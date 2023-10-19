Flagstaff's Toasted Owl Café opens first Phoenix location

The snowbirds are beginning to arrive in the Valley. One that’s making a more permanent nest is Flagstaff’s Toasted Owl Café, which opened its doors today.
The popular Flagstaff eatery has brought its cozy, vintage aesthetic and giant cinnamon rolls to The Newton – the former Beef Eaters building turned shopping and dining hub on Camelback Road that is also home to Southern Rail and Changing Hands Bookstore.
“I was thinking — what are the three things I love? I love people, I love vintage and I love food,” owner Cecily Maniaci told Phoenix New Times earlier this year. “And so I was like, why can’t I fill all three of those things and forever be shopping for vintage?”
Rise Uptown Hotel. The cafe is first-come, first-served, similar to its Flagstaff iterations, the first of which opened in 2013 and is now so popular that on the weekends there are often dozens of folks waiting streetside for tables.
The eatery serves pancakes, biscuits and gravy, customizable breakfast tacos and burritos, sandwiches, burgers and salads, among other options. Toasted Owl’s menu includes a half dozen vegan selections, bottomless coffee and $7 mimosas and $13 bloody marys. And yes, there are big, ooey-gooey cinnamon rolls.
As one waiter recently put it, “If you come to Toasted Owl and don’t eat a cinnamon roll, you didn’t really come to Toasted Owl."
12 S. Mikes Pike St., Flagstaff
5200 E. Cortland Blvd., Flagstaff
The popular Flagstaff eatery has brought its cozy, vintage aesthetic and giant cinnamon rolls to The Newton – the former Beef Eaters building turned shopping and dining hub on Camelback Road that is also home to Southern Rail and Changing Hands Bookstore.
“I was thinking — what are the three things I love? I love people, I love vintage and I love food,” owner Cecily Maniaci told Phoenix New Times earlier this year. “And so I was like, why can’t I fill all three of those things and forever be shopping for vintage?”
Rise Uptown Hotel. The cafe is first-come, first-served, similar to its Flagstaff iterations, the first of which opened in 2013 and is now so popular that on the weekends there are often dozens of folks waiting streetside for tables.
The eatery serves pancakes, biscuits and gravy, customizable breakfast tacos and burritos, sandwiches, burgers and salads, among other options. Toasted Owl’s menu includes a half dozen vegan selections, bottomless coffee and $7 mimosas and $13 bloody marys. And yes, there are big, ooey-gooey cinnamon rolls.
As one waiter recently put it, “If you come to Toasted Owl and don’t eat a cinnamon roll, you didn’t really come to Toasted Owl."
Toasted Owl Café300 W. Camelback Road
12 S. Mikes Pike St., Flagstaff
5200 E. Cortland Blvd., Flagstaff