These 7 Valley restaurants are now closed. 2 more are closing soon

A downtown cocktail bar, a Scottsdale wine bar and multiple Phoenix restaurants are among the Valley's recent closures.
May 3, 2024
Merkin Vineyards in Old Town Scottsdale served customers for five years before abruptly closing.
Merkin Vineyards in Old Town Scottsdale served customers for five years before abruptly closing. Courtesy of Merkin Vineyards
Whether due to landlord disputes, sales or renovations and rebuilds, multiple metro Phoenix restaurants and bars have closed across the Valley. Here are seven that have shuttered, plus two more that are set to close soon.

Applebee's
Amid Uptown Plaza's boutiques and trendy eateries, there has long been an outlier. On the corner of Camelback Road and Central Avenue, Applebee's served its giant burgers and $1 margaritas. But now, the restaurant is no longer eatin' good in the neighborhood. A chainlink fence surrounds the closed restaurant on a corner slated to become the next location of Arcadia-area Fox Restaurant Concepts spot The Henry.

click to enlarge Hyatt Regency Scottsdale.
The six new restaurants are part of a $110 million renovation project at the Hyatt Recency Scottsdale Resort & Spa.
Hyatt Regency
Center Stage Bar
As a local resort undergoes a multi-million dollar renovation, one of its longtime bars has become a thing of the past. Center Stage Bar at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Gainey Ranch has closed. The resort announced six new dining concepts from celebrity chef Richard Blais which will coincide with the resort's rebranding as a Grand Hyatt property. The bar invited guests for a final "Curtain Call" event on April 6.

EggsTc
On April 28, Queen Creek breakfast and brunch restaurant EggsTc served its last customers at its Ocotillo Road eatery. It was open for 13 years. The owners shared the news in early April on their Facebook page, explaining that the landlord required them to move out by the end of the month. The owners are looking for a new space, and have started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with closing and moving costs.

click to enlarge
Liar's Club sold craft cocktails and Detroit-style pizza. The bar and restaurant is now closed.
Tirion Boan
Liar's Club
In mid-April, downtown Phoenix bar Liar's Club served its last cocktails. The bar launched in December 2022 with Detroit-style pizza and eclectic digs in the former Downtown Deli space between Valley Bar and Cornish Pasty Co. But 16 months later, the owners invited fans to come in for one final weekend. The space, according to their Instagram post, has been sold to "some great local operators that have some cool plans."

click to enlarge
Keenan stands on the bar at his Merkin Vineyards Hilltop Winery & Trattoria in Cottonwood. The Old Town Scottsdale location has closed.
Jim Louvau
Merkin Scottsdale
Just a few days after owner Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday celebrations, the rockstar and winemaker's Old Town Scottsdale tasting room and restaurant suddenly shuttered. The Stetson Drive space served wines from Keenan's labels along with a food menu ranging from snacks to pair with wine to hearty pasta dishes. After five years in business, the eatery and bar didn't reach an agreement with its landlord, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. The Merkin team is working to find a new location somewhere in Scottsdale or Phoenix. Keenan's Verde Valley concepts remain open.

Pasta Joint
Gilbert eatery Pasta Joint, which dubbed itself "your local pasta dealer" has closed. The last day of business at the Queen Creek Road restaurant was April 26. The restaurant served pasta combos, sandwiches, garlic bread, cookies and Italian sodas. The restaurant shared the news on its website and social media, thanking customers for their support.

Vegan House
Vegan House served plant-based Asian dishes and sandwiches in a modern and comfortable space on Adams Street in the heart of downtown Phoenix. At the end of March, the restaurant announced via Facebook that it was set to permanently close.

click to enlarge
Carly's Bistro has been a Roosevelt Row staple for nearly 20 years. It's set to close on May 3 after one final First Friday.
Lynn Trimble

Closing soon:

Carly's Bistro
Roosevelt Row staple Carly's Bistro is nearing the end of its nearly 20-year run. The restaurant, bar, art gallery, community hub and music space will serve its last customers on May's First Friday event on May 3. Owner Carla Wade Logan is ready to pass the torch. “I have to say, my heart is full," she told Phoenix New Times. Industry Standard, a new bar from a Scottsdale ownership group, is set to move in this fall.

click to enlarge
Binkley's Restaurant will close after 20 years in business.
Jackie Mercandetti Photo
Binkley's Restaurant
Shockwaves rippled through the Phoenix fine dining scene with an announcement Binkley's made earlier this month. After 20 years, Binkley's is set to close. In August, chef Kevin Binkley will turn over his destination restaurant to another awarded chef, Stephen Jones. Jones plans to open a reinvented multi-course version of his restaurant The Larder & The Delta.
