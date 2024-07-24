 Stone Korean Tofu House in Mesa serves hot summer soup | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Hot soup in the summer? Stone Korean Tofu House makes the case

This Korean restaurant shares the tradition of beating the summer heat with even hotter soups.
July 24, 2024
Each tofu soup comes with a raw egg; by tradition, the diner cracks the egg and poaches it inside the piping-hot soup.
Each tofu soup comes with a raw egg; by tradition, the diner cracks the egg and poaches it inside the piping-hot soup. Mike Madriaga
Share this:
In west Mesa, nestled across from the bustling H Mart grocery store, lies The Stone Korean Tofu House, a restaurant that has quickly become a favorite among locals and international visitors alike. Named Best Korean Food in the 2022 Best of Phoenix issue, this not-so-typical Korean eatery showcases resilience and community spirit.

Owners Don Kim and Cookie Sohn, a Korean couple with a dream, bravely opened their restaurant at the start of the pandemic. Their perseverance, support from friends and the local community and the supposed health benefits of their delectable soups allowed them to attract a steady stream of customers even during those early, challenging days.

Ian Pluhar, a family friend who has been with the restaurant since it opened, manages daily operations. He takes pride in introducing traditional Korean cuisine to a diverse clientele.

"When we first opened, a lot of Korean nationals and Korean Americans came in," Pluhar says. At that time, customers did lots of word-of-mouth promoting of the new restaurant on the block, then word got out on social media.

"When ASU starts up again, we get a lot of international students," Pluhar says, "Filipinos, Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese."

click to enlarge
Ian Pluhar manages daily operations at Stone Korean Tofu House. He's been with the restaurant since it opened.
Mike Madriaga
Year-round, the restaurant attracts people of almost every ethnicity from all over the Valley and beyond.

"We get a lot of people who want to try traditional Korean food, but they don't really understand what it is. So it's nice to explain it to people," Pluhar says.

He recently explained to new customers that eating hot soup is a tradition in Korea even during record-high temperatures.

"So we started having a summer menu," he says. "The SamGae Tang is the closest thing you can get to chicken soup. It's in a large bowl with an entire chicken that's been boiled until tender, stuffed with sweet rice, chestnut, garlic, jujube and ginseng."

Jujube, red or Chinese date, and ginseng roots add unique flavor and health benefits. Jujube is said to eliminate stress, while ginseng is an antioxidant. The soup was a hit for patrons during and after the pandemic.

click to enlarge
The Stone Korean Tofu House has quickly become a favorite among both locals and international visitors.
Gabby Madriaga
Pluhar, who is of Hungarian descent, recalls when he visited Korea and saw that people like to eat SamGae Tang on hot summer days to regain the nutrients lost from sweating and doing physical activities.

"People who come here with 100-degree weather outside generally like to order our hot soups," he confirms.

In Korea, this chicken soup is especially popular on sambok days, which according to the lunar calendar, are some of the hottest summer days. In Phoenix, we can relate.

For an extra $4, customers can add abalone to the soup.

"It's kind of like a clam and has a big chunk of meat like a calamari steak," he says.

As the restaurant's name suggests, it specializes in various tofu soups served in black clay pots.

The tofu is made in-house. The soups are generally red in color and come with veggies and your choice of seafood and meats or dumplings. Dumpling Soft Tofu Soup comes with pork dumplings and assorted vegetables. The Korean Miso Soft Tofu Soup is made of miso broth, mussels, clams and assorted vegetables. Then there's one with a breakfast vibe, the Ham and Sausage Tofu Soup.

When customers order the $16-18 tofu soups or the combos, they are presented with quite a spectacle similar to a sizzling fajita platter at a Mexican restaurant. Here, the bubbling Korean soups are audible when they are wheeled out.

Each tofu soup comes with a stainless-steel rice cooker container on a removable wooden base, packed with freshly steamed purple rice known as heukmi bap.

Then there's the platter of banchan, which comes with most orders. Banchan are sides that accompany the meal and the selection includes steamed vegetables, seaweed, kimchi or spicy-fermented cabbage and sometimes small servings of meat, seafood or tofu.

Lastly, each tofu soup comes with a raw egg. According to tradition, the diner cracks the egg and poaches it inside the piping-hot soup. Hence, food influencers often visit the Mesa restaurant on the east side of North Dobson Road because the purposeful experience makes for great content. For the rest of us, it's just plain fun.

click to enlarge
The combo meal comes with tofu soup, a plate of extra meat, purple rice and a platter of banchan.
Gabby Madriaga
"Here is your beef tofu soup with a brisket combo," Pluhar says on a recent visit. "And this is the tofu soup with intestine and LA Style Rib, also known as Korean barbecue short ribs."

Both soups were still boiling when served. "Don't forget the egg," he adds.

The Intestine Soft Tofu Soup had intestine portions that resembled Mexican tripas and the brothy soup had a kick from the kimchi inside.

The combos we tried had an extra side of meat, which can be consumed intermittently with the rice and soup. The cool banchan contrasts against the hot broth for a unique mash-up of flavors and textures.

click to enlarge
Stone Korean's LA Style Ribs are also known as Korean barbecue short ribs.
Mike Madriaga
If soups aren't your thing, the restaurant serves bibimbap rice bowls with beef bulgogi, chicken or pork belly with kimchi — all served with diced veggies.

For those seeking vegan or vegetarian options, the restaurant serves options ranging from the $9 Fresh Soft Tofu Salad to the enormous $33 Vegetarian Tofu Hot Pot which comes with tofu, vegetables and two bowls of rice.

Returning to the summer options, the ice-cold Kloud beers or Sojus are a hit. The latter is a distilled alcoholic beverage made from rice.

Then there's cold noodles: Mul Neung Myun, potato noodles served in a cold broth base, and Kong GugSu, flour noodles served in a cold soy bean soup broth.

Whether you're drawn by the sizzling tofu soups, the array of banchan or the refreshing summer options, there's something for everyone at The Stone Korean Tofu House. Pluhar believes the restaurant offers a deeper taste of Korean cuisine than the Valley-wide norm.

"Korean barbecue is familiar," he says, "but there's so much more to explore."

Stone Korean Tofu House

1870 W. Main St., Mesa
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
66,467 breadsticks in 3 weeks: Fazoli's booms in Glendale

Food & Drink News

66,467 breadsticks in 3 weeks: Fazoli's booms in Glendale

By Tirion Boan
No password required, mostly: The 10 best speakeasies in Phoenix

Cocktails

No password required, mostly: The 10 best speakeasies in Phoenix

By Phoenix New Times Writers
Backyard to replace former Sandbar in Gilbert

Food & Drink News

Backyard to replace former Sandbar in Gilbert

By Tirion Boan
The best Asian grocery stores in metro Phoenix

Food & Drink News

The best Asian grocery stores in metro Phoenix

By Rudri Patel
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation