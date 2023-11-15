 Phoenix restaurant The Henry to open second Valley location in 2024 | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

The Henry to open second Phoenix location

The popular Arcadia-area restaurant will soon have another location in the Valley.
November 15, 2023
A rendering of the new restaurant slated to open within Uptown Plaza.
A rendering of the new restaurant slated to open within Uptown Plaza. Fox Restaurant Concepts
Share this:
Popular Phoenix restaurant The Henry has been a dining destination at its Arcadia-area spot since 2013. Now, a decade later, the restaurant is preparing to add another location in Phoenix.

The new restaurant will be located at Uptown Plaza on the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Camelback Road. There, it will join Flower Child, another Fox Restaurant Concepts chain. The original location of The Henry also has a Camelback Road address, and is located about five miles east of the new restaurant.

“It’s been so special to watch The Henry grow into a neighborhood staple for so many of our guests,” Sam Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts, said in a news release. “We are so excited to have the opportunity to bring The Henry to this iconic spot in Central Phoenix and will work hard to bring the full Henry experience to the neighborhood.”

That experience starts with coffee and pastries in the morning, followed by brunch, a stellar happy hour and a comfortable yet elevated dinner experience. The Uptown location's menu will feature new additions to the dinner options.

click to enlarge
The new location of The Henry will be a custom-designed new build.
Fox Restaurant Concepts
The restaurant will be a true addition to the plaza, with a newly constructed space built specifically for The Henry, complete with an indoor and outdoor cocktail bar, a centerpiece fireplace and an open kitchen.

While this will be the second location of The Henry to open in Arizona, it's not the only other link in the chain. There are locations of The Henry in California, Texas and Florida.

At Uptown Plaza, the new restaurant will join other eateries including Huss Brewing Co., Chula Seafood, Zookz Sandwiches, Shake Shack and more. The Henry is set to open in 2024.

The Henry at Uptown Plaza

Coming soon: 2 E. Camelback Road
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at [email protected].
Contact: Tirion Boan

Trending

As Carry On gets closer to takeoff, here's what to expect at the plane-themed bar

Food & Drink News

As Carry On gets closer to takeoff, here's what to expect at the plane-themed bar

By Nikki Michelle Charnstrom
From ‘Shark Tank’ to Tempe: Crispy Cones opens new Valley location

Food & Drink News

From ‘Shark Tank’ to Tempe: Crispy Cones opens new Valley location

By Melissa Parker
Taco Chelo is coming to Tempe. Here's what to know

Food & Drink News

Taco Chelo is coming to Tempe. Here's what to know

By Tirion Boan
No meat, no dairy, no problem. Enjoy a vegan feast at these 5 metro Phoenix restaurants

Food & Drink News

No meat, no dairy, no problem. Enjoy a vegan feast at these 5 metro Phoenix restaurants

By Georgann Yara
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation