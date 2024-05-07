 Sandbar closes last Valley location in Gilbert | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

So long Sandbar: Last location closes in Gilbert

The final Valley location of the Mexican cantina chain has closed.
May 7, 2024
The final location of Sandbar Mexican Grill has closed.
The final location of Sandbar Mexican Grill has closed. Sandbar Mexican Grill
Share this:
After five years of serving Gilbert, the last remaining location of Sandbar Mexican Grill has closed.

Sandbar was a sports bar and hangout by day, which turned into a dance destination and nightlife hub after dark. Staples of the chain included large collections of TV screens, a DJ booth and tables made to look like surfboards. The vibe landed somewhere between beach cantina and tiki bar.

The chain has shrunk over the last few years, closing locations in Desert Ridge, Chandler and Paradise Valley. With Gilbert's closure, the chain is no more.

Sandbar was a concept from Evening Entertainment Group, the restaurant and bar business behind Bottled Blonde, Bevvy, Casa Amigos, Chauncey Social, Hi-Fi Kitchen + Cocktails and RnR Gastropub.

The company's most recent Valley addition was Backyard, a sports bar and indoor-outdoor concept that opened in the north Valley this spring. Backyard opened in the former Desert Ridge location of Sandbar, and the building underwent a $5 million renovation to transform into the new concept.

A similar fate is set for the Gilbert restaurant and bar.

“Sandbar has had an incredible run here in Gilbert,” Les Corieri, co-owner of Evening Entertainment Group said in a news release. “While we are sad to see it go... we are excited to reveal an amazing new venue right here in Gilbert this fall."

The Sandbar website wishes Gilbert a farewell and thank you.

"Your patronage has been the cornerstone of our success, and we are truly grateful for the memories we've shared together," a closing announcement posted to the website read. "While this chapter may be coming to a close, we are excited about what the future holds."

No further details about which concept is moving in have yet been released. However, the replacement will join another new EEG location in Gilbert. A new two-story Bottled Blonde is proposed to be built at the former home of Bergies Coffee Roast House in Gilbert's Heritage District. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Contact: Tirion Boan
Celebrity chef Scott Conant leaves Mora, The Americano

Food & Drink News

Celebrity chef Scott Conant leaves Mora, The Americano

By Sara Crocker
Taco Boy's aims to stand out in Tempe with new high-end cocktail menu

Cocktails

Taco Boy's aims to stand out in Tempe with new high-end cocktail menu

By Georgann Yara
Take a look at The Scottsdale Resort's 4 new dining concepts

Photos

Take a look at The Scottsdale Resort's 4 new dining concepts

By Tirion Boan
Here's why you should skip Giada's new Scottsdale restaurant

First Taste

Here's why you should skip Giada's new Scottsdale restaurant

By Tirion Boan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation