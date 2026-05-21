Where to find the best hot dogs in Phoenix

Hot dogs are a backyard barbecue classic, perfect for summer. They’re a staple on Memorial Day weekend, the season’s unofficial start, and are the perfect meal to carry us through the hot months ahead.

But, you don’t have to settle for a glizzy cooked to a crisp on a hot grill at home. Restaurants around the Valley serve everything from classic franks to cheffed-up sausages. No matter what you’re craving, find your way to hot dog heaven at these 10 spots around metro Phoenix.

Chicago Hamburger Co.

3749 E. Indian School Road

We see your eyebrows raised – yes, this Arcadia eatery touts hamburgers in its name, not hot dogs. Don’t let that discourage you. Chicago Hamburger Co. has been slinging Vienna beef sausages, including a Chicago-style dog, on Indian School Road since 1975. Inside, the restaurant is a nostalgic tribute to the Windy City, particularly its sports teams. You’ll find that same dedication to the area with its ingredients. In addition to the sausages, the restaurant’s buns, sport peppers, relish, sauerkraut and pickles all hail “from the shores of Lake Michigan,” according to its website. Visit with an appetite; each dog comes with a side of fries. And with other enticing menu items such as Italian beef, fried zucchini and malts, you may be tempted to order much more.

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Der Wurst Hot Dogs

6522 N. 16th St.

The resident glizzy gourmet inside Linger Longer Lounge was been named the Phoenix New Times’ Best Hot Dog three years in a row. That’s because Der Wurst Hot Dogs puts a spotlight on the stalwart sausage, from classic presentations with sauerkraut and mustard to over-the-top oeuvres, such as a chicken-fried version that comes with bourbon-glazed onions and pepper-bacon gravy. With a menu centered around wieners, come prepared for some tongue-in-cheek, occasionally not-safe-for-work menu names. Jokes aside, Der Wurst keeps its menu deliciously local, using Schreiner’s Fine Sausages and scratch-made pretzel buns.

Detroit Coney Grill in Scottsdale serves Motor City-style dogs. Natasha Yee

Detroit Coney Grill

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6953 Hayden Road, Scottsdale

1422 W. Warner Road, Gilbert

Chicago isn’t the only midwestern locale with a regionally specific take on a hot dog. Inspired by the original frankfurter served on Coney Island, Greek and Macedonian immigrants took the tubular treat with them to Detroit, adding beanless chili, diced white onions and yellow mustard. The Coney Dog was born. Scottsdale and Gilbert spot Detroit Coney Grill celebrates the Motor City meat link with selections including the classic style, a Southwestern take with cheddar and hatch chiles and a Detroit Loose, a hot dog topped with ground beef, chili, mustard and onions. The restaurant also serves Detroit-style pizza, burgers and pitas stuffed with gyro meat, chicken or steak, along with classic sodas and a full bar.

Dog Haus

Multiple locations

Dog Haus comes with an abundance of locations and options to satisfy any hot dog craving. The chain has locations in Chandler, Gilbert, Phoenix and Tempe with a menu packed with all-beef hot dogs and specialty sausages. One constant through the large menu is that the sausages are served on sweet, fluffy Hawaiian rolls. On the Dog menu, we like the Old Town, piled with smoked bacon, caramelized onions, chipotle aioli, pickled jalapenos and cotija cheese. On the Sausage side, we’re partial to the Reservoir Hog, made with a Polish Kielbasa topped with chili, slaw and mustard. Impossible brats are also on the menu for those avoiding meat.

El Caprichoso’s Sonoran hot dogs were the New Times’ best in the Valley in 2023. Patricia Escarcega

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El Caprichoso Hot Dogs

Multiple locations

Sonoran-style hot dogs abound in Arizona. The Hermosillo-born street fare endures as a fun, messy meal or a much-needed late-night raft to stem the tide of an evening of partying. No matter your reason to visit one of its many Valley locations, El Caprichoso Hot Dogs continues to be one of our favorite places for a Sonoran dog, so much so that it was the New Times’ pick for Best Sonoran Hot Dog in 2023. Order a regular or “Titanic” version, wrapped in bacon and topped with a mountain of goodies including grilled onions, beans, tomato, guacamole, salsa, cotija, grilled pepper, ketchup and mustard, all served on a griddled-yet-fluffy bun.

Nogales Hot Dogs #1 and #2

2718 W. McDowell Road

1945 E. Indian School Road

No Arizona hot dog list would be complete without a couple of options for Sonoran dogs. And Nogales Hot Dogs is one of our favorites. The two locations of this outdoor stand sling sausages late into the night, perfect for filling up after a few drinks or grabbing on your way home. For the ultimate experience, order your dog “con todo” and it will come wrapped in bacon and piled with beans, tomatoes, onions and a drizzle of mayo. Load it up even more with additional toppings such as cotija cheese, guacamole, salsa verde or jalapenos. Pair your dog with a Mexican Coke and pick a spot at a picnic table under the colorful tent for an essential Phoenix experience.

Related Phoenix farmers market staple levels up with permanent Valley eatery

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Roosevelt Row’s new hot dog shop serves specialty flavors including Chicago and Sonoran-style dogs. Gabby Madriaga

RoRo Dogs

610 E. Roosevelt St., #140

One of the Valley’s newer spots for a sausage, RoRo Dogs slings hot dogs on downtown Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row. Launched by Donny Ades and Chris Campbell, the shop offers eight signature dogs that range from a classic chili cheese to a vegan version served on an onion bun with hummus, avocado, lettuce, tomato, a pickle spear and smoked paprika. There’s also Chicago and Sonoran styles as well as hot dogs inspired by tried and true flavor combinations, such as a BLT. We suggest trying the Picnic dog, which is topped with baked beans, coleslaw, yellow mustard, pickle and crumbled Lay’s Barbecue-flavored chips. Can’t decide? There’s also a build-your-own version at this fast-casual spot.

Sidewinder

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924 E. Roosevelt St.

Hot dogs are part of the DNA of this decades-old diner, which has lived many lives, first in Williams and then in Phoenix. Once home to Little Chef and Welcome diners, the building is now home to Sidewinder. Restaurant Progress and Sottise chef and owner TJ Culp steps away from his upscale eateries for this fun, casual spot, reminiscent of a divey roadhouse but packed with culinary prowess. Sip a $3 Bud Heavy or a shot of Fernet and order one of the dogs on Sidewinder’s menu, such as the Slaw Dawg, which is wrapped in bacon and topped with a dill zucchini pickle slaw, mustard and celery seeds.

Sweet Magnolia is, first and foremost, a barbecue spot. But those hot links make one heck of a hot dog. Tirion Boan

Sweet Magnolia Smokehouse

4929 E. Chandler Blvd., #405

Arizona is no stranger to loaded hot dogs. But unlike the typical bacon and beans that adorn a Sonoran dog, Ahwatukee barbecue spot Sweet Magnolia Smokehouse‘s links are loaded with smokehouse staples. Customers can choose their meat preference, from pork, beef or Magnolia hot link, and then get ready to get messy. The kitchen piles these puppies with tender pulled pork, coleslaw and barbecue sauce. Pair your hot dog with sides of sweet beans, creamy mac and cheese or tangy collard greens to make it a meal.

Ted’s Hot Dogs

1755 E. Broadway, Tempe

Opening May 23: 2700 E. Germann Road, Chandler

When it comes to hot dogs, a gussied-up glizzy is fun, but sometimes a classic is in order. For the Valley’s standard bearer, look no further than Ted’s Hot Dogs in Tempe. Ted’s charcoal grill has been aflame since 1927, when the chain was born in western New York. For decades, the Tempe location was the only one outside of the Empire State. On Saturday, just in time for the start to summer, a second Valley location will open in Chandler. On the menu at both spots, you’ll find several sausages, including all-beef, footlong and Polish, cooked to crisp perfection. You can add as many or as few toppings as you’d like, from cheese sauce and bacon to peppers and onions or macaroni and cheese.