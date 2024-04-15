Downtown Phoenix bar Liar's Club has closed

Located on Central Avenue in downtown Phoenix, Liar's Club opened its doors in December 2022. Now, 16 months later, the popular bar has closed.
The bar and restaurant concept served a selection of craft cocktails and Detroit-style pizza in eclectic digs. Customers could sit at the bar or snag a booth to sip their drinks below a giant plastic crocodile. The bar often featured DJs and held special events.
“It’s a downtown specialty cocktail bar where the food is not an afterthought, and at the same time it’s a local neighborhood restaurant where the cocktails aren’t playing it safe,” co-founder Colton Brock told Phoenix New Times just before opening.
The small bar took over the former Downtown Deli space between Valley Bar and the Cornish Pasty Co. The team behind fellow downtown cocktail bars Baby Boy and Khla came up with the quirky concept. Khla closed in fall 2023 and Baby Boy recently closed as its home, Roosevelt Row business collection The Pemberton, shut down operations.
The Liar's Club Instagram account shared the news of its impending closure with fans.
"It’s with low feelings that we must announce the closing of our beloved Liars Club," the announcement read.
It went on to explain that the owners have "sold the project to some great local operators that have some cool plans." The Liar's Club owners are keeping the brand, according to the post, and hope to reopen their bar concept in another location in the future.
Over the weekend, Liar's Club held its last DJ night and invited customers to come in for a final drink.
"We hope to see you soon!" the bar owners posted. "Cheers to cherished moments and new beginnings. Thanks again for all the memories!"