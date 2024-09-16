Joey Maggiore’s book ‘Brunch King’ brings Hash Kitchen's recipes home

Joey Maggiore, the visionary behind the Maggiore Group, has been making waves in Arizona’s dining scene since launching his restaurant empire in 2015. Maggiore's portfolio now includes Hash Kitchen, The Mexicano, The Sicilian Butcher, The Sicilian Baker, The Rosticceria and the soon-to-be-launched Italiano.



Maggiore’s mixing things up and coming right to your home kitchen with the release of his first cookbook, "Brunch King: Eats, Beats, and Boozy Drinks."



Known for its decedent and lively brunch experience, Hash Kitchen has become a must-visit spot with locations across the Valley, featuring an Instagramable build-your-own bloody mary bar and drool-worthy dishes like Banana Split French Toast and Billionaire Bacon.



Chef Joey’s philosophy is all about bringing fun and flavor to the table, and it oozes throughout every one of the 192 pages of his gold-blinged debut cookbook.



“Hash (Kitchen) is our baby and I have a huge passion for brunch,” Maggiore says. “I really wanted to showcase it in a different, unique way.”





"Brunch King" is Maggiore's debut cookbook. The Maggiore Group

"Every recipe has a story to me," Maggiore says. The Maggiore Group

In the book, the Brunch King himself shares 70 of his favorite recipes that elevate the best meal of the day. Between Ten-Layer Breakfast Lasagna, Crème Brulée French Toast Sticks and Mega Mimosas topped with cotton candy, the hardest part is deciding where to begin.“We made it as easy as possible,” Maggiore explains. “We had a lot of people test the recipes and they all said they were easy to make.”Chapters boast creative names such as "Baked & Griddled," "Let’s Get Cracking" and "Hash, Hash Baby," alongside lavish photography throughout by Joanie Simon.The over-the-top, delectable dishes have been developed over years of family cooking. Maggiore honed his culinary skills alongside his dad, the renowned chef Tomaso Maggiore — founder of Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant which opened on Camelback Road in 1977. Inspired by his late father, Joey (now a father of three himself) continues to honor his Italian heritage and love for food through his restaurants and now his book.“Every recipe has a story to me, from malt in the pancakes my mom taught me, to cannoli doughnuts that remind me of making cartoccio with my dad,” he says.But, it wouldn’t be a brunch party without the beats. Hash Kitchen’s resident DJ Iceman, has curated playlists for each chapter, which are available on Spotify and can be easily accessed via QR codes featured throughout the pages of the book.The Morning Remix will have you bumping to the likes of Jimmy Buffet and T-Pain, and chapter seven, Back to Basics, closes it down with Leon Bridges, *NSYNC and Blink-182. Setting the vibe is a key ingredient, and you’ll be grooving by the stove before you know it.“Hopefully, (the book) gives excitement about brunch and makes people realize even breakfast can be spectacular and fun," Maggiore says.Vibrant and bold — just like the chef himself — the recipes in "Brunch King" are designed to be enjoyed with family and friends at home. Fun, unique and simple to execute, these dishes bring the dance party to your kitchen with a touch of Maggiore's signature flair.