The 10 best brunch restaurants in Phoenix

We’re aiming to raise $10,000 by April 26. Your support ensures New Times can continue watching out for you and our community. No paywall. Always accessible. Daily online and weekly in print.

Brunch is a glorious thing. This laid-back blend of breakfast and lunch automatically indicates that you have time to slow down a little. Whether it’s because you can sleep in on the weekends or you have the even more luxurious opportunity to enjoy a leisurely meal during the week, brunch offers a moment to relax, hang out with friends or family and justify eating dessert first by calling a pile of pancakes drowning in sweet syrup and cream “breakfast.”

And when it comes to the perfect spot for brunch, the Valley has every style and vibe covered. Looking for a peaceful morning on a patio underneath shade trees filled with songbirds? Or is a lively spot with plenty of mimosas more your jam? How about some stellar Mexican food? You can find it all here. There are so many great spots to start your morning in the Valley, we made another list of the 10 best breakfast restaurants in town.

But if you’re specifically in the mood for brunch, here are the 10 best spots to start the weekend fun in Phoenix.

If you can’t choose between fried chicken or biscuits and gravy, the Fried Chicken Biscuit at Brunch & Sip includes both brunch staples in one. Sara Crocker

Brunch & Sip 3950 E. Indian School Road, #100

Brunch & Sip hits all the right notes when it comes to a vibey brunch. Over-the-top menu items that go beyond standard breakfast bites? Check. A bevy of cocktail selections that you can linger over well into the afternoon? Check. A friendly staff and charming indoor-outdoor space that has enough energy to feel festive but wouldn’t overwhelm your parents? Check. The restaurant is from Larry and Rasheedah White, venerable restaurant royalty in the Valley. The couple founded Lo-Lo’s Chicken and Waffles, and Larry is the grandson of Elizabeth White, the owner of Mrs. White’s Golden Rule Cafe. At Brunch & Sip, the Whites have worked Southern and Southwestern flair into their menu of sweet and savory dishes. When tucking into the Fried Chicken Biscuit, which has a wooden skewer through it to support the load, it’s clear why it’s on the “lifers” section of the menu. The fried chicken, sandwiched into a buttery, tender biscuit, is juicy and its flavor is reinforced by two pieces of crisp turkey bacon and zesty turkey sausage gravy. Though the owners’ other restaurant is known for its waffles, they whip up a tasty pancake, too. Keep your order simple or go for the gusto with regular features, such as tableside bananas Foster, or rotating monthly specials that are also decadent, eye-catching and delicious. The colorful interior of Cultura Mexicana matches the energy of the Glendale restaurant and its food. Tirion Boan Cultura Mexicana 5713 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale

When you walk into downtown Glendale eatery Cultura Mexicana, the brightly colored murals set the tone. The walls, which feature Frida Kahlo, tropical birds, swirling flowers, a giant saguaro and a smiling, pink-legged chameleon, match the energy of the space, which on the weekends, is buzzing with large tables of families towing along their kids and catching up. Customers sip equally colorful drinks, all of which come a little dressed up. Horchata is served in a glass jar with a peanut dulce de leche rim and cinnamon sticks. Cafe de olla is served in mismatching colorful earthenware mugs. “Chocomilk” for the kids gets a swirl of chocolate syrup and a swirl of whipped cream. For food, the menu is split into two halves, breakfast and lunch, both of which are served all day. There are staples, such as a croissant breakfast sandwich and a breakfast burrito, along with creative options including tres leches French toast and Gansito-inspired pancakes. Two items not so frequently found on Valley menus include the Pambazo and Tecolota. The pambazo sandwich is the size of a football, with its bread dunked in bright red guajillo chile sauce and stuffed with chorizo and potatoes. The Tecolota features red or green chilaquiles folded into a sandwich and topped with crema, queso fresco, two eggs and a choice of meat. Red chile, carne asada and eggs over easy is our go-to order for this standout sandwich.

The food at Fàme Caffe makes the wait fly by in a breeze. Jackie Mercandetti

Fàme Caffe 4700 N. Central Ave.

The line of customers waiting to get into Fàme Caffe often snakes down the block – and for very good reason. The hungry diners know a thing or two about great brunch food, and at this counter-service joint, they can peruse the menu of coffee drinks and cocktails while deciding whether to go sweet or savory with their food. Place your order and find a table inside the contemporary farmhouse-chic space, or snag a seat on the tiny patio and soak up some sunshine. Menu highlights include the Parisian Omelet with button mushrooms and baby spinach and the Breakfast Sandwich with cheddar, tomato and thick-cut bacon. Whether you go sweet or savory, Fàme’s brunch options are well worth the wait in line. It’s impossible to leave Harlow’s Cafe hungry. Harlow’s Cafe Harlow’s Cafe 1021 W. University Drive, Tempe

Step back in time for brunch at this Tempe classic. Located amid the ever-evolving blocks around Arizona State University, Harlow’s Cafe remains the same. Cars pack the parking lot of this little wood-walled diner. Inside, customers crowd into booths and find seats along the table-height counter. The coffee is black, the burritos are huge and the servers are friendly, making this a perfect spot to start your day. First thing in the morning, you may find yourself surrounded by early birds and retired folks. A little later on, those nursing a hangover come in for sizzling bacon and hearty hash browns. We’re partial to the Chill Wills, which comes with a choice of eggs, choice of toast, sausage links, bacon, thick-cut slices of ham and hash browns. It’s impossible to leave Harlow’s hungry.

Fluffy waffles come topped with doughnut holes, fried chicken and spicy bacon at Jewel’s. Tirion Boan

Related Early morning fire shuts down beloved Valley bagel shop

advertisement advertisement

Jewel’s Bakery and Cafe 4041 E. Thomas Road

For those who don’t eat gluten, Jewel’s Bakery & Cafe is an essential Phoenix restaurant. For those who do, it’s still a gem. This breakfast and brunch spot serves an entirely gluten-free menu that is somehow, magically, packed with carbs. And these doughy treats are spot-on with both flavor and texture. The doughnut holes are light and fluffy with just the right amount of spring. The waffles are sweet and sturdy enough to hold a pile of crispy, breaded chicken and spicy bacon. Burritos are wrapped in supple, stretchy tortillas and the baked goods are a must, perfect for snacking while you wait for a table, or for a snack packed to-go. The drinks menu offers locally roasted coffee, bottomless mimosas and gluten-free beer. Along with its lack of gluten, the menu also has options for those who are dairy-free, vegan or vegetarian. The secret here is that nothing tastes as though it’s lacking anything. Brunch at Jewel’s is a total treat.

Sit on the peaceful patio at Lon’s at the Hermosa Inn for a relaxing start to your day. Tirion Boan

Lon’s at the Hermosa Inn 5532 N. Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley

If sitting in the dappled shade while listening to a gently rippling fountain and singing birds sounds like an ideal way to start your day, head to Lon’s at the Hermosa Inn for a relaxing and serene brunch. There is plenty of seating inside the Old West-style restaurant, but the peaceful patio, filled with giant cactuses, towering olive trees and tables filled with friends and families, is the spot to be on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Follow your server to a shady spot with cream umbrellas and tablecloths and order a blood orange or peach mimosa to kick things off. Appetizers aren’t always a given at brunch, but they shouldn’t be missed at Lon’s. Try the sticky, sweet monkey bread or an order of oysters on the half shell. Main dishes include Southwest staples such as chilaquiles and huevos rancheros. A hint of the coast comes into play with salmon Benedicts and shrimp tacos. Bright and fresh, the food matches the vibrant feel of the gorgeous patio.

The Cajeta Flapjack at Otro Cafe is sweet and satisfying. Natasha Yee

Related 2 new restaurants join incoming dining options at PV in North Phoenix

advertisement

Otro Cafe 6035 N. Seventh St.

While the menu is packed with greats, two items leave us drooling at Otro Cafe. We could write poems about the thick cut, crackly papas fritas. And the cajeta flapjacks? Well, you absolutely must order them. Regardless of what else you have for brunch, these pancakes topped with sliced banana, creme fraiche, caramel and candied peanuts should be on the ticket. Otro Cafe is a colorful, modern yet homey spot in uptown Phoenix with loyal fans. On weekends, tables are a hot commodity and the wait can be long. If you need a pick-me-up, head next door to Otro Cafecito and grab a cup of coffee or a fresh pastry to tide you over. Once your name is called, settle into a booth or a bistro table by the window for a delectable feast. The menu was created by Mexico City-born chef Doug Robson, who’s also known for his downtown restaurant Gallo Blanco and Uptown’s Tesota. Warning: the salsas are spicy, but they add an oh-so-satisfying zip to the savory offerings.

The team at SugarJam pays attention to every detail, from the spiced butter to warm pecan-filled syrup. Don’t miss the French toast. Tirion Boan

SugarJam The Southern Kitchen 15111 N. Hayden Rd. #170, Scottsdale

On a recent visit to SugarJam The Southern Kitchen, our server mentioned that the Southern Kitchen is known for its French toast. By that point, we’d already settled on ordering chicken and waffles and catfish and grits, but luckily, a side order of the aforementioned delicacy was available. And, oh man, was that recommendation right. Fluffy, thick-cut challah bread is marinated in Grand Marnier before it’s griddled to perfection with a crispy crust of sugar glazing the outside like the top of a creme brulee. And at SugarJam, attention is paid to every detail. The French toast doesn’t come with standard butter and syrup but instead with a whipped cinnamon butter and warm, rum-spiked and pecan-filled syrup for dipping and drizzling. Buttery grits sop up golden yolks of the two eggs that turn catfish or shrimp into breakfast. Chicken, heavy on flavor but light on batter, is the perfect topping to a lighter-than-air waffle that’s as bubbly as the mimosas on each table. On the weekends, SugarJam has a loud, lively party vibe. It’s our favorite spot to sneak out for a rare weekday brunch.

Start your journey at The Toasted Owl Cafe with coffee and a cinnamon roll. Tirion Boan