These 14 Phoenix restaurants are now closed

Every month, restaurants close around the Valley. But May saw over a dozen spots say goodbye. Phoenix summers are brutal for local businesses, and for some owners, it made sense to cut their losses before the pavement starts to sizzle. Other local spots were forced to close, and some bid farewell after serving Valley customers for decades.

For a couple of Valley eateries, recent closures were necessary as the owners move their businesses to new homes. So keep a lookout for these concepts to reopen. Others are gone for good.

These 14 metro Phoenix restaurants, bars, coffee shops and food trucks are now closed.

Charred Brunch Truck Mobile food vendor, Charred Brunch Truck, hung up its keys at the end of May. The food truck served creative twists on brunch dishes, including chicken tenders with French toast, Korean and Hawaiian brunch bowls and Spam and eggs. The truck began its journey around town in 2024.

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Chick-A-Dee Central Phoenix eatery Chick-A-Dee closed its doors on Thomas Road on May 20. The small eatery served Thai-style chicken and rice, pot stickers and spring rolls, paired with Thai tea and coffee.

Faava’s menu of mezze, or small plates, included pickles and hummus with grilled harissa chicken. Zest Hospitality Group

Faava Faava, a fast-casual concept from the team behind Chandler’s fine-dining Indian eatery Feringhee, has closed. The counter-service restaurant served Mediterranean dishes, including a selection of mezze, grilled kebabs and stuffed pitas. The restaurant, located on Frye Road, opened in March 2025.

Francine Francine shocked fans with an abrupt closure at Scottsdale Fashion Square last month. No announcement was made, but customers showed up to eat only to find “RESTAURANT CLOSED” notices in the windows. The upscale Mediterranean-inspired restaurant served fresh French cuisine at the mall since 2020.

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Honeycomb Coffee Co. Honeycomb Coffee Co. served drinks and pastries among the collection of art studios and shops at the Hive on 16th. The cafe opened in July 2023 and partnered with a local beekeeper to provide fresh honey for their drinks. After just shy of three years, the cafe closed in early May.

Liquor Pig was known for its creative food and drinks, including a cocktail served in a Spam tin. Tirion Boan

Liquor Pig Old Town Scottsdale restaurant and cocktail bar, Liquor Pig, closed on May 30, with plans to reopen with a new name and concept a week later. The restaurant, which was one of our Best New Restaurants of 2025, recently wound up in court as its original partners parted ways. Located on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Winfield Scott Plaza, Liquor Pig served inventive cocktails, including a tropical tipple in a Spam can and decadent plates such as Veal Pappardelle with handmade pasta.

Myungrang Hotdog On May 17, Myungrang Hotdog served its final Korean-style corn dogs. The unique eatery opened on the corner of Broadway and Dobson roads in 2022, where it served sausage or cheese corn dogs wrapped in potato cubes and topped with Hot Cheeto dust and sauces. A visit from TikTok influencer and food critic Keith Lee gave the local franchise location a boost in 2024, but now, the chain has fully exited Arizona.

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Raffaeles Pizza closed after decades of serving slices and pies. Raffaeles Pizza

Raffaeles Pizza Longstanding Phoenix eatery Raffaeles Pizza was forced to close at the end of May, to make way for an expanded 7-Eleven. The restaurant served East Coast-style slices and pies on 19th and Glendale avenues since 1978. Fans of the pizza and stromboli can find their favorites at Raffaeles’ second Valley location, on Peoria Avenue in Glendale.

Royal Coffee Bar The Biltmore location of Royal Coffee Bar has closed, as the owners prepare to reopen in a new home at 16th Street and Bethany Home Road. At Biltmore Fashion Park, the small cafe served coffee, tea and pastries to shoppers stopping by the open-air mall.

Season 52 Another Biltmore Fashion Park restaurant said its goodbyes recently. Season 52, an upscale American grill and wine bar, served customers at the mall for 16 years. With its closure, the chain has officially exited Arizona. Season 52 is part of Darden Restaurants, the company behind other national brands including Olive Garden, Yard House and Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse.

Related The 7 most exciting new Valley restaurants that opened in May

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Serrano’s Mexican Food For more than 34 years, Serrano’s Mexican Food served customers on McKellips Road in Mesa. The owners cited a decline in customers due to ongoing construction and rising operating costs as the reason for the closure. Fans can still find their favorite pollo fundido and enchiladas at Serrano’s remaining Valley locations on Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek and on Power Road in Mesa.

Tambayan has closed on Camelback Road as it moves to a new West Valley location. Tambayan

Tambayan Filipino Food From the outside, Tambayan’s Camelback Road restaurant was not flashy. But inside, neon yellow booths and bright blue lights complemented the equally vibrant cuisine. Bright purple ube horchata and plates lined with deep green banana leaves filled the tables, alongside heaping portions of crispy lumpia, pancit and lechon. The restaurant has now closed, as its owners move operations to a new spot on Bethany Home Road and 27th Avenue.

Unfiltered Natural Wine and More Downtown Phoenix bottle shop Unfiltered Natural Wine and More sold its last bottles on May 30. The tiny wine shop sold natural and low-intervention wines, local cider and beer, and held tasting events. It was located in the former home of Hidden Track Bottle Shop, where it opened in 2023.