This New Sandwich Shop Serves ‘Arizona Bagels.’ Here's What to Expect

Instead, you will find a panini press, a tool that heats the bagel without pulling moisture like a traditional toaster, and rather melts in the coating of clarified butter and steams the carby delight. It also doubles as the cooktop for finishing eggs and bacon for bagel sandwiches, like the cleverly-named Notorious B.E.C., a bacon, egg, cheddar, greens, and chipotle aioli stacker that lives up to its mighty moniker. In fact, let’s call Bagel Daddies what it is: a bagel sandwich shop.
Fregozo was meeting a friend to discuss another culinary concept. Feeling bad he was meeting at a chain place, he got the idea to start a truly local bagel shop.
“I’d never made a bagel before,” Fregozo says. “If I knew how much work it was, I probably wouldn’t have done it.” Not that restaurant work was new to Fregozo. You could fill a Phoenix map with push pins for every place he’s worked, starting with his very first job at a KFC.
“I got really efficient at thinking fast,” he says about working at the chain. Since then, he’s manned both the front and back of the house at Ocotillo, SoSoBa, Nook Kitchen, and Ramen Kagawa, to name a few. Each gave him a crash course into running a small business.
So does Bagel Daddies serve a New York or Montreal bagel? Neither. “It’s an Arizona bagel,” boasts Fregozo.
— mostly White Sonora Wheat with a kiss of Rouge de Bordeaux — adds local honey from Twisted Bee Farms to the dough, and tops sandwiches with local greens from Garden Hoes and Sunflower Solutions.
“The best part is meeting other business owners doing their thing,” Fregozo says.
That’s partly how he found the space for his brick-and-mortar bagel bakery next to Spce Coffee. One day, while working at Ramen Kagawa, a customer asked about his Bagel Daddies T-shirt. That customer turned out to be Spce owner Andy Kemp who soon started carrying Fregozo’s bagels and, when the tenant set to occupy the shared spot next to Spce fell through, contacted Fregozo.
So Fregozo moved into the space next door, a spot that mirrors the white, minimalist decor of the coffee shop – they share an aesthetic and a double door – but without its signature pops of neon pink lights.
— and gets to Bagel Daddies by 3:30 a.m.
“The first thing I do is turn on music to focus my mind,” Fregozo says. Next, he gets the water boiling, the ovens turned on, and starts on his prep list so that by 6 a.m., when the store opens, he’s ready and raring to go.
Step inside and Fregozo will walk you through the menu, a five-sandwich-strong hit list of sweet and savory options including sliced strawberries and Nutella or a lox sandwich with lemon- and dill-spiked cream cheese. Bonus points if you get the music references. The CV sandwich comes layered with sliced cucumber, tomato, and garlic and herb schmear painted on so thick it pushes out the middle. A local green, in this case, sunflower greens grown three miles away, round out the sandwich for a deliciously simple veggie option that gets extra points for freshness and vibrancy.
Sandwiches are the heroes here, but they all start with a solid bagel. Even though they’re made the traditional way – hand-rolled with a 24-hour cold fermentation to develop flavor and chew, a brief boil in malt water, and then baked fresh daily – Fregozo isn’t going for a traditional finish.
“I don’t want to chisel my jaw on a bagel,” says Fregozo. The result is a thin crust and supple chew, with a not-too-dense interior.
This is just the start for Bagel Daddies, and Fregozo isn’t close to the finish line. He plans to bank enough money in the next two years for a place that fits his aesthetic rather than Spce’s.
“It’s clean, it’s pretty, but it’s not me,” Fregozo says of the McDowell location. “I envision all black walls, tagged up, with the Bagel Daddies logo in bold.” Something to look forward to.
Bagel Daddies
1736 East McDowell Road
Hours: Tuesday to Sunday 6 a.m. to noon (or sellout)