drive-thru. And the convenience of having storefronts in just about every neighborhood is perfect when you’re on the go and picking up sweet snacks for a crowd or simply want a quick late-night treat. You’ll find all the traditional styles, from yeast and cake to old-fashioneds and butterfly rolls. But, BoSa also boasts half a dozen devil’s food cake options — a great selection of choices for anyone craving an extra chocolatey treat.
The Everything Bagel doughnut at Chin Up is an excellent introduction to the world of sweet and savory combos.
Chin Up Donuts + Coffee
Chin Up Donuts + Coffee
7325 E. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., #103, Scottsdale
7021 E. Main St., Scottsdale Chin Up Donuts
is unlike other doughnut shops in the Valley — in fact, the concept for the two Scottsdale locations seems more like a trendy coffee shop than a traditional bakery. Cute decor and vintage furniture decorate the brightly colored space. Behind the pastry case, unusual doughnut flavors come to life. The texture of these doughnuts falls somewhere between your classic cake doughnut and its fluffy yeast counterpart — they're almost breadlike and have a weight to them. These satisfying rounds make the perfect base for toppings such as strawberry shortcake crumbles, Lucky Charms marshmallows or even pepperoni. Unusual offerings, including the pizza doughnut, chicken and waffles doughnut and the macaroni and cheese fritter, routinely pop up on the menu. For a great entry point into the world of savory-inspired sweets, try the popular Everything Bagel doughnut.
Dutch Donut Factory offers a classic selection of baked and fried dough.
Dutch Donut Factory
1152 N. Power Road, Mesa
Our pick for Best Doughnut in the 2023 Best of Phoenix
, Dutch Donut Factory
keeps its menu classic. With beautiful, pillowy raised doughnuts, expertly fried apple fritters and moist, tangy old-fashioned buttermilk bars, there’s no need to add unnecessary frills — what’s there is stunningly simple, made flawlessly and delicious. On the more savory end of the bakery’s selections, you’ll find croissants and kolaches, but if you’ve made the voyage to the family-owned shop in east Mesa, you should indulge in a glazed donut. If you time it right, you may arrive while they’re still warm.
Hurts Donut Co. pastries draw on playful and nostalgic flavors, from s’mores to Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies.
Hurts Donut Co.
2161 E. University Drive, Tempe
The punny doughnut shop imported from Missouri is here for all your last-minute pastry needs, operating 24/7, with an Emergency Donut Vehicle on hand for deliveries. Hurts Donut Co.
opened in Tempe in 2017 and since then has provided an array of yeast and cake options, drawing on playful and nostalgic flavors from s’mores to Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies. While these confections can be enjoyed anytime thanks to the shop's round-the-clock hours, they fall into the decadent dessert world, with eye-catching glazes, candy bar crumbles, cereal toppings and roasted marshmallows galore.
There are many mochi doughnut chains around, but MochiDot is an excellent locally-owned option.
MochiDot
914 E. Camelback Road, Suite 4A
There are multiple chain spots around the Valley that serve unique bubbly mochi doughnuts. But the locally owned MochiDot
is our favorite spot for this special treat. Mochi doughnuts are typically made with rice flour, which gives them their characteristic bounce and chew. Their bubble shape, usually six or eight balls connected in a ring, makes them perfect for splitting and sharing, allowing you to try multiple flavors. At MochiDot, the flavors rotate with the seasons, but favorites include Oreo, bright purple ube and Lotus Biscoff. MochiDot holds unusual hours for a doughnut shop, usually opening at 11 a.m., so make sure you plan ahead.
Outcast Doughnuts brought its drool-inducing layered doughnuts to downtown Mesa in June.
Outcast Doughnuts
Outcast Doughnuts
104 W. Main St. #103, Mesa
What do you get when you cross a doughnut with a croissant? Outcast Doughnuts
in Mesa has the answer. Its "layered doughnuts" are moist, flaky and delightful. These buttery rounds make the perfect base for an array of toppings, with flavors ranging from Cheeky Monkey with Nutella and bananas to the Drop Kick with Irish cream and espresso powder. These treats lean more into the realm of dessert, and the shop also doubles as a bar, making it the perfect after-dinner stop in downtown Mesa.
At Sweet Cream Donuts Coffee and Smoothies, the yeast doughnuts are light and bouncy.
Sweet Cream Donuts Coffee and Smoothies
7435 W. Lower Buckeye Road #112 Sweet Cream Donuts Coffee and Smoothies
, as its name suggests, offers many breakfast-time staples, in addition to ice cream. But despite the array of offerings, the doughnuts are the star at this family-owned west Phoenix shop. The doughnuts lean classic, with yeast and cake varieties as well as tried-and-true “fancy” confections, such as apple fritters and bear claws. The risen rounds are light and bouncy, and the filled options are numerous. We loved the vanilla cream-filled version studded with toasted coconut.
When stopping by The Local Donut, make sure to order the creme brulee flavor.
The Local Donut
3213 Hayden Road, Scottsdale
Tucked into an up-and-coming shopping center next to the newly opened brunch restaurant The Eleanor
, this tiny doughnut shop churns out major flavor. The Local Donut
's menu is split into categories that include Classy Donuts and Fancy Donuts, two names that aptly describe the creative concoctions behind the counter. Among the unusual flavors, the Creme Brulee is a winner. A soft, pillowy yeast doughnut is filled with a cool vanilla cream. The doughnut is glazed and then torched to achieve that crackly creme brulee topping. The Local Donut also makes excellent cake doughnuts, fritters, seasonal treats, pastries and mochi doughnuts, meaning it's a one-stop shop for all your doughnut dreams.
The Original Rainbow Donuts stands out in the crowd.
The Original Rainbow Donuts
15834 N. Cave Creek Road The Original Rainbow Donuts
makes sure its customers can tell it apart from the rest. Both its website and doughnut boxes prominently say, "We are not affiliated with other Rainbow Donuts/franchise/donut shops." But the doughnuts themselves are what makes this little shop stand out. "Fluffy," "fresh" and "not too sweet" are all words that come to mind after your initial "yum." Most of the flavors are classics, and the menu includes yeast and cake doughnuts, maple bars, yeast twists, fritters, crullers and cinnamon rolls. We're fans of the Tiger Tail, a striped creation made with chocolate and vanilla dough twisted together and glazed.