The Henry to open second Phoenix location

“It’s been so special to watch The Henry grow into a neighborhood staple for so many of our guests,” Sam Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts, said in a news release. “We are so excited to have the opportunity to bring The Henry to this iconic spot in Central Phoenix and will work hard to bring the full Henry experience to the neighborhood.”

click to enlarge The new location of The Henry will be a custom-designed new build. Fox Restaurant Concepts

The Henry at Uptown Plaza

Coming soon: 2 E. Camelback Road

Popular Phoenix restaurant The Henry has been a dining destination at its Arcadia-area spot since 2013. Now, a decade later, the restaurant is preparing to add another location in Phoenix.The new restaurant will be located at Uptown Plaza on the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Camelback Road. There, it will join Flower Child, another Fox Restaurant Concepts chain. The original location of The Henry also has a Camelback Road address, and is located about five miles east of the new restaurant.That experience starts with coffee and pastries in the morning, followed by brunch, a stellar happy hour and a comfortable yet elevated dinner experience. The Uptown location's menu will feature new additions to the dinner options.The restaurant will be a true addition to the plaza, with a newly constructed space built specifically for The Henry, complete with an indoor and outdoor cocktail bar, a centerpiece fireplace and an open kitchen.While this will be the second location of The Henry to open in Arizona, it's not the only other link in the chain. There are locations of The Henry in California, Texas and Florida.At Uptown Plaza, the new restaurant will join other eateries including Huss Brewing Co., Chula Seafood, Zookz Sandwiches, Shake Shack and more. The Henry is set to open in 2024.