 Scottsdale bar, restaurant Second Story closes after 10 years | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Second Story has closed after a decade in Old Town Scottsdale

The luxe restaurant and bar has served its last meals, but the team has a new concept in the works.
May 7, 2024
Second Story, the 10-year-old Scottsdale restaurant and bar, closed on May 4.
Second Story, the 10-year-old Scottsdale restaurant and bar, closed on May 4. Second Story
Share this:
Second Story, the decade-old luxe Old Town Scottsdale restaurant and bar, has closed.

Owner Tommy Plato delivered the “bittersweet” news in a video posted on the restaurant’s Instagram account. The spot's last night of service was May 4.

"We've had a lot of good memories in this space," Plato said in the video.

Plato accepted an offer that "was too good to pass up," he says, explaining plans to lease the building that housed Second Story and The Gelato Spot to Dallas-based Velvet Taco. This will be the first location of the globally-inspired taqueria in Arizona. The Gelato Spot, which Plato is a former owner of, closed this location in June.

Second Story opened in March 2014, above the gelateria.

"I grew up there," Plato said, reflecting on the closure. "It's emotional for sure, but nothing but gratitude."
click to enlarge Restaurateur Tommy Plato.
Restaurateur Tommy Plato plans to open The Ends in June.
Tommy Plato

The restaurant and bar were inspired by “Mad Men,” Plato told Phoenix New Times ahead of the opening.

The taut but upscale food menu drew on New American cuisine, while the bar emphasized whiskey and the history of cocktail-making.

Over time, the menu evolved to include “Change Your Life” Biscuits with whipped butter, fermented honey and jam, and a 40-ounce, 28-day dry-aged tomahawk ribeye served family style.

Although Second Story has served its last meal, Plato and the team won’t be away from the Scottsdale dining scene for long.

Plato announced he'll debut a new restaurant, The Ends, at a different Old Town Scottsdale location. The new spot is set to replace Kazimierz Wine & Whiskey Bar on Stetson Drive near Sixth Avenue. The bar, which Plato also owned, closed in July 2023.

The new concept is inspired by Anthony Bourdain, the raconteur celebrity chef and travel show host.

“To me, he represents being open to other cultures, being open to trying new food that is outside of your boundaries and connecting with real people that are doing food in their own way that is inspired by their roots," Plato said.

The kitchen will be helmed by Second Story’s Executive Chef Jordano Sessions, and some fan-favorite menu items from the shuttered restaurant will make an appearance on The Ends’ menu, such as the biscuits and tomahawk ribeye.

Fans shared well-wishes and relief that they'll be able to find some of their favorite staff and dishes at The Ends.

"Sad to see it go after a 10-year run but I’m certain more great stories are coming soon," one commenter shared.

The Ends is slated to open on June 1.

Plato's video ends with him with the Second Story team yelling in unison: “The story never ends. We’ll see you there.”
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.
Contact: Sara Crocker
Celebrity chef Scott Conant leaves Mora, The Americano

Food & Drink News

Celebrity chef Scott Conant leaves Mora, The Americano

By Sara Crocker
Taco Boy's aims to stand out in Tempe with new high-end cocktail menu

Cocktails

Taco Boy's aims to stand out in Tempe with new high-end cocktail menu

By Georgann Yara
Take a look at The Scottsdale Resort's 4 new dining concepts

Photos

Take a look at The Scottsdale Resort's 4 new dining concepts

By Tirion Boan
Here's why you should skip Giada's new Scottsdale restaurant

First Taste

Here's why you should skip Giada's new Scottsdale restaurant

By Tirion Boan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation