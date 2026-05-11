These 5 Valley restaurants are closing soon. How to get a final taste

Raffaeles Pizza specializes in New York-style and Sicilian slices and pies. It's set to close on May 30.

In April, a dozen Valley restaurants closed their doors, shutting down before the worst of the slow summer season takes hold. Another handful of restaurants announced that they would close a month later, giving customers a chance to stop by one last time.

Two spots are scheduled to shutter in mid-May. Three more will welcome customers until the end of the month. Here’s when and where to make a final visit before these Valley restaurants say goodbye.

Serrano’s Mexican Food

1964 E. McKellips Road, Mesa

Serrano’s Mexican Food has served customers from its McKellips Road restaurant for over 34 years. That long run ends this month. The restaurant’s owners posted a closing announcement to their social media pages, inviting customers to make a final visit.

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“As a family-owned business, this was not a decision we made lightly. We’ve experienced a steady decline in business at this location, along with rising operating costs. In addition, ongoing road construction in front of the restaurant has made it more difficult for our guests to visit us over the past several months,” the post explains.

The longtime Mexican eatery will serve its final pollo fundido and enchiladas on May 16. Two other locations remain open, on Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek and on Power Road in Mesa.

Myungrang Hotdogs offers Korean-style corn dogs from an outpost in Mesa. The restaurant will close on May 17. Myungrang Hotdog

Myungrang Hotdog

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1832 W. Broadway Road #103, Mesa

The last-standing Arizona location of Myungrang Hotdog is set to close on May 17. The local eatery is a franchise of an international chain that formerly operated another now-closed store at Westgate in Glendale.

The Mesa eatery opened on the northeast corner of Broadway and Dobson roads in 2022 and serves Korean-style corn dogs, filled with cheese or sausage and topped with potato cubes, Hot Cheeto dust and a variety of sauces. It got a boost in 2024, when TikTok star and restaurant influencer Keith Lee stopped by to eat, leaving $2,500 to cover future customers’ orders. Now, two years later, the restaurant is gearing up to close. The owners posted a closing announcement to Instagram, explaining that they might still pop up at local food festivals.

“This shop has been so much more than just a business—it’s been a place filled with memories, laughter, and the most amazing community we could have ever hoped for,” the post says. “Your love and support over the years has meant everything to us, and we are truly so grateful for each and every one of you.”

Raffaeles Pizza has served Phoenix diners since 1974. Its oldest location will close May 30. Raffaeles Pizza

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Raffaeles Pizza

7019 N. 19th Ave.

For 52 years, Raffaeles Pizza has served East Coast-style slices and pies in Phoenix. The longstanding restaurant moved into its current home on 19th and Glendale avenues in 1978. But on May 30, the neighborhood staple will shutter. The property was sold late last year, and in March, the owner was given 120 days to vacate the space. The building is set to be demolished to make way for an expansion of a neighboring 7-Eleven.

“There’s a lot of heartbroken people,” owner Billy Burns told Phoenix New Times. “It was a staple for so many years, people grew up there. There’s people that have been coming there for all 52 years.”

While the classic location was forced to shut down, fans can find their favorite Raffaeles pizzas and hearty stromboli at a second Valley location, on Peoria Avenue in Glendale.

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Corianne Nelson created an inviting space to learn, taste and shop at her downtown bottle shop Unfiltered Natural Wine and More. Sara Crocker

Unfiltered Natural Wine and More

111 W. Monroe St., #120

Downtown Phoenix bottle shop Unfiltered Natural Wine and More is set to close on May 30. The store opened in the former home of Hidden Track Bottle Shop in late 2023. The colorful space sells natural and low-intervention wines, organized by region, along with a small selection of local beer and cider. In early May, the shop’s owners posted an announcement to Instagram, explaining their upcoming closure.

“What started as a shop became so much more because of you,” the post says. “This community has been the heart of Unfiltered, and Kathy and I are deeply grateful for every tasting, every conversation, and every moment shared.”

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The owners also explained that during the shop’s final days, its fixtures and coolers will be for sale, along with bottles of wine.

The Salted Knot is set to close at the end of May. Maria Vassett

The Salted Knot

21 W. Main St., Mesa

Along Main Street in downtown Mesa, The Salted Knot crafts flavored pretzels, pretzel-wrapped hot dogs, Nutella-filled pretzel bombs and other dough-based treats. But on May 31, the unique bakery will serve its final customers.

The owners posted an announcement online, explaining that they had always intended to run their pretzel business for five years, and now that they’re in year six, it’s time for their next “unrelated” adventure.

“From starting this little pretzel business out of our home kitchen, moving it to markets and events into a beautiful brick and mortar has been an incredible experience to say the least,” the post says. “We’re grateful for the ride!”