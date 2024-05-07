So long Sandbar: Last location closes in Gilbert

After five years of serving Gilbert, the last remaining location of Sandbar Mexican Grill has closed.
Sandbar was a sports bar and hangout by day, which turned into a dance destination and nightlife hub after dark. Staples of the chain included large collections of TV screens, a DJ booth and tables made to look like surfboards. The vibe landed somewhere between beach cantina and tiki bar.
The chain has shrunk over the last few years, closing locations in Desert Ridge, Chandler and Paradise Valley. With Gilbert's closure, the chain is no more.
Sandbar was a concept from Evening Entertainment Group, the restaurant and bar business behind Bottled Blonde, Bevvy, Casa Amigos, Chauncey Social, Hi-Fi Kitchen + Cocktails and RnR Gastropub.
The company's most recent Valley addition was Backyard, a sports bar and indoor-outdoor concept that opened in the north Valley this spring. Backyard opened in the former Desert Ridge location of Sandbar, and the building underwent a $5 million renovation to transform into the new concept.
A similar fate is set for the Gilbert restaurant and bar.
“Sandbar has had an incredible run here in Gilbert,” Les Corieri, co-owner of Evening Entertainment Group said in a news release. “While we are sad to see it go... we are excited to reveal an amazing new venue right here in Gilbert this fall."
The Sandbar website wishes Gilbert a farewell and thank you.
"Your patronage has been the cornerstone of our success, and we are truly grateful for the memories we've shared together," a closing announcement posted to the website read. "While this chapter may be coming to a close, we are excited about what the future holds."
No further details about which concept is moving in have yet been released. However, the replacement will join another new EEG location in Gilbert. A new two-story Bottled Blonde is proposed to be built at the former home of Bergies Coffee Roast House in Gilbert's Heritage District.