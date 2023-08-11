Best friends welcome: 6 Valley restaurants named among most dog-friendly in U.S.



#16: O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery, Arcadia 4900 E. Indian School Road



click to enlarge The Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. downtown Phoenix beer garden is dog-friendly, boasting a covered patio to keep pets and people cool. Lauren Cusimano #29: Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co., DTPHX Beer Garden 201 E. Roosevelt St.



Beggin' for more? Take a walk or car ride over to Hance Dog Park, located between Third and Fifth avenues on Culver Street. The dog park is nearly an acre and includes areas for large and small dogs and has water available.

#34: Sunshine Breakfast Bar 20811 N. Cave Creek Road



Beggin' for more? Take a drive over to the Pinnacle Dog Park, located at ​​20900 N. Black Mountain Blvd.​, where your dog will have one-and-a-half acres of grass to frolic in. The dog park also features separate areas for large and small dogs.

click to enlarge Make happy hour a yappy hour on 32 Shea's dog-friendly patio. 32 Shea

#40: 32 Shea 10626 N. 32nd St.

Beggin' for more? Explore a trail at the nearby Phoenix Mountains Preserve. Dogs are welcome on leash on most trails. Please note, dogs are not allowed on any city hiking trails when temperatures rise above 100 degrees.



click to enlarge Craft brewers' love of dogs is well-documented, and Pedal Haus Brewery is no exception. They've upped the ante with merch for your dog, including a beer can chew toy. Chris Malloy #56: Pedal Haus Brewery 730 S. Mill Ave., Tempe

#79: Angel’s Trumpet Ale House 810 N. Second St.

