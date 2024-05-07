Second Story has closed after a decade in Old Town Scottsdale

"I grew up there," Plato said, reflecting on the closure. "It's emotional for sure, but nothing but gratitude."

“To me, he represents being open to other cultures, being open to trying new food that is outside of your boundaries and connecting with real people that are doing food in their own way that is inspired by their roots," Plato said.





"Sad to see it go after a 10-year run but I’m certain more great stories are coming soon," one commenter shared.