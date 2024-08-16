 Randy's Donuts to open second Phoenix shop in August | Phoenix New Times
Randy's Donuts to open second Phoenix location this month

The iconic chain has announced an opening date for its new Valley store.
August 16, 2024
Randy's Donuts opened in uptown Phoenix this spring. Now, a second location is getting ready to welcome customers.
Randy's Donuts opened in uptown Phoenix this spring. Now, a second location is getting ready to welcome customers.
Tirion Boan

Randy's Donuts opened its first Phoenix location in April. Now, the California classic is bringing its second doughnut shop to the Valley.

Located in southeast Phoenix, the second Randy's will be inside a new Pilot Travel Center on 40th Street just off Interstate 10. The doughnut shop is scheduled to open on Aug. 29.

“Our first location in Phoenix has been a huge hit,” Brian Padilla, the local managing partner, said in a news release. “People know Randy’s Donuts from our appearances in movies and television shows. We’re honored to be a part of the company’s 70+ year legacy. Our donuts are delicious, and we’re excited to expand throughout the Phoenix metro area.”

click to enlarge
Randy's Donuts opened its first Phoenix location on Seventh Street just south of Bethany Home Road in April.
Tirion Boan
The opening day will include multiple celebrations for doughnut fans. The first 100 people in line will receive a free glazed doughnut. Customers can also enter to win a year of doughnuts, earning a free classic dozen each month.

At the opening, customers will be able to choose between many different classic and out-of-the-box flavors of doughnuts and pastries. Randy's also serves breakfast sandwiches and stuffed croissants along with coffee drinks, frappes, boba teas and milkshakes.

Following the opening, the new Randy's will open daily at 6 a.m. for customers to pick up their doughnuts at the counter or drive-thru.

click to enlarge
Flavor options at Randy's Donuts range from classic glazed to decadent doughnuts topped with Oreos, marshmallows and churros.
Tirion Boan
The original Randy's Donuts was founded in 1952. The giant, 32-foot tall doughnut that rests atop the Inglewood, California shop has become a recognizable landmark.

Over the past seven decades, Randy's has expanded across the globe. The chain has California locations in Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego, plus additional stores in Las Vegas, the Philippines, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

The metro Phoenix area is the next site for expansion for the chain. Following the two Phoenix locations, the local franchisees plan to open additional stores throughout the East Valley. Those stores will be announced in September, according to the release, so a giant doughnut may be rolling into your neighborhood soon.

Randy's Donuts

Opening Aug. 29
17405 S. 40th St.
