The Henry to open second Phoenix location

The new restaurant will be located at Uptown Plaza on the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Camelback Road. There, it will join Flower Child, another Fox Restaurant Concepts chain. The original location of The Henry also has a Camelback Road address, and is located about five miles east of the new restaurant.
“It’s been so special to watch The Henry grow into a neighborhood staple for so many of our guests,” Sam Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts, said in a news release. “We are so excited to have the opportunity to bring The Henry to this iconic spot in Central Phoenix and will work hard to bring the full Henry experience to the neighborhood.”
That experience starts with coffee and pastries in the morning, followed by brunch, a stellar happy hour and a comfortable yet elevated dinner experience. The Uptown location's menu will feature new additions to the dinner options.
While this will be the second location of The Henry to open in Arizona, it's not the only other link in the chain. There are locations of The Henry in California, Texas and Florida.
At Uptown Plaza, the new restaurant will join other eateries including Huss Brewing Co., Chula Seafood, Zookz Sandwiches, Shake Shack and more. The Henry is set to open in 2024.