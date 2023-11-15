The Henry to open second Phoenix location

“It’s been so special to watch The Henry grow into a neighborhood staple for so many of our guests,” Sam Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts, said in a news release. “We are so excited to have the opportunity to bring The Henry to this iconic spot in Central Phoenix and will work hard to bring the full Henry experience to the neighborhood.”

click to enlarge The new location of The Henry will be a custom-designed new build. Fox Restaurant Concepts

The Henry at Uptown Plaza

Coming soon: 2 E. Camelback Road