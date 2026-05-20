Restaurants

Where to find food and drink deals this Memorial Day weekend

These Valley restaurants are honoring active duty military, veterans, first responders and families.
By Tirion BoanMay 20, 2026
Restaurants around the Valley, including both locations of Kona Grill, are offering deals to celebrate the holiday weekend.

Kona Grill
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Memorial Day weekend is here, and along with pool days and parties to kick off the start to summer, it’s a time to honor those who have served.

Restaurants throughout the Valley are offering discounts and freebies to active-duty military members and veterans. Some spots are extending their offers to first responders as well. And a few spots around town are opening up their deals to everyone to honor the holiday.

Here’s where to eat and drink around the Valley this Memorial Day weekend.

Chompie’s

Multiple locations
Classic Valley chain, Chompie’s, is honoring service members with a deal and a freebie on Monday. Active duty military personnel and veterans can get 20% off their dine-in order at any of the New York-style deli locations, plus a free slice of chocolate cake with vanilla buttercream at the end of their meal. 

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Cider Corps

31 S. Robson, #103, Mesa
Mesa’s veteran-owned cidery, Cider Corps, is organizing its annual Memorial Ruck on Monday. Attendees are invited to meet at The Shop Beer Co. in Tempe between 7 and 7:30 a.m.. Los Dos Carnales Taqueria will be on hand slinging tacos. At 8 a.m., the group will head out on foot, stopping at the Veteran Memorial at Tempe Beach Park, winding their way through Tempe Marketplace, Mesa Riverview and back to Cider Corps. In Mesa, Que Chevere will be on hand cooking burgers to pair with beer and cider at the taproom from noon to 2 p.m. 

Fire at Will

4912 E. Shea Blvd., #108, Scottsdale
Veteran-owned eatery Fire at Will is extending an offer to all customers on Monday, in honor of the holiday. Customers can snag one of the restaurant’s famous Hush Burgers for half off. The hearty meal, topped with two quarter-pound patties, American cheese, caramelized onions, pickles and burger sauce served on a Noble brioche bun, is just $10 on Monday.

Kona Grill

21001 N. Tatum Blvd
2224 E. Williams Field Road, #101, Gilbert
At the North Valley’s Desert Ridge Marketplace and San Tan Village in Gilbert, Kona Grill is celebrating Memorial Day from Friday through Monday. Veterans, active-duty service members and first responders can get a free entree when they order a starter. Options include pad Thai, macadamia nut chicken and stir fry. 

Related

Queen Creek Olive Mill

25062 S. Meridian Road, Queen Creek
On Monday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Queen Creek Olive Mill will host its annual Grill at the Mill. The festivities include live music, lawn games in the olive grove, tours and plenty of grilled eats. Admission is free. Tour tickets and food can be purchased separately.

Celebrate Memorial Day in style at STK in Scottsdale.

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse

3815 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Swankly Scottsdale steakhouse STK is celebrating for four days this Memorial Day weekend. From Friday through Monday, veterans, active-duty service members and first responders can purchase an appetizer and receive a free entree, with options including steak frites and maple-rubbed salmon.

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Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.

tirion.boan@newtimes.com

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