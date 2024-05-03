These 7 Valley restaurants are now closed. 2 more are closing soon

Applebee's
Amid Uptown Plaza's boutiques and trendy eateries, there has long been an outlier. On the corner of Camelback Road and Central Avenue, Applebee's served its giant burgers and $1 margaritas. But now, the restaurant is no longer eatin' good in the neighborhood. A chainlink fence surrounds the closed restaurant on a corner slated to become the next location of Arcadia-area Fox Restaurant Concepts spot The Henry.
As a local resort undergoes a multi-million dollar renovation, one of its longtime bars has become a thing of the past. Center Stage Bar at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Gainey Ranch has closed. The resort announced six new dining concepts from celebrity chef Richard Blais which will coincide with the resort's rebranding as a Grand Hyatt property. The bar invited guests for a final "Curtain Call" event on April 6.
EggsTc
On April 28, Queen Creek breakfast and brunch restaurant EggsTc served its last customers at its Ocotillo Road eatery. It was open for 13 years. The owners shared the news in early April on their Facebook page, explaining that the landlord required them to move out by the end of the month. The owners are looking for a new space, and have started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with closing and moving costs.
In mid-April, downtown Phoenix bar Liar's Club served its last cocktails. The bar launched in December 2022 with Detroit-style pizza and eclectic digs in the former Downtown Deli space between Valley Bar and Cornish Pasty Co. But 16 months later, the owners invited fans to come in for one final weekend. The space, according to their Instagram post, has been sold to "some great local operators that have some cool plans."
Just a few days after owner Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday celebrations, the rockstar and winemaker's Old Town Scottsdale tasting room and restaurant suddenly shuttered. The Stetson Drive space served wines from Keenan's labels along with a food menu ranging from snacks to pair with wine to hearty pasta dishes. After five years in business, the eatery and bar didn't reach an agreement with its landlord, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. The Merkin team is working to find a new location somewhere in Scottsdale or Phoenix. Keenan's Verde Valley concepts remain open.
Pasta Joint
Gilbert eatery Pasta Joint, which dubbed itself "your local pasta dealer" has closed. The last day of business at the Queen Creek Road restaurant was April 26. The restaurant served pasta combos, sandwiches, garlic bread, cookies and Italian sodas. The restaurant shared the news on its website and social media, thanking customers for their support.
Vegan House
Vegan House served plant-based Asian dishes and sandwiches in a modern and comfortable space on Adams Street in the heart of downtown Phoenix. At the end of March, the restaurant announced via Facebook that it was set to permanently close.
Closing soon:
Carly's Bistro
Roosevelt Row staple Carly's Bistro is nearing the end of its nearly 20-year run. The restaurant, bar, art gallery, community hub and music space will serve its last customers on May's First Friday event on May 3. Owner Carla Wade Logan is ready to pass the torch. “I have to say, my heart is full," she told Phoenix New Times. Industry Standard, a new bar from a Scottsdale ownership group, is set to move in this fall.
Shockwaves rippled through the Phoenix fine dining scene with an announcement Binkley's made earlier this month. After 20 years, Binkley's is set to close. In August, chef Kevin Binkley will turn over his destination restaurant to another awarded chef, Stephen Jones. Jones plans to open a reinvented multi-course version of his restaurant The Larder & The Delta.