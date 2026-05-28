Scottsdale pizzeria named among the best in U.S.

Craft 64 is among the top 50 pizzerias in the U.S., according to an Italian guide.

Everyone, from Yelp reviewers to real estate companies, claims to have crunched the data to find the best places for pizza. Others hit the streets in the name of research, including the Phoenix New Times food team. Arguably, no one has racked up more airline miles in pursuit of the world’s best pies than an anonymous group of Italians. They dropped the 2026 edition of the 50 Top Pizza, a ranking of the best pizzerias in the United States, on Thursday.

Much like the Michelin Guide, unidentified “inspectors” visit pizzerias around the world to evaluate and rate pie shops by region. Pizzerias are judged based on the quality of the pizza, the restaurant’s service and ambiance, wait times and beverage selections.

Two Arizona pizzerias nabbed spots on an influential Italian guide. Craft 64, a pizzeria and brewery with locations in Chandler and Scottsdale, ranked highest at 29th on the list.

“This recognition reflects our standard for only using the best ingredients, making everything from scratch, and creating an experience that resonates with every guest who walks through our doors,” James Swann, co-owner of Craft 64, said in a press release.

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And he’s no stranger to the accolade. This is the sixth year in a row that Craft 64’s Scottsdale location made the 50 Top Pizza list.

Craft 64 was named to the 50 Top Pizza guide for a sixth year in a row. Craft 64

Last year, the pizzeria ranked No. 26 — its highest ranking to date. In the pizzeria’s 2026 mention, inspectors noted Craft 64’s thin but hearty crust, use of local ingredients and housemade mozzarella. They also highlighted the combination of “American wood-fired pizzeria with that of a contemporary pub,” replete with local craft beer.

Tucson’s Penelope Pizza also appeared on the top 50 list, claiming the 41st spot.

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In addition to its ranked recommendations, the guide includes an unranked list of Excellent Pizzerias across the U.S. Two notable Valley pizzerias made that list: Pizzeria Bianco, the Phoenix artisan pizzeria from acclaimed chef and restaurateur Chris Bianco, and Pomo Pizzeria, the Neapolitan-style restaurant with locations in Phoenix and Scottsdale.

Craft 64

6922 E. Main St., Scottsdale

68 W. Buffalo St., Chandler