Where to find food and drink deals this Memorial Day weekend

Restaurants around the Valley, including both locations of Kona Grill, are offering deals to celebrate the holiday weekend.

Memorial Day weekend is here, and along with pool days and parties to kick off the start to summer, it’s a time to honor those who have served.

Restaurants throughout the Valley are offering discounts and freebies to active-duty military members and veterans. Some spots are extending their offers to first responders as well. And a few spots around town are opening up their deals to everyone to honor the holiday.

Here’s where to eat and drink around the Valley this Memorial Day weekend.

Chompie’s Multiple locations

Classic Valley chain, Chompie’s, is honoring service members with a deal and a freebie on Monday. Active duty military personnel and veterans can get 20% off their dine-in order at any of the New York-style deli locations, plus a free slice of chocolate cake with vanilla buttercream at the end of their meal.

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Cider Corps 31 S. Robson, #103, Mesa

Mesa’s veteran-owned cidery, Cider Corps, is organizing its annual Memorial Ruck on Monday. Attendees are invited to meet at The Shop Beer Co. in Tempe between 7 and 7:30 a.m.. Los Dos Carnales Taqueria will be on hand slinging tacos. At 8 a.m., the group will head out on foot, stopping at the Veteran Memorial at Tempe Beach Park, winding their way through Tempe Marketplace, Mesa Riverview and back to Cider Corps. In Mesa, Que Chevere will be on hand cooking burgers to pair with beer and cider at the taproom from noon to 2 p.m.

Fire at Will 4912 E. Shea Blvd., #108, Scottsdale

Veteran-owned eatery Fire at Will is extending an offer to all customers on Monday, in honor of the holiday. Customers can snag one of the restaurant’s famous Hush Burgers for half off. The hearty meal, topped with two quarter-pound patties, American cheese, caramelized onions, pickles and burger sauce served on a Noble brioche bun, is just $10 on Monday.

Kona Grill 21001 N. Tatum Blvd

2224 E. Williams Field Road, #101, Gilbert

At the North Valley’s Desert Ridge Marketplace and San Tan Village in Gilbert, Kona Grill is celebrating Memorial Day from Friday through Monday. Veterans, active-duty service members and first responders can get a free entree when they order a starter. Options include pad Thai, macadamia nut chicken and stir fry.

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Queen Creek Olive Mill 25062 S. Meridian Road, Queen Creek

On Monday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Queen Creek Olive Mill will host its annual Grill at the Mill. The festivities include live music, lawn games in the olive grove, tours and plenty of grilled eats. Admission is free. Tour tickets and food can be purchased separately.

Celebrate Memorial Day in style at STK in Scottsdale. STK Steakhouse