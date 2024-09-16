 Brunch King: Hash Kitchen chef Joey Maggiore releases cookbook | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Joey Maggiore’s book ‘Brunch King’ brings Hash Kitchen's recipes home

In his new cookbook, the Hash Kitchen chef and owner shares his recipes with playlists to match.
September 16, 2024
Chef Joey Maggiore has been bringing decadent brunches to Phoenix since 2015. Now, he's helping fans try his recipes at home.
Chef Joey Maggiore has been bringing decadent brunches to Phoenix since 2015. Now, he's helping fans try his recipes at home. The Maggiore Group
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Joey Maggiore, the visionary behind the Maggiore Group, has been making waves in Arizona’s dining scene since launching his restaurant empire in 2015. Maggiore's portfolio now includes Hash Kitchen, The Mexicano, The Sicilian Butcher, The Sicilian Baker, The Rosticceria and the soon-to-be-launched Italiano.

Maggiore’s mixing things up and coming right to your home kitchen with the release of his first cookbook, "Brunch King: Eats, Beats, and Boozy Drinks."

Known for its decedent and lively brunch experience, Hash Kitchen has become a must-visit spot with locations across the Valley, featuring an Instagramable build-your-own bloody mary bar and drool-worthy dishes like Banana Split French Toast and Billionaire Bacon.

Chef Joey’s philosophy is all about bringing fun and flavor to the table, and it oozes throughout every one of the 192 pages of his gold-blinged debut cookbook.

“Hash (Kitchen) is our baby and I have a huge passion for brunch,” Maggiore says. “I really wanted to showcase it in a different, unique way.”

click to enlarge
"Brunch King" is Maggiore's debut cookbook.
The Maggiore Group
In the book, the Brunch King himself shares 70 of his favorite recipes that elevate the best meal of the day. Between Ten-Layer Breakfast Lasagna, Crème Brulée French Toast Sticks and Mega Mimosas topped with cotton candy, the hardest part is deciding where to begin.

“We made it as easy as possible,” Maggiore explains. “We had a lot of people test the recipes and they all said they were easy to make.”

Chapters boast creative names such as "Baked & Griddled," "Let’s Get Cracking" and "Hash, Hash Baby," alongside lavish photography throughout by Joanie Simon.

The over-the-top, delectable dishes have been developed over years of family cooking. Maggiore honed his culinary skills alongside his dad, the renowned chef Tomaso Maggiore — founder of Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant which opened on Camelback Road in 1977. Inspired by his late father, Joey (now a father of three himself) continues to honor his Italian heritage and love for food through his restaurants and now his book.

“Every recipe has a story to me, from malt in the pancakes my mom taught me, to cannoli doughnuts that remind me of making cartoccio with my dad,” he says.

click to enlarge
"Every recipe has a story to me," Maggiore says.
The Maggiore Group
But, it wouldn’t be a brunch party without the beats. Hash Kitchen’s resident DJ Iceman, has curated playlists for each chapter, which are available on Spotify and can be easily accessed via QR codes featured throughout the pages of the book.

The Morning Remix will have you bumping to the likes of Jimmy Buffet and T-Pain, and chapter seven, Back to Basics, closes it down with Leon Bridges, *NSYNC and Blink-182. Setting the vibe is a key ingredient, and you’ll be grooving by the stove before you know it.

“Hopefully, (the book) gives excitement about brunch and makes people realize even breakfast can be spectacular and fun," Maggiore says.

Vibrant and bold — just like the chef himself — the recipes in "Brunch King" are designed to be enjoyed with family and friends at home. Fun, unique and simple to execute, these dishes bring the dance party to your kitchen with a touch of Maggiore's signature flair.


"Brunch King: Eats, Beats and Boozy Drinks"

Available for pre-order now and at major booksellers on Sept. 17.

BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Lipstick stains and leaks: The worst restaurant inspections in August

Food & Drink News

Lipstick stains and leaks: The worst restaurant inspections in August

By Tirion Boan
Saint Pasta to open in former Larder + The Delta space this fall

Openings & Closings

Saint Pasta to open in former Larder + The Delta space this fall

By Zach Oden
Review: We tried the best sandwich in Arizona. Is it worth the hype?

Restaurant Reviews

Review: We tried the best sandwich in Arizona. Is it worth the hype?

By Tirion Boan
These 10 Phoenix restaurants are now closed

Openings & Closings

These 10 Phoenix restaurants are now closed

By Tirion Boan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation