 The Maricopa County Reads summer reading program: What to know | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

All ages can read books, get prizes with Maricopa County Reads summer program

Get rewarded for reading — yes, adults too — through the annual challenge.
May 30, 2024
All Phoenix libraries are participating in the Maricopa County Reads program.
All Phoenix libraries are participating in the Maricopa County Reads program. Lynn Trimble

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our spring campaign, and we have until June 7 to raise $5,000. This money directly supports the journalism Miami New Times produces and helps keep our work freely accessible for all, because not everyone can afford to pay for news. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

$0
$5,000
$1,300
Share this:
Summer reading programs aren't just for kids — at least, not in Maricopa County.

The annual Maricopa County Reads summer program kicks off on June 1, and it offers prizes for all age groups. This year's theme is "Adventure Begins at Your Library."

The age categories are broken into pre-readers (ages 4 and under), kids (5 to 11), teens (12 to 17) and adults (18 and up).

Participants earn points by reading and through challenges. Each logged minute of reading earns 1 point.

For example, kids can finish the Dinosaur Challenge by reading one book on the topic from a selected list and then drawing a picture of a dinosaur and listing some facts about it.

Adults can earn points from a challenge that involves choosing three tasks from a list of music-themed fiction and songs to stream and listen to.

Participants can redeem points for prizes, including coupons for free personal pizzas at Peter Piper Pizza, free Phoenix Mercury tickets and more.

There will also be drawings for things like Harkins Theatres prize packs and LEGO sets.

There is no cost for anyone to join the program, which runs through Aug 1. The registration process requires participants to choose a library system and home library.

The following library systems are participating:

Avondale Public Library
Buckeye Public Library
Chandler Public Library
Desert Foothills Library
Fort McDowell Tribal Library
Glendale Public Library
Luke Air Force Base Library
Maricopa County Library District
Mesa Public Library
Morristown Volunteer Library
Peoria Public Library
Phoenix Public Library
Salt River Tribal Library
Scottsdale Public Library
Surprise Public Library
Tempe Public Library
Tolleson Public Library
Wickenburg Public Library
Youngtown Public Library
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
The best costumes we saw at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024

Valley Life

The best costumes we saw at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024

By Benjamin Leatherman
The 5 most infamous alien encounters in Arizona history

UFOs

The 5 most infamous alien encounters in Arizona history

By Shanna Hogan
Stuff people said at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024

Valley Life

Stuff people said at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024

By Benjamin Leatherman, Niki D'Andrea and Chris Coplan
The best and worst of Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024

Valley Life

The best and worst of Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024

By Benjamin Leatherman, Niki D'Andrea and Chris Coplan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation