The scope of Mexican food in Phoenix is vast. Some restaurants and chefs showcase classic recipes from Sonora, Chihuahua, Michoacán, Oaxaca and beyond. Others blend family recipes with their roots in Phoenix. And some creative chefs are bringing flavors and techniques from around the world and infusing them into Mexican cuisine.

The Valley is home to Mexican restaurants from James Beard Award-winning and recognized chefs. And our local Mexican food scene frequently finds itself in the national spotlight. For fans of Mexican food, Phoenix is a truly excellent spot to be.

The Mexican food scene in the Valley is constantly evolving, with newcomers shaking up expectations and staples proving why they continue to be destination eateries. From over the top to under the radar, these are the 10 best Mexican restaurants in Phoenix right now.

The pozole at Alebrijes Cafe & Grill is loaded with spoon-tender pork, hominy kernels and fresh veggies. The Litchfield Park spot serves some of the best Mexican food in metro Phoenix. Tirion Boan

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Alebrijes Cafe & Grill

4900 N. Litchfield Road, Building B, Litchfield Park

Plan ahead and leave plenty of time for your meal at Alebrijes Cafe & Grill. This casual Litchfield Park restaurant is popular and often requires a wait. But the food is so worth it. The kitchen focuses on Oaxacan-style Mexican food, with many of the dishes smothered in sweet, rich mole negro or the slightly spicy rojo. Stop by for brunch and order chilaquiles and a coffee-infused cocktail. Or, stay a little later and enjoy a hearty burrito drenched in mole and paired with a fresh fruit-filled margarita. Make sure to check out the specials boards posted in multiple locations around the colorful dining room, which sometimes feature spicy and satisfying bowls of pozole or sweet creations such as concha French toast. The restaurant offers indoor tables, bar seating and a shaded patio.

Bacanora’s chef, owner and grill master Rene Andrade is a James Beard Award winner. Jackie Mercandetti

Bacanora

Related Iconic Old Town Mexican restaurant reopens in Scottsdale

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1301 Grand Ave., #1

Chef Rene Andrade set Phoenix’s dining scene on fire when he lit the mesquite beneath the grill at Bacanora in 2021. Flame-kissed steaks, caramelos, spicy beans and ember-charred elote are among the signature dishes that made the small, triangular-shaped restaurant one of the toughest to get a seat inside. So too did the hype from Esquire, The New York Times and the James Beard Foundation, which in 2024 named Andrade the Best Chef – Southwest. Andrade followed up Bacanora with the equally impressive, dressed-down sibling, Huarachis Taqueria. At this hip downtown spot filled with plants and drenched in pink neon, customers can keep it simple with a few tacos and a paloma or feed an army with a sheet pan of carne asada fries or a platter packed with a whole roasted chicken. As the chef readies to open a third restaurant, in the former home of Silvana Salcido Esparza’s Barrio Cafe, we cannot wait to eat what Andrade cooks next.

Casa Corazon’s Camarones Culichi is creamy, cheesy and a little spicy. Pair it with a refreshing agua fresca and unique salsas for a flavor-packed meal. Tirion Boan

Casa Corazon Restaurant

2637 N. 16th St.

Along Calle 16, the 16th Street corridor known for its standout Mexican eats in central Phoenix, sits a small, red-painted building with a steep-pitched roof. The quirky space is home to Casa Corazon and its stellar salsas. Grab a seat inside the red brick dining room and wait for a basket of tortilla chips and some hot bean dip to hit the table. Then make your way to the salsa bar to fill small plastic cups with tangy pineapple, spicy serrano, smoky morita or vibrant hibiscus salsas, before diving into the menu. Casa Corazon’s cuisine focuses mostly on Southern Mexican dishes, perfect for pairing with Mexican wine or a fresh-fruit margarita. Build your own meal of a la carte tacos, or dive into one of the signature plates. We love the Camarones Culichi, which comes with plenty of sauteed shrimp served in a creamy poblano sauce over rice. Dining with a group? Opt for the Lava Molcajete Mixto, piled with fried fish, grilled shrimp, carne asada, chicken, onions and nopales.

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Chilte, the modern Mexican restaurant on Grand Avenue, continues to build national recognition. Allison Young

Chilte

765 Grand Ave.

Chilte made the transition from food truck to restaurant in the revamped Egyptian Motor Hotel on Grand Avenue in 2023. The modern Mexican restaurant helmed by couple Lawrence “LT” Smith and Aseret Arroyo caught the attention of local foodies for its birria, which is stuffed into hand-pressed squid ink tortillas or a Benny Blanco flour tortilla and served alongside a savory miso consommé, as well as its mole de la casa and quesadilla with grasshoppers. Chilte has also generated lots of buzz outside of the Valley, with accolades from Esquire and Bon Appetit magazines. Contrary to the restaurant’s mantra of “Me vale madre,” the care and attention the team brings to their food is evident. Chilte’s menu changes seasonally, and the owners often host collaboration events with other chefs, making it worth a visit, and a revisit, regularly.

Cocina Chiwas is a destination for brunch, lunch and dinner in Tempe’s Culdesac neighborhood. Tirion Boan

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Cocina Chiwas

2001 E. Apache Blvd., Tempe

Tucked among the collection of local shops and cafes at Tempe’s walkable neighborhood, Culdesac, Cocina Chiwas churns out rich moles, refreshing micheladas and mouthwatering marinated pork chops. The restaurant comes from Nadia Holguin and Armando Hernandez, the local powerhouse culinary couple who run Tacos Chiwas and are partners in Espiritu, Main Burger, an upcoming Tucson tortilleria and more. In Tempe, the bright and airy restaurant offers indoor seating in a small dining room and adjacent bar, along with tables set under misters and colorful papel picado banners on the patio. The restaurant serves dinner as well as brunch and lunch on Friday and Saturday. Stop by early to enjoy a breakfast burrito or concha French toast, or go for one of the unique dishes drenched in flavor-packed mole. The Enmoladas are our go-to. Blue corn tortillas are filled with shredded chicken and topped with mole, crema, crumbled queso, pepitas and dried cranberries. Salsa macha brings heat and pickled red onion adds a hit of vinegar to round out the super satisfying bite. At dinnertime, seafood enters the mix with seasonal ceviche, pulpo, oysters and seared salmon. No matter what time of day you stop by, a visit to Cocina Chiwas is both exciting and delicious.

The Cemita Poblana from El Rincon Poblano is packed with flavor and texture from its crisp bun, fried beef cutlet, stretchy Oaxacan cheese, slices of avocado, onion and spicy chipotle casero. Sara Crocker

El Rincon Poblano Mexican Grill

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3302 W. Thomas Road #1

The Agustin family crafts a mix of of Mexico’s most recognizable and lesser-known dishes from a warm restaurant in an aging strip off Thomas Road. The family’s roots are in Puebla and the menu and dining room at El Rincon Poblano Mexican Grill celebrate that heritage, with art from Puebla adorning the pastel walls. Grab a seat at a table and a server will deliver menus written in English and Spanish. You could start with a familiar, rich, red Mole Poblano and be very satisfied. But the other specialties of Puebla, and El Rincon, can’t be missed. Try the restaurant’s Pipian Verde, a nutty and herbaceous pumpkin seed-based mole, served with a chicken drum and pork rib. Use both hands to tuck into the signature Cemita Poblana, filled with a thinly pounded, breaded beef cutlet. Or, try al pastor’s predecessor, Taco Arabe. Pork carved off a trompo gets tucked into a near-translucent flour tortilla and is served simply with sliced cucumbers and a fiery salsa made with morita chile. No matter what you order, you’ll taste a bit of the history of the Agustin family and Puebla in every dish.

Las 15 Salsas specializes in mole. Mix and match with a trio of enchiladas at the Sunnyslope eatery. Sara Crocker

Las 15 Salsas

722 W. Hatcher Road

As evidenced by this list, metro Phoenix is filled with wonderful Mexican restaurants, but only a few specialize in food from Oaxaca. At Las 15 Salsas, a small, welcoming spot complete with a twinkle-light-strung patio, Oaxacan food, and particularly mole takes center stage. For those who aren’t sure what to order, try the Moles de Fiesta plate, which comes with three different types of the rich sauce, including black, red and tangy estofado. An extensive cocktail list accompanies the food and includes one of the best mezcal selections in town. Try the smoky spirit in cocktails such as the Zipolite, a spicy blend of mezcal, tamarind, lime and serrano chile, or neat with individual shots or a tasting sampler.

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At Los Reyes de la Torta, the massive menu is only upstaged by the enormous sandwiches. Tirion Boan

Los Reyes de la Torta

9230 N. Seventh St.

From the outside, Los Reyes de la Torta in Sunnyslope looks like any of the other aging single-level strip mall storefronts that are so common in our desert city. But inside, the restaurant seems to sprawl on forever. Pick a seat in any of the multiple rooms and settle in. The massive menu takes a while to peruse. We like to kick things off with a paper umbrella-adorned agua cremosa, a creamy blend of condensed milk and fresh fruit that comes in flavors including mango, banana and strawberry. And while the menu is huge, pictures help narrow down the choices. There are tacos, burritos, seafood cocktails, large plates and salads, but as this restaurant’s name suggests, it specializes in tortas. We love La Reyna, a mountainous sandwich filled with ham, melted mozzarella, breaded chicken, breaded beef and a sausage omelet topped with chipotle sauce, chipotle dressing, tomato, caramelized onions and lettuce. All of these ingredients somehow blend to create a harmonious lunch that will certainly leave you with enough for leftovers.

Pair your meal with homemade horchata or a watermelon agua fresca at Lujos Cocina. Tirion Boan

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Lujos Cocina Mexicana

53 N. Val Vista Drive, #101, Gilbert

A relative newcomer to the Valley’s restaurant scene, Lujos Cocina Mexicana opened in Gilbert last summer. A group of brothers took over their parents’ spot, Hunberto’s Mexican Food, and changed just about everything. Inside the small strip mall space, everything has been blacked out. The walls, floors, windows, tables, booths and even the plates are all black. This lets the vibrant food really pop. And as gorgeous as these dishes are, they taste even better. Go for classic tacos, burritos or quesadillas from the regular menu, or take a gander at the permanent, not-so-secret, secret menu. The red enchiladas plato with the addition of tender, juicy birria left us scooping up every drop. Two enchiladas are drenched in a rich, deep red sauce, drizzled with crema and topped with a dollop of guacamole. The plate is rounded out with flavorful Spanish rice and creamy refried beans. Additional touches, such as a roasted chile, a lime wedge dipped in chile powder and a purple orchid add even more colorful flair. Pair any meal with a homemade horchata or watermelon agua fresca for a meal to remember.

If you’re not sure what to order off the long menu at Mariscos Playa Hermosa, try the Plato del Capitan sampler. Tirion Boan

Mariscos Playa Hermosa

1605 E. Garfield St.

While the name Mariscos Playa Hermosa suggests this restaurant is similar to many of the seafood-filled spots in town, it really offers a little of everything. Sure, there are giant platters of shrimp, mouth-puckering aguachiles and whole fried fish on the menu, which are worth a visit on their own. But the options here go far beyond the sea. Try a selection of carne asada, fried fish, grilled shrimp and chicken all piled into a scorching hot molcajete with green culichi or red diabla sauces. Lovers of surf and turf can get a taste of the land and sea with the Langosta Playera, a plate that includes a grilled lobster tail, carne asada steak and grilled shrimp. Wash it all down with a creative cocktail that rivals the colorful interior of this bright and lively restaurant. This is a popular destination for family celebrations, so reservations are recommended, especially for groups.