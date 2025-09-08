Toasted Owl Cafe prepares to land in a new Valley neighborhood

Toasted Owl will replace The Oink Cafe, which closed at the northwest corner of Cactus Road and Paradise Valley Parkway in January. The owl-themed cafe is anticipated to open in late November or early December, according to owner Cecily Maniaci.
It’s an area of Phoenix that Maniaci knows well.
“I love that area,” Maniaci says. “My kids grew up there, I grew up there, and I think that it’s just kind of fun and almost full circle for me to come home.”
Maniaci had a friend track down the Paradise Valley building owner’s information and jokes that she “wore him down” to secure the spot in an area that’s seen an explosion of new dining options fueled by the development of the former Paradise Valley mall.
Toasted Owl, a popular Flagstaff restaurant, first landed in the Valley in 2023 at The Newton – the uptown shopping and dining hub on Camelback Road that is also home to Tesota and Changing Hands Bookstore. The restaurant serves pancakes, omelettes, hearty breakfast burritos and signature cinnamon rolls. Diners sit among funky, owl-themed vintage decor that is all for sale.
Right now, Maniaci and her team are transforming the space, and artist Maggie Keane will paint a large mural. Maniaci is getting ready to head to the Midwest to find more antiques for the dining room.
The cafe owner says she’s been “stunned” by the area's transformation and is looking forward to being part of it.
“I think it’s really going to draw quite a lot of people,” Maniaci says.
The Toasted Owl CafeComing soon: 4326 E. Cactus Road
Open: 300 W. Camelback Rd. #3