The 10 best breakfast restaurants in Phoenix

More of a mimosa fan? Check out our list of the best brunch restaurants, as well.
Butters Pancakes & Cafe
Multiple locationsThe name of this local breakfast chain speaks the truth. The delicious, craveable pancakes taste exactly like salted butter. These decadent flapjacks come with many different toppings, and we recommend ordering the banana creme version, which is piled high with cold slices of banana, graham cracker pecan crumbs and caramel. Along with pancakes, Butters serves waffles, crepes, French toast, omelets, scrambles, skillets and benedicts. And that’s all before you reach the specialties section of the menu. So make sure to come hungry to this buzzy and busy family-friendly spot. Put your name down for a booth, or grab a seat at the bar to watch baristas work their magic alongside fresh oranges rolling through an automatic juicer.
Copper Star Coffee
4220 N. Seventh Ave. Situated along Seventh Avenue in the heart of Phoenix’s Melrose District, Copper Star Coffee churns out lattes and bagels at a rapid speed starting at 6 a.m. every day. The converted gas station offers drive-thru service, an eclectic interior and shaded patio. Along with the selection of coffee drinks, bagels are king at Copper Star. The homemade rounds come in an array of flavors, such as jalapeño and cheddar cheese, sun-dried tomato or blueberry. The savory options pair perfectly with breakfast sandwich fillings including eggs and cheese plus your choice of bacon, turkey, ham and other meat and veggie options. The bagel sandwiches are piping hot and delicious, making them the perfect option for breakfast on the go or hanging out on the patio, iced hazelnut latte in hand.
Harlow’s Cafe
1021 W. University Drive, TempeStep back in time for breakfast at this Tempe classic. Amid the ever-evolving blocks around Arizona State University, Harlow's Cafe remains the same. Cars pack the parking lot of this little wood-walled diner. Inside, customers crowd into booths and find seats along the table-height counter. The coffee is black, the burritos are huge, and the servers are friendly, making this a perfect spot to start your day. First thing in the morning, you may find yourself surrounded by early birds and retired folks. A little later on, those nursing a hangover come in for sizzling bacon and hearty hash browns. We’re partial to the Chill Wills, which comes with a choice of eggs, choice of toast, sausage links, bacon, thick-cut slices of ham and hash browns. It’s impossible to leave Harlow's hungry.
JL Patisserie
4700 N. Central Ave. #121
7342 E. Shea Blvd. #108, ScottsdaleElevate your morning with a trip to this European bakery and restaurant. JL Patisserie has two Valley locations: one in Central Phoenix and another in Scottsdale, where owner Jenna Leurquin and her team bake exceptionally crafted classic and stuffed croissants, pain aux raisins, kouign-amann and pain au chocolat. Along with the flaky vinoisserie, don’t miss the thick slices of quiche and seasonally flavored coffees. Make sure to take home some macarons and a loaf of fresh bread for later.