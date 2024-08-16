Randy's Donuts to open second Phoenix location this month

Located in southeast Phoenix, the second Randy's will be inside a new Pilot Travel Center on 40th Street just off Interstate 10. The doughnut shop is scheduled to open on Aug. 29.
“Our first location in Phoenix has been a huge hit,” Brian Padilla, the local managing partner, said in a news release. “People know Randy’s Donuts from our appearances in movies and television shows. We’re honored to be a part of the company’s 70+ year legacy. Our donuts are delicious, and we’re excited to expand throughout the Phoenix metro area.”
At the opening, customers will be able to choose between many different classic and out-of-the-box flavors of doughnuts and pastries. Randy's also serves breakfast sandwiches and stuffed croissants along with coffee drinks, frappes, boba teas and milkshakes.
Following the opening, the new Randy's will open daily at 6 a.m. for customers to pick up their doughnuts at the counter or drive-thru.
Over the past seven decades, Randy's has expanded across the globe. The chain has California locations in Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego, plus additional stores in Las Vegas, the Philippines, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.
The metro Phoenix area is the next site for expansion for the chain. Following the two Phoenix locations, the local franchisees plan to open additional stores throughout the East Valley. Those stores will be announced in September, according to the release, so a giant doughnut may be rolling into your neighborhood soon.
Randy's Donuts
Opening Aug. 29
17405 S. 40th St.