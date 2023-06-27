Bon Appetit listed this Phoenix bagel shop among the best in the country

Bon Appetit hit the road to find the best bagels around the country and on Tuesday, the food magazine published a list of its 24 top picks.
The list explains that these best bagels are found outside of New York and the tri-state area. Many are from California with a couple of wildcards from places in Texas, Hawaii and Louisiana making an appearance. One familiar face from Phoenix made the cut, and thanks to alphabetical organization, snagged the first place on the list.
"Tucked in an industrial building near a Crossfit gym on Phoenix’s east side, Bagelfeld’s slings a simple menu of classic bagels so satisfying that even carb-phobic Crossfiters go," Bon Appetit's Serena Dai wrote.
The magazine explains how Bagelfeld's breads are thinner and wider than the classic New York style, with an exterior that is "more crisp and crackly."
Bagelfeld's is no secret to us, though. It earned Best Bagels honors in our Best of Phoenix last year.
After quickly finding an excited customer base, Bagelfeld's expanded to meet the demand. Now, the bakery has a shop on Thomas Road that slings bagels from Wednesday through Sunday, with preorders available for pick up on Tuesdays. Despite the bigger space, demand is still high and the shop often sells out, so make sure to get there early.
While singing Bagelfeld's praise, the Bon Appetit team also offered some words of advice.
"Stick to classic toppings, like plain cream cheese," the article suggests, "and watch out for specials like a nostalgic asiago cheese bagel."
Bagelfeld's2940 E. Thomas Road
bagelfeld.com