Brunch is a glorious thing. This laid-back blend of breakfast and lunch automatically indicates that you have time to slow down a little. Whether it's because you can sleep in on the weekends or you have the even more luxurious opportunity to enjoy a leisurely meal during the week, brunch offers a moment to relax, visit with friends or family, and justify eating dessert first by calling a pile of pancakes drowning in sweet syrup and cream "breakfast."
And when it comes to the perfect spot for brunch, the Valley has every style and vibe covered. Looking for a peaceful morning on a patio underneath shade trees filled with song birds? Or is a live DJ pumping music and servers pouring bottomless mimosas more your jam? You can find both here. And from all of your available options, these are the 10 best brunch restaurants in Phoenix.
Fàme Caffe often snakes down the block — and for very good reason. The hungry diners know something about great brunch food, and at counter-service joint Fàme, they can peruse the menu of coffee drinks and cocktails while deciding to go sweet or savory with their food selection. Place your order and find a table inside the contemporary farmhouse-chic space, or snag a seat on the tiny patio and soak up some sunshine. Menu highlights include the Parisian Omelette with button mushrooms and baby spinach and the Breakfast Sandwich with sharp cheddar and thick-cut bacon. But the star of the show here is the Monte Cristo. A breakfast bomb that will fill you up for hours, this decadent dish starts with thick slices of French toast filled with Gruyere cheese, ham and an egg, all sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with jam. It's sweet, savory, massive and well worth the wait in line.
Joe’s Diner
4515 N. Seventh Ave.Joe's Diner is a classic American breakfast eatery — not in the flashy stainless steel-and-neon kind of way but instead in the old school, cafeteria table, neighborhood joint style. It's a little dark inside. Iced coffee consists of hot drip poured over some cubes. Sturdy ceramic mugs are half an inch thick. And while the omelets are solid, and the biscuits and gravy are better than average, the pancakes are truly exceptional. One bite, and you'll understand why the parking lot of this Melrose District gem is always packed. These buttermilk flapjacks are made from a batter that rests overnight, giving it time to slightly ferment like a good sourdough and create tiny bubbles. When slapped on the flat top, the batter puffs up into light, fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth delights. They come in a few flavors, topped with bananas or blueberries, but honestly, you could eat these plain and not complain.
Lon’s at the Hermosa Inn
5532 N. Palo Cristi Road, Paradise ValleyIf sitting in the dappled shade while listening to a gently rippling fountain and singing birds sounds like an ideal way to start your day, head to Lon's at the Hermosa Inn for a relaxing and serene brunch. There is plenty of seating inside the Old West-style restaurant, but the peaceful patio, filled with giant cactuses, towering olive trees and tables filled with friends and families, is the spot to be on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Follow your server to a shady spot with cream umbrellas and tablecloths and order a blood orange or peach mimosa to kick things off. Appetizers aren't always a given at brunch, but they shouldn't be missed at Lon's. Try the sticky, sweet monkey bread, an order of sizzling bacon that catches everyone's attention as it pops and bubbles, or the showstopping horseshoe-shaped churros that are displayed vertically on a metal stand and dangling above three sweet sauces. Main dishes include Southwest staples such as a hearty burrito, huevos rancheros and short rib hash with poblano and Aleppo chiles. A hint of the coast comes into play with the house-smoked salmon and crab cake Benedict. A surprising favorite is the Palo Cristi Frittata, a blend of egg whites and fresh tomatoes, squash and mushrooms topped with a dollop of goat cheese and a lemon-dressed salad. Bright and fresh, it matches the colors and feel of the gorgeous patio environment.
Luci’s at the Orchard7100 N 12th St. #2Luci's has multiple locations across the Valley, but we are very partial to Luci's at the Orchard, a sprawling old property on 12th Street just north of Glendale Avenue. It has something for everyone. A splash pad for the kids? Coffee for mom and dad? Gifts to take home for your next birthday party? Pastries to snack on? Hearty cooked breakfasts on which fill up? Seating indoors for when it's hot outside? A flower-filled, dog-friendly patio for when the weather's nice? Check yes for all of the above. Pop into Luci's to grab a coffee to go, or settle in for a relaxed morning where breakfast blends into lunch before reaching the early afternoon when it's time for ice cream — also available at the on-site parlor. Fuel your morning run with an acai bowl packed with hemp granola and fresh fruit, or spoil yourself with French toast made from cinnamon Monkey bread served with syrup and butter.
Matt’s Big BreakfastMultiple Locations Since opening in 2004, Matt's Big Breakfast has become synonymous with brunch in Phoenix. The local chain started in an impossibly tiny space downtown before moving across the street into slightly bigger digs to accommodate the crowds. Now, it has locations across the Valley, from north Scottsdale to Gilbert. After the inevitable wait, settle into your table, order a honey lemonade and check out the chalkboard for daily specials. If the French toast is available, order it. Huge, fluffy and sweet, these slices are a game changer. Another outstanding option available every day is the Big Papa Burrito, which is as big as your head and drenched in lightly spicy green chile sauce. Once you see how large the portions are, the name of this Phoenix institution suddenly makes a lot more sense. No one leaves Matt's Big Breakfast hungry.
Otro Cafe
6035 N. Seventh St.While the menu is packed with greats, two items leave us drooling at Otro Cafe. We could write poems about the potatoes. And the Cajeta Flapjacks? Well, you absolutely must order them. Regardless of what else you have for brunch, these pancakes should be on the ticket. Otro Cafe is a colorful modern-yet-homey spot in uptown Phoenix with loyal fans. On weekends, tables are a hot commodity and the wait can be long. If you need a pick-me-up, head next door to Otro Cafecito and grab a cup of coffee or a fresh pastry to tide you over. Once your name is called, settle into a booth or a bistro table by the window for a delectable feast. The menu was created by Mexico City-born chef Doug Robson, who's also known for his downtown restaurant Gallo Blanco. Warning, the salsas are spicy, but they add an oh-so-satisfying zip to the savory offerings.
SugarJam The Southern Kitchen
15111 N. Hayden Rd. #170, ScottsdaleOn a recent visit to SugarJam, our server mentioned that the Southern Kitchen is known for its French toast. By that point, we'd already settled on ordering chicken and waffles and catfish and grits, but luckily, a side order of the aforementioned delicacy was available. And, oh man, was that recommendation right. Fluffy thick-cut challah bread is marinated in Grand Marnier before it's griddled to perfection with a crispy crust of sugar glazing the outside like the top of a creme brulee. And at SugarJam, attention is paid to every detail. The French toast doesn't come with standard butter and syrup but instead with a whipped cinnamon butter and warm, rum-spiked and pecan-filled syrup for dipping and drizzling. Buttery grits sop up golden yolks of the two eggs that turn catfish or shrimp into breakfast. Chicken, heavy on flavor but light on batter, is the perfect topping to a lighter-than-air waffle that's as bubbly as the mimosas on each table. On your way out, stop by the bakery and pick up some cookies or one of SugarJam's famous mini pies to go.
SumoMaya
6560 N. Scottsdale Road, ScottsdaleThere's brunch. And then there's the bottomless party brunch at SumoMaya, which takes the concept of breakfast to an entirely new level. It's loud, glamorous and an experience unto itself. This is a place to go when you want to don your cute new outfit, gather your girlfriends and take some selfies for social media — or at least enjoy the people-watching as everyone else does. What makes this spot stand out from the rest of the DJ-pumping, mimosa-spilling eateries in town is the food. The unique menu is filled with out-of-the-box options that stretch the definition of brunch in the best way. Sure, they've got bacon, eggs and pancakes for the traditionalists, but there also are pork egg rolls, assorted sushi and Dan Dan Noodles with Sichuan spicy miso pork, sesame garlic, bok choy and, just to make it brunch, a sunny side up egg. The Pozole Ramen mixes not only breakfast and lunch but also staple soups from Mexico and Japan. The tonkotsu-miso broth is filled with noodles, grilled corn, cilantro, naruto and a poached egg. So come hungry and settle in — within the two-hour time limit, of course. For $32, customers get unlimited shared plates and desserts as well as one entree. Bottomless mimosas, bloody marys and other cocktails can be added for an additional $15 or ordered a la carte.
Tipsy Egg
1 E. Boston St., ChandlerDowntown Chandler is buzzy on Saturday mornings. Farmers market tents take over the main square, and music spills out from the surrounding restaurants. Brunch beckons at the Tipsy Egg, a bright spot with a bar that serves the indoor dining room on one side and a dog-friendly outdoor patio on the other. Misters, music, and mimosas are the vibe at this energetic locale. One highlight on the menu is the huge flour tortillas made with lard for that signature Sonoran-style stretch and slight see-through nature. They perfectly wrap enormous burritos packed with juicy steak or sop up the sauce on some deconstructed enchiladas. The pancakes are equally massive, filling every inch of the plate and even dangling over the edge a little. Start your day with a bloody mary, mimosa or, for those who might have something to do later, a nitro cold brew on tap. When a server asks if you want gooey, cheesy Party Potatoes, the answer is yes.
Vovomeena
1515 N. Seventh Ave. #170Tucked in a McDowell Road strip mall packed with chain restaurants, Vovomeena is a prize find. This local spot specializes in brunch and serves filling favorites in its bright yet tiny dining room. Once you find parking and discover where to enter, line up at the counter to place your order. Take a look in the pastry case as you pass by to see what's fresh out of the oven. An open kitchen gives customers a glance at the goodness to come. To drink, Japanese cold brew coffee is a specialty here, and it offers a strong caffeine kick to your morning. The banana bread pudding French toast is a sweet staple, and the b.m.o.c. — a hearty breakfast that includes a smoked pork chop, waffle, two eggs, Portuguese donut and apple maple syrup — is famous among brunch fanatics. All we can say is you may need a box. On weekend mornings, Vovomeena is filled with families with small children, friends chatting over coffees and pajama-clad customers running in to grab takeout.