The 10 best breakfast spots in Phoenix

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so folks say. One thing’s for sure: it can definitely be the most delicious. Across the Valley, metro Phoenix diners, cafes, bakeries and coffee shops are churning out some excellent morning meals. Here are our picks for the 10 best breakfast restaurants in Phoenix.

More of a mimosa fan? Check out our list of the best brunch restaurants, as well.

At Butters, the pancakes are the star of the show. Tirion Boan

Butters Pancakes & Cafe

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Multiple locations

The name of this local breakfast chain speaks the truth. The delicious, craveable pancakes taste exactly like salted butter. These decadent flapjacks come with many different toppings, and we recommend ordering the banana creme version, which is piled high with cold slices of banana, graham cracker pecan crumbs and caramel. Along with pancakes, Butters serves waffles, crepes, French toast, omelets, scrambles, skillets and benedicts. And that’s all before you reach the specialties section of the menu. So make sure to come hungry to this buzzy and busy family-friendly spot. Put your name down for a booth, or grab a seat at the bar to watch baristas work their magic alongside fresh oranges rolling through an automatic juicer.

Copper Star Coffee is the perfect spot to grab breakfast on the go. Lauren Cusimano

Copper Star Coffee

4220 N. Seventh Ave.

Situated along Seventh Avenue in the heart of Phoenix’s Melrose District, Copper Star Coffee churns out lattes and bagels at a rapid speed starting at 6 a.m. every day. The converted gas station offers drive-thru service, an eclectic interior and shaded patio. Along with the selection of coffee drinks, bagels are king at Copper Star. The homemade rounds come in an array of flavors, such as jalapeño and cheddar cheese, sun-dried tomato or blueberry. The savory options pair perfectly with breakfast sandwich fillings including eggs and cheese plus your choice of bacon, turkey, ham and other meat and veggie options. The bagel sandwiches are piping hot and delicious, making them the perfect option for breakfast on the go or hanging out on the patio, iced hazelnut latte in hand.

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The Eleanor kicks blueberry pancakes up a notch with a blueberry compote and housemade maple butter. Sara Crocker

The Eleanor

3207 Hayden Road, Scottsdale

Steve Ellefson and Kent Macaulay teamed up to bring The Eleanor to Scottsdale in 2023. Their goal was to offer a neighborhood-centric breakfast and brunch spot that contrasts the party brunch scene that the city is known for. The building and dining room have the charm of a midcentury diner, with a counter, cozy booths and fridges stocked with grab-and-go items – all set up to allow customers to customize their mornings. Need to grab something quick or feel like lingering over slow pours of coffee? The Eleanor’s got you covered. The menu offers diner classics, including pancakes, hash and biscuits and gravy, along with modern staples such as a Buddha bowl, indulgent churro French toast and savory toasts topped with avocado or soft scrambled eggs. The blueberry pancakes are light and fluffy, topped with a jammy blueberry compote. While most breakfast spots serve pancakes with a walloping dollop of butter and a jug of syrup, at The Eleanor, the cakes come with a premixed maple butter to pour on top. Made in-house, the craveable condiment perfectly blends velvety richness with sweet maple.

JL Patisserie’s croissants are shatteringly crispy with clear striations. Allison Young

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JL Patisserie

Multiple locations

Elevate your morning with a trip to this European bakery and restaurant. JL Patisserie has three Valley locations: in uptown Phoenix, one near Sky Harbor and another in Scottsdale, where owner Jenna Leurquin and her team bake exceptionally crafted classic and stuffed croissants, pain aux raisins, kouign-amann and pain au chocolat. Along with the flaky vinoisserie, don’t miss the thick slices of quiche and seasonally flavored coffees. Make sure to take home some macarons and a loaf of fresh bread for later.

Join the crowd at Joe’s Diner for a classic breakfast. Lauren Cusimano

Joe’s Diner

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4515 N. Seventh Ave.

Joe’s Diner is hard to miss. This bright yellow-painted diner is a Melrose District staple. And if the color doesn’t grab your attention, the line of patrons waiting outside surely will. This popular spot fills up on the weekends with hungry customers eager for their fill of classic breakfast items and black coffee. Joe’s opens at 7 a.m. daily, serving customers in its no-frills interior filled with booths, large round group tables and the occasional road sign for decor. The focus here is on the food. For something sure to fill you up all day, try the savory and satisfying biscuits and gravy or one of the giant burritos. But whatever you do, save room for a side of some of the fluffiest buttermilk pancakes in town.

Try the truffle mushroom quiche at Merci French Cafe. Sara Crocker

Merci French Cafe

7620 E. Indian School Road, Scottsdale

The best breakfast spots are unfussy affairs. Scottsdale’s Merci French Cafe is downright laissez-faire, offering customers both quick pastry and coffee when they’re on the go or huge slices of quiche worth savoring in the chic dining room. French emigres Duc and Noelle Liao founded the casual all-day cafe in 2014. When ordering at the counter, you may hear the lilt of French conversation from the kitchen. Diners can browse the pastry case for their breakfast or opt for large plates of crepes, eggs Benedicts or omelets. Don’t skip Merci’s savory quiche baked in a flaky crust. A side salad of spring mix and cherry tomatoes accompanies that breakfast pie and most of Merci’s breakfast plates, topped with a tantalizing French vinaigrette. It’s so popular that diners can buy a bottle and savor a taste of the restaurant at home, too.

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Who says you can’t have key lime pie for breakfast? At Ollie Vaughn’s, you can have your have pancakes and eat pie, too. Lauren Topor/Good Karma Photo

Ollie Vaughn’s

1526 E. McDowell Road

It would be easy to drive right past this little spot on McDowell Road. But Ollie Vaughn’s is worth seeking out. Tucked into a strip of shops along the Miracle Mile, the bakery and cafe opened in 2013. For the last decade, it consistently has churned out delicious breakfast items that rely on local ingredients and careful preparation. Take a look at the brown paper rolls displaying the day’s specials, and peek inside the pastry case to see what sweet treats catch your eye. On the breakfast menu, you can’t go wrong with the pork chile verde with a fried egg served in a cast-iron skillet or the fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes topped with blueberry compote, whipped butter and almond frangipane crumble. Grab a cozy table inside or find a seat on the small but pretty patio to start your day in the sunshine.

The Dutch Baby is a pancake alternative at Original Pancake House. It puffs up like a souffle in the oven, then falls once served. Connie Miller

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Original Pancake House

6840 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale

Everyone in Scottsdale knows if you want pancakes, there’s one place to go. The Original Pancake House is a chain that started in the 1950s. Our local franchise location opened in 1988 and has been flipping flapjacks and serving breakfast staples ever since. Of course, there are the namesake pancakes, but don’t be afraid to stray from the original. The Dutch Baby topped with lemon and whipped butter is delicious, as are the 49’er Flapjacks, plate-sized pancakes that resemble crepes. Take a step back in time, settle into a turquoise booth, and enjoy your fill of morning carbs at this Scottsdale staple.

The menu at Rayoog Cafe has a wide selection of dishes. The Arabic Way, a sampler breakfast perfect for sharing, allows you to try many dishes at once. Tirion Boan

Rayoog Cafe

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78 N. Cooper Road, #101, Gilbert

Rayoog Cafe is a gem serving Middle Eastern breakfast food in the Gilbert suburbs. The restaurant describes itself as a Mediterranean eatery, and has other locations in Jordan and Iraq. For breakfast, we suggest going with a partner or group that’s willing to share. The Arabic Way is perfect for two people, and comes with runny eggs topped with sausage slices, bread, hummus, falafel, salad, yogurt, fava beans and baba ghanoush. For a truly special experience, order one of the Mam’s Tray options. These towering feasts come on a platter with two metal teapots stacked on top of one another. Around the base of the kettles, small plates include bites of different sweet and savory breakfast dishes.

Vovomeena’s Mexican Benedict features sopes topped with poached eggs and chorizo. Tirion Boan

Vovomeena

1515 N. Seventh Ave. #170

Looking for a cozy, convenient spot near downtown Phoenix that still has a neighborhood feel? Head to Vovomeena. Inside, grab a menu, and peruse your options as you wait in line for your turn at the counter. As you move through the line, take a look inside the pastry case to see what goodies you can add to your order. Standout dishes include the Pain Perdu, a twist on French toast made with banana bread pudding, the chile and corn Johnnycakes and the smoked pork chop and waffles. This spot is also a champion of local foods, serving Schreiner’s sausages, Hickman’s Family Farms eggs and coffee from the Roastery of Cave Creek.