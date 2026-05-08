Viral Valley corn dog shop visited by Keith Lee to close

Myungrang Hotdogs offers Korean-style corn dogs from an outpost in Mesa. The restaurant will close on May 17.

Korean-style corn dog chain Myungrang Hotdog went viral after a visit by food influencer Keith Lee. But soon, the last Valley location will dip and fry its last dogs.

The Mesa restaurant is set to close on May 17, an announcement on Instagram said.

Myungrang Hotdogs is a large international chain known for its unique creations. The corn dogs start with a sausage or cheese, which is battered and can be rolled in panko, studded with cubed potatoes, or finished with a crumble of Hot Cheetos and a drizzle of Sriracha mayo.

The Mesa franchise opened next to the now-shuttered AZ International Marketplace at the northeast corner of Broadway and Dobson roads in February 2022.

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“After 5 incredible years, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors,” the post read, punctuated by a yellow heart emoji. “This shop has been so much more than just a business—it’s been a place filled with memories, laughter, and the most amazing community we could have ever hoped for.”

With this closure, the chain fully exits Arizona. A Glendale location closed in March 2025 at Westgate Entertainment District.

TikTok star’s visit puts corn dog shop on the map

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The Mesa outpost caught Keith Lee’s attention. The former MMA fighter-turned-TikTok star and restaurant tastemaker visited Myungrang during his 2024 trip to the Valley. In his review, Lee revealed he received an email from the franchise owners, who wrote to tell him, “We are doing our best to keep the doors open, but it has been a struggle.”

Lee generally enjoyed the corn dogs he tried, noting he preferred pairing his bites with the accompanying sauces to amp up the flavors. At the end of the video, Lee stopped into the restaurant to speak with the owner before he left $2,500 to cover future customers’ orders.

The owners gave away free corn dogs to celebrate Lee’s visit and shared on Instagram that they had lines out the door and reached their highest sales record.

“Keith’s review has put us on the map for so MANY people,” the restaurant shared in an Instagram post with Lee’s review.

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Now, the restaurant owners are readying to close for good. And it comes in an unfortunate string of closures of Lee-visited spots. Juanderful Tacos and food truck Hanas AZ also both closed.

“Closing was never an easy decision for us,” the restaurant shared in an Instagram story after the announcement. “We poured our hearts, time, and everything we had into keeping this dream alive for as long as possible.”

Fans shared their plans to stop in one last time. One commenter called the closure “a huge loss to the Korean food scene here in AZ.”

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Though the owners said they don’t plan to open another restaurant, they intend to pop up this winter, selling Korean corn dogs at local festivals. The owners shared their appreciation for their customers and encouraged them to visit before the final day.

“While this chapter is coming to an end, we’re choosing to look ahead with hope and optimism for what’s next,” the Instagram post said.

Myungrang Hotdog

Closes May 17

1832 W. Broadway Road, #103, Mesa