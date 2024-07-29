The Global Ambassador sells an $18 smoothie. Is it worth the price?

Why would a smoothie create so much intrigue? It carries cache thanks to an eye-popping price tag and comparisons to a popular Los Angeles grocery chain’s cult-favorite sips.
Le Market: Parisian dream with American tastesThe Global Ambassador’s Le Market is inspired by Parisian cafes where people linger over espresso and pastries.
Walking inside, the cafe is a French daydream in the desert. There are rich, deep greens, arabesque tiles, black and rattan seating at marble-topped bistro tables and plenty of warm brass accents.
The smart, well-appointed space is welcoming, and its lobby-adjacent placement means Le Market can be one of the first introductions to The Global Ambassador.
While the space takes inspiration from across the pond, many items on the menu are decidedly American, including its smoothie selection.
Smoothies have always been a bit controversial. Are they food or drink? Meal or snack? Healthy choice or glorified milkshake?
I’ve been a smoothie enthusiast since Jamba Juice landed in my suburb as a tween. There was something magical (and loud) about the colorful stores that quickly churned out equally electric frozen drinks. Yes, I bought into the largely undeserved health halo, but since then, I’ve learned to make healthier versions at home. I'll also still order one from a nearby smoothie shop from time to time for a grab-and-go breakfast or lunch.
Le Market serves four smoothie options. But the one that’s caught our attention is the hotel’s Skin Smoothie.
It consists of blue spirulina, collagen, ashwagandha, beet root extract, zinc, a probiotic blend, honey, folic acid, vanilla, banana, pineapple and coconut milk. The collagen is from Augustinus Bader, a beauty brand carried at the hotel’s spa.
These additions have several purported health benefits. Collagen can support healthy joints and skin elasticity, warding off wrinkles and sagging. Ashwagandha is said to help reduce anxiety and stress. Probiotics have been found to boost immunity and improve digestion while reducing inflammation.
And, they may also be what's driving the Skin Smoothie's cost. The average smoothie around the Valley costs somewhere between $7 and $13. At $18 before tax and tip, the Skin Smoothie may be the Valley’s, if not the state’s, priciest smoothie.
A taste of Erewhon in PhoenixWhen ordering, my barista confirms that the smoothie is akin to those from Erewhon, an L.A.-based chain of organic grocery stores. Which smoothie Le Market’s is approximating, however, she’s not so sure, but she shares it's her favorite on the cafe’s menu.
Erewhon, for the uninitiated, is a trendy store known for high-quality food and drinks, and exceedingly high prices. Critics paint the stores as out-of-touch, image-obsessed spots for people to worship at the altar of celebrity-driven fads. A friend and former California resident assured me the store is “an experience.”
While opinions on Erewhon vary, it's clear people are obsessed with its smoothie bar, with countless videos online showcasing taste tests. The grocer’s options range from familiar flavors to versions packed full of superfoods and other premium ingredients and "enhancements." These smoothies range in price from $8 to $22.
None has created more buzz than Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie ($19), which debuted at Erewhon in 2022, packed with strawberries, avocado, collagen and sea moss.
While it's not clear if The Global Ambassador is aiming to create an exact dupe of an Erewhon smoothie, there is solid overlap between its Skin Smoothie and Erewhon’s Coconut Cloud Smoothie, which is made with almond milk, pineapple, banana, avocado, almond butter, coconut cream, vanilla collagen and blue spirulina.
After ordering, I expected to watch the smoothie come together at Le Market’s bar, but a staff member informed us that it is made in the kitchen of sibling restaurant and French bistro Le Ame, and then delivered to one’s table.
If smoothie bars are memorable for the constant whir of blenders, Le Market seems to have intentionally removed that din.
The smoothie arrived at our table quickly, its vibrant sky blue beaming through the plastic cup. Consistency is critical with a smoothie. The Skin Smoothie was well made, with a creamy, smooth texture. The pineapple and banana flavors are the strongest, with subtle nuttiness and warmth from the coconut milk and vanilla.
The blue spirulina, while visually present, doesn’t add any noticeable taste. The algae is touted as a superfood that can support heart health and reduce inflammation, but it's worth noting that it can also negatively impact some people, including those with autoimmune diseases.
The smoothie delivered strong tropical flavors, but, in general, it was hard to discern any marked difference between it and a smoothie made at any other well-run bar around town.
As for the benefits the superfood and adaptogenic ingredients may provide? I can’t say that one smoothie caused a noticeable difference (and it seems you’d have to be sipping such a smoothie daily for at least a week). After spending just over $23 with tax and tip at The Global Ambassador, it's not an investment I'll be making.
But, I did manage to stay full until my next meal, which is always a personal win when sipping a smoothie.
While tasty and well-made, the value of the Skin Smoothie lies with the buyer. In the future, I'll spend my $20 differently (perhaps on a collagen powder for my homemade smoothies). But, if you’re jonesing for the experience of Erewhon and its smoothies, it's hard to beat the luxe atmosphere and blended drinks being crafted at The Global Ambassador.