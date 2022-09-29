Best Korean Food

Stone Korean Tofu House is the type of place that both pleases tofu lovers and convinces tofu skeptics. It may look like an average chain restaurant in a shopping center parking lot, but this spot specializes in bubbling, bright red soups that stain your mouth and satisfy your soul. Servers bring black clay pots of the boiling stuff to the table, and deliver a little bowl of raw eggs. Crack an egg directly into the soup, and stir until it cooks. The soups come filled with house-made tofu along with dumplings, veggies, and assorted seafood and meats. Other essential dishes include beef bulgogi, a dish of marinated ribeye, and four different kinds of bibimbap. Sit inside or on the small patio, where you can watch the light rail sail by while you dig into a steamy soup.