All ages can read books, get prizes with Maricopa County Reads summer program

Summer reading programs aren't just for kids — at least, not in Maricopa County.
The annual Maricopa County Reads summer program kicks off on June 1, and it offers prizes for all age groups. This year's theme is "Adventure Begins at Your Library."
The age categories are broken into pre-readers (ages 4 and under), kids (5 to 11), teens (12 to 17) and adults (18 and up).
Participants earn points by reading and through challenges. Each logged minute of reading earns 1 point.
For example, kids can finish the Dinosaur Challenge by reading one book on the topic from a selected list and then drawing a picture of a dinosaur and listing some facts about it.
Adults can earn points from a challenge that involves choosing three tasks from a list of music-themed fiction and songs to stream and listen to.
Participants can redeem points for prizes, including coupons for free personal pizzas at Peter Piper Pizza, free Phoenix Mercury tickets and more.
There will also be drawings for things like Harkins Theatres prize packs and LEGO sets.
There is no cost for anyone to join the program, which runs through Aug 1. The registration process requires participants to choose a library system and home library.
The following library systems are participating:
Avondale Public Library
Buckeye Public Library
Chandler Public Library
Desert Foothills Library
Fort McDowell Tribal Library
Glendale Public Library
Luke Air Force Base Library
Maricopa County Library District
Mesa Public Library
Morristown Volunteer Library
Peoria Public Library
Phoenix Public Library
Salt River Tribal Library
Scottsdale Public Library
Surprise Public Library
Tempe Public Library
Tolleson Public Library
Wickenburg Public Library
Youngtown Public Library