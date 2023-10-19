 Flagstaff's Toasted Owl Café now open in Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Breakfast & Brunch

Flagstaff's Toasted Owl Café opens first Phoenix location

How to visit and what to order at the cozy brunch spot's first Valley location.
October 19, 2023
The Toasted Owl Café, a popular breakfast and lunch spot in Flagstaff, has opened a third location in Phoenix.
The Toasted Owl Café, a popular breakfast and lunch spot in Flagstaff, has opened a third location in Phoenix. Alex Forestier
The snowbirds are beginning to arrive in the Valley. One that’s making a more permanent nest is Flagstaff’s Toasted Owl Café, which opened its doors today.

The popular Flagstaff eatery has brought its cozy, vintage aesthetic and giant cinnamon rolls to The Newton – the former Beef Eaters building turned shopping and dining hub on Camelback Road that is also home to Southern Rail and Changing Hands Bookstore.

From omelets and breakfast tamales to vegan burritos and burgers, the Toasted Owl Café serves both breakfast and lunch items all day.
Alex Forestier
This is the third Toasted Owl location and the first outside of Flagstaff. Like its northern kin, the breakfast and lunch spot opens daily at 7 a.m. and offers everything for sale in the brick-a-brack-laden space, from the owl artwork to the coffee mugs.

“I was thinking — what are the three things I love? I love people, I love vintage and I love food,” owner Cecily Maniaci told Phoenix New Times earlier this year. “And so I was like, why can’t I fill all three of those things and forever be shopping for vintage?”

The giant cinnamon roll at The Toasted Owl Café.
Allison Young
In addition to serving customers at the 2,400-square-foot space, the cafe will also offer delivery to guests staying next door at the Rise Uptown Hotel. The cafe is first-come, first-served, similar to its Flagstaff iterations, the first of which opened in 2013 and is now so popular that on the weekends there are often dozens of folks waiting streetside for tables.

The eatery serves pancakes, biscuits and gravy, customizable breakfast tacos and burritos, sandwiches, burgers and salads, among other options. Toasted Owl’s menu includes a half dozen vegan selections, bottomless coffee and $7 mimosas and $13 bloody marys. And yes, there are big, ooey-gooey cinnamon rolls.

As one waiter recently put it, “If you come to Toasted Owl and don’t eat a cinnamon roll, you didn’t really come to Toasted Owl."

Toasted Owl Café

300 W. Camelback Road
12 S. Mikes Pike St., Flagstaff
5200 E. Cortland Blvd., Flagstaff

Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
Contact: Sara Crocker

