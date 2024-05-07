Second Story has closed after a decade in Old Town Scottsdale

Owner Tommy Plato delivered the “bittersweet” news in a video posted on the restaurant’s Instagram account. The spot's last night of service was May 4.
"We've had a lot of good memories in this space," Plato said in the video.
Plato accepted an offer that "was too good to pass up," he says, explaining plans to lease the building that housed Second Story and The Gelato Spot to Dallas-based Velvet Taco. This will be the first location of the globally-inspired taqueria in Arizona. The Gelato Spot, which Plato is a former owner of, closed this location in June.
Second Story opened in March 2014, above the gelateria.
"I grew up there," Plato said, reflecting on the closure. "It's emotional for sure, but nothing but gratitude."
The restaurant and bar were inspired by “Mad Men,” Plato told Phoenix New Times ahead of the opening.
The taut but upscale food menu drew on New American cuisine, while the bar emphasized whiskey and the history of cocktail-making.
Over time, the menu evolved to include “Change Your Life” Biscuits with whipped butter, fermented honey and jam, and a 40-ounce, 28-day dry-aged tomahawk ribeye served family style.
Plato announced he'll debut a new restaurant, The Ends, at a different Old Town Scottsdale location. The new spot is set to replace Kazimierz Wine & Whiskey Bar on Stetson Drive near Sixth Avenue. The bar, which Plato also owned, closed in July 2023.
The new concept is inspired by Anthony Bourdain, the raconteur celebrity chef and travel show host.
“To me, he represents being open to other cultures, being open to trying new food that is outside of your boundaries and connecting with real people that are doing food in their own way that is inspired by their roots," Plato said.
The kitchen will be helmed by Second Story’s Executive Chef Jordano Sessions, and some fan-favorite menu items from the shuttered restaurant will make an appearance on The Ends’ menu, such as the biscuits and tomahawk ribeye.
Fans shared well-wishes and relief that they'll be able to find some of their favorite staff and dishes at The Ends.
"Sad to see it go after a 10-year run but I’m certain more great stories are coming soon," one commenter shared.
The Ends is slated to open on June 1.
Plato's video ends with him with the Second Story team yelling in unison: “The story never ends. We’ll see you there.”