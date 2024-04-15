 Downtown Phoenix bar and pizzeria Liar's Club has closed | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Downtown Phoenix bar Liar's Club has closed

Liar's Club served craft cocktails and Detroit-style pizza downtown. It closed over the weekend.
April 15, 2024
Liar's Club sold craft cocktails and Detroit-style pizza. The bar and restaurant is now closed.
Liar's Club sold craft cocktails and Detroit-style pizza. The bar and restaurant is now closed. Tirion Boan
Share this:
Located on Central Avenue in downtown Phoenix, Liar's Club opened its doors in December 2022. Now, 16 months later, the popular bar has closed.

The bar and restaurant concept served a selection of craft cocktails and Detroit-style pizza in eclectic digs. Customers could sit at the bar or snag a booth to sip their drinks below a giant plastic crocodile. The bar often featured DJs and held special events.

“It’s a downtown specialty cocktail bar where the food is not an afterthought, and at the same time it’s a local neighborhood restaurant where the cocktails aren’t playing it safe,” co-founder Colton Brock told Phoenix New Times just before opening.

The small bar took over the former Downtown Deli space between Valley Bar and the Cornish Pasty Co. The team behind fellow downtown cocktail bars Baby Boy and Khla came up with the quirky concept. Khla closed in fall 2023 and Baby Boy recently closed as its home, Roosevelt Row business collection The Pemberton, shut down operations.

The Liar's Club Instagram account shared the news of its impending closure with fans.

"It’s with low feelings that we must announce the closing of our beloved Liars Club," the announcement read.

It went on to explain that the owners have "sold the project to some great local operators that have some cool plans." The Liar's Club owners are keeping the brand, according to the post, and hope to reopen their bar concept in another location in the future.

Over the weekend, Liar's Club held its last DJ night and invited customers to come in for a final drink.

"We hope to see you soon!" the bar owners posted. "Cheers to cherished moments and new beginnings. Thanks again for all the memories!"
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Tirion Boan is the food editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Contact: Tirion Boan
More than a musician: Maynard James Keenan champions Arizona wine

Food & Drink News

More than a musician: Maynard James Keenan champions Arizona wine

By Georgann Yara
President Biden visits longtime Phoenix Mexican restaurant El Portal

Food & Drink News

President Biden visits longtime Phoenix Mexican restaurant El Portal

By Sara Crocker
Tempe's Boulders on Broadway rebrands as a Utah brewery taproom

Food & Drink News

Tempe's Boulders on Broadway rebrands as a Utah brewery taproom

By Tirion Boan
Meet the trio opening Cielito Rosa Bakery in Mesa

Food & Drink News

Meet the trio opening Cielito Rosa Bakery in Mesa

By Rudri Patel
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation