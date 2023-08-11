 Six Phoenix restaurants named best to bring your dog | Phoenix New Times
Best friends welcome: 6 Valley restaurants named among most dog-friendly in U.S.

Yelp released its top 100 dog-friendly places to eat across the country. Find out which Valley restaurants have gone to the dogs.
August 11, 2023
O.H.S.O.'s dog-friendly patio landed it and five Valley restaurants on Yelp's list of top 100 places to eat with your dog in the U.S.
O.H.S.O.'s dog-friendly patio landed it and five Valley restaurants on Yelp's list of top 100 places to eat with your dog in the U.S. O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery
Call it the pandemic puppy effect. Yelp says searches for businesses allowing dogs have jumped 58% over the last two years.

Taking into account pup-friendly reviews, accommodating staff, Fido-approved menu options, shaded patios and more, the crowdsourced business review site released its top 100 best dog-friendly places to eat at across the country. Six metro Phoenix spots made the cut.

Check out Yelp’s top picks in Valley plus some nearby spots to meander or make a pit stop for a full day of fun with your pet.


#16: O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery, Arcadia

4900 E. Indian School Road
O.H.S.O. says it’s “all about good beer, tasty food, our neighbors and their dogs, not necessarily in that order,” according to its website. A visit to any O.H.S.O. patio makes that clear, with pups sitting in booths with their owners or under the table. O.H.S.O. offers homemade treats and water for pets. During these dog days of summer, O.H.S.O. is cautioning pet owners to ensure their furry friends are hydrated, shaded and protected from hot asphalt with booties or by carrying them in – and the brewer says they’ll send guests home with a doggie bag of treats when its too hot to dine with your pup at your side.

Beggin' for more? O.H.S.O’s Arcadia location backs up to the Arizona Canal Trail, a great place to walk your dog, or do see pups cruising by with their humans.

The Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. downtown Phoenix beer garden is dog-friendly, boasting a covered patio to keep pets and people cool.
Lauren Cusimano

#29: Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co., DTPHX Beer Garden

201 E. Roosevelt St.
The Roosevelt Row location of Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. has an expansive shaded patio perfect for pulling up with a group or your furry friend. There’s more wildlife to watch than just pets – Arizona Wilderness is a bird-friendly beer garden, too.

Beggin' for more? Take a walk or car ride over to Hance Dog Park, located between Third and Fifth avenues on Culver Street. The dog park is nearly an acre and includes areas for large and small dogs and has water available.

#34: Sunshine Breakfast Bar

20811 N. Cave Creek Road
Your dog can sit and stay with you on Sunshine Breakfast Bar’s covered while you nosh on pancakes, benedicts or avocado toast and sip lattes and mimosa flights.

Beggin' for more? Take a drive over to the Pinnacle Dog Park, located at ​​20900 N. Black Mountain Blvd.​, where your dog will have one-and-a-half acres of grass to frolic in. The dog park also features separate areas for large and small dogs.

Make happy hour a yappy hour on 32 Shea's dog-friendly patio.
32 Shea

#40: 32 Shea

10626 N. 32nd St.
The intimate, recently expanded Sheaborhood cafe and drive-thru boasts a cozy, shaded and dog-friendly patio that also features water and toys. Start your day with coffee and a breakfast burrito, or wind down with your dog over happy hour. In addition to being pup-friendly, 32 Shea has been known to host events offering pet photos or partnering with groomers or pet adoption services.

Beggin' for more? Explore a trail at the nearby Phoenix Mountains Preserve. Dogs are welcome on leash on most trails. Please note, dogs are not allowed on any city hiking trails when temperatures rise above 100 degrees.

Craft brewers' love of dogs is well-documented, and Pedal Haus Brewery is no exception. They've upped the ante with merch for your dog, including a beer can chew toy.
Chris Malloy

#56: Pedal Haus Brewery

730 S. Mill Ave., Tempe
Pedal Haus is another brewer that loves both its customers and their dogs. Four-legged friends are welcome on the patio. Enjoy a pint and a pizza or a pretzel, and for those who like to coordinate their looks with their pup, Pedal Haus has you covered with pet merch that includes leashes, collars and beer can chew toys.

Beggin' for more? Head to Tempe Beach Park for a jaunt along the lake (the trail is five miles in total), or rent a kayak or paddleboat and bring your dog aboard.

#79: Angel’s Trumpet Ale House

810 N. Second St.
The sprawling patio makes Angel’s Trumpet Ale House a go-to for pet owners who want to dine al fresco with their pets. Sample a variety of beers on tap while your pup laps from a water bowl. If it’s Tuesday, stay for the rotating TV dinner special, which includes an entree, sides and a homemade Pop-Tart pastry, all fitted in a compartmentalized dinner plate.

Beggin' for more? Take a walk or a short car ride to the Thelda Williams Paw-Pup Park at 200 W. Jefferson St. As the name implies, it’s a temporary park, but one in the heart of downtown where your furry friends can roll around in the grass and get their zoomies out.

You can find more places we recommend to bring your four-legged bestie here – we double-dog dare you.
Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
Contact: Sara Crocker

