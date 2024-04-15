Meet the trio opening Cielito Rosa Bakery in Mesa

Until it officially opens, catering is available at Cielito Rosa Bakery. Cielito Rosa Bakery

Although Zamudio's husband was key in helping find the location for the bakery, she admits she isn't a fan of sweets. Allison's baking changed her mind."I am a fan of Yvonne's sweets," she says. Zamudio liked them so much and knew they were going to sell. Although she's new to baking, she admits she is "a creative who loves to do stuff with her hands and loves learning."The trio plans to showcase cupcakes, brownies, macarons, pies, and mini conchas — a Mexican sweet bread. Stewart explains a traditional concha is just "dough that is made with flour with a topping that has a different flavor and color." Recently they have added designs to the top showcasing a rose and a bunny for Easter.They also plan to serve mini pies and chocolate-covered strawberries with coffee."We are going to change our menu weekly or every two weeks but we will likely sell chocolate, red velvet, classic vanilla, birthday cake and strawberry cupcakes. We also want to add Latino culture and include flavors like horchata and churro," Allison says.The cookies will feature flavors like chocolate chip and churro, as well as purple sugar cookies.Allison, Stewart and Zamudio are working on opening their physical location, but in the interim, they are accepting catering orders. They are particularly excited about a machine that can make images out of frosting."That's going to be big focus — making custom cookies, whether it's a wedding, birthday or other event," Stewart says.For catering orders, they generally need a week's notice.Prices for macarons will start at $2.50 each and increase depending on the size and the customization of the order. The price point for cookies will range from $3.50 to $5."We are also going to have vegan-friendly cookies and they will start at $4.50," Zamudio says.They currently bake in the kitchen at the forthcoming bakery, a space that is painted a bright shade of pink. This was intentional."The name is Cielito Rosa so it means pink sky or heaven. So that is why everything is pink," Zamudio says. "The vibe is casual and charming. In the restroom there is a selfie mirror that says 'Hello Gorgeous,' so ladies can pose on their way out if they want," Stewart says.